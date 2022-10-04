Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: Abolish scooters on IU's campus
People proceed to use scooters within the Bloomington community despite recent incidents. Scooter companies, such as Lime and Bird, have rapid expansion at college campuses nationwide. Removing scooters from the IU campus will persuade students to walk or bike around campus two “healthier options” or utilize public transportation, free for...
Indiana Daily Student
IDS Housing Fair returns to IMU Alumni Hall, offers students chance to meet with off-campus housing representatives
The Indiana Daily Student will host the fall 2022 Housing Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 in Alumni Hall, located in the Indiana Memorial Union. This event will give students the chance to find off-campus housing for the 2023-24 school year. Students can also enter to win gift cards or other prizes from local Bloomington businesses.
wbiw.com
Steve Headdy RN of IU Health Bloomington Hospital named Ivy Tech Distinguished Alumni
BLOOMINGTON – Ivy Tech Community College’s Bloomington campus named Steve Headdy, RN, Clinical Operations Manager, at Indiana University Health Bloomington, it’s 2022 Distinguished Alumni. In a ceremony held Sept. 29, Headdy was honored as one of 18 individuals across the state selected to receive the award. It...
WISH-TV
IU researcher says a study found teachers grade students based on socio-economic background
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana University researcher who co-authored a research study said that the teachers in the study graded students based on their socio-economic backgrounds. Jessica Calarco is an associate sociology professor at Indiana University. “That’s because students have very different home lives outside of school. Not every...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
savi.org
Indianapolis Racial Equity Report Card
On October 27, the SAVI Talks event will focus on the project, Indianapolis Racial Equity Report Card. This event will be a bit different from others in that we want a community conversation about the outcomes that are important to measure as Indy holds itself accountable to creating a racially just and more equitable community.
wfyi.org
Indianapolis health care giant must face federal lawsuit alleging Medicare fraud
Indianapolis-based health insurance giant Elevance Health, previously Anthem, Inc., will have to face a federal lawsuit alleging it pocketed at least tens of millions of dollars by submitting inaccurate claims to the U.S. Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services. The original lawsuit, filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in...
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis doctor honored for work with first responders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state is honoring a local doctor who has made a career out of caring for first responders, workers who can suffer a physical toll by being always ready. Dr. Steven Moffatt, the founder of Public Safety Medical in Indianapolis, was presented with the Sagamore of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymixfm.com
Racist photo addressed by North Daviess Schools
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — North Daviess Community Schools addressed an online photo they say depicted students displaying a racial slur. The school district released this statement about the racist photo on social media Friday morning:. “North Daviess Community Schools has become aware of the recent action of some...
Indiana Daily Student
IU to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day with proclamation presentation Oct. 10
The Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs will host an Indigenous Peoples’ Day Proclamation Presentation 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at Sample Gates. Students are welcome to come and proudly celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day. No RSVP is necessary. Indigenous Peoples’ Day is celebrated to honor...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball hung around but lost 3-0 against No. 7 University of Wisconsin
Indiana put up an earnest effort against the defending champions, Wisconsin, on Wednesday night in Wilkinson Hall, but the team lost the match in straight sets. The Hoosiers’ fight ensured the Badgers would have to battle for every point. “The word that (head) coach (Steve) Aird used with the...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football roundtable: IDS reporters react to first five games, predict final seven
After starting the season 3-0, Indiana football has fallen into a dry spell, losing each of their last two games on the road. The Hoosiers have a tough upcoming schedule taking on three teams ranked in the top 10, starting this weekend against No. 4 Michigan. Ahead of the homecoming...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of campus overnight. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m., and according to Purdue officials, it was the suspect who made the call.
Current Publishing
Zionsville Councilor calls for Mayor Styron’s resignation
Zionsville Town Council member Bryan Traylor called for Mayor Emily Styron’s resignation during the Oct. 3 Town Council meeting following statements the mayor made during her presentation regarding changes to the 2023 budget. Traylor called for Styron’s resignation after she left the meeting. Traylor took issue with remarks Styron...
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
WTHI
New Terre Haute casino works to hire minority, female, or disabled veteran-owned companies to help with construction
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The new casino that is on the way to Vigo County is looking for local businesses. The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort is looking for minority, female, or disabled veteran-owned businesses to help build the casino. The casino is partnering up with the Indiana...
Friends heard screaming through online game as Purdue student was killed
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — 13News is learning new details about the moments leading up to the killing of a Purdue University student. The student killed was identified as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ji Min Sha, Chheda's...
multihousingnews.com
Senior Community Opens Near Indianapolis
Sterling Group developed the 126-unit property in Franklin, Ind. Astral at Franklin, a 126-unit senior housing community in Franklin, Ind., has officially opened its doors to residents. Sterling Group developed the $32 million project together with Nelson Construction and American Structurepoint. Franciscan Advisory Services will be the managing company. The...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer retains in-state bragging rights with 1-0 win over Notre Dame
In a match that was postponed from Sept. 4 due to inclement weather, Indiana men’s soccer bested in-state rival University of Notre Dame 1-0 on Wednesday night at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington. The victory extended the Hoosiers’ unbeaten streak against the Fighting Irish to six matches, a span...
Fox 59
This Indiana BMV branch will close next month
DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
Comments / 0