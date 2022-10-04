ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: Abolish scooters on IU's campus

People proceed to use scooters within the Bloomington community despite recent incidents. Scooter companies, such as Lime and Bird, have rapid expansion at college campuses nationwide. Removing scooters from the IU campus will persuade students to walk or bike around campus two “healthier options” or utilize public transportation, free for...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

IDS Housing Fair returns to IMU Alumni Hall, offers students chance to meet with off-campus housing representatives

The Indiana Daily Student will host the fall 2022 Housing Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 in Alumni Hall, located in the Indiana Memorial Union. This event will give students the chance to find off-campus housing for the 2023-24 school year. Students can also enter to win gift cards or other prizes from local Bloomington businesses.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
savi.org

Indianapolis Racial Equity Report Card

On October 27, the SAVI Talks event will focus on the project, Indianapolis Racial Equity Report Card. This event will be a bit different from others in that we want a community conversation about the outcomes that are important to measure as Indy holds itself accountable to creating a racially just and more equitable community.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired

Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis doctor honored for work with first responders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state is honoring a local doctor who has made a career out of caring for first responders, workers who can suffer a physical toll by being always ready. Dr. Steven Moffatt, the founder of Public Safety Medical in Indianapolis, was presented with the Sagamore of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Rights#Graduate Students#The Graduate#Linus College#Iu#Igwc
mymixfm.com

Racist photo addressed by North Daviess Schools

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — North Daviess Community Schools addressed an online photo they say depicted students displaying a racial slur. The school district released this statement about the racist photo on social media Friday morning:. “North Daviess Community Schools has become aware of the recent action of some...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WANE-TV

‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of campus overnight. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m., and according to Purdue officials, it was the suspect who made the call.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville Councilor calls for Mayor Styron’s resignation

Zionsville Town Council member Bryan Traylor called for Mayor Emily Styron’s resignation during the Oct. 3 Town Council meeting following statements the mayor made during her presentation regarding changes to the 2023 budget. Traylor called for Styron’s resignation after she left the meeting. Traylor took issue with remarks Styron...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
multihousingnews.com

Senior Community Opens Near Indianapolis

Sterling Group developed the 126-unit property in Franklin, Ind. Astral at Franklin, a 126-unit senior housing community in Franklin, Ind., has officially opened its doors to residents. Sterling Group developed the $32 million project together with Nelson Construction and American Structurepoint. Franciscan Advisory Services will be the managing company. The...
FRANKLIN, IN
Fox 59

This Indiana BMV branch will close next month

DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
DANVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy