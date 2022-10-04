Read full article on original website
Man facing attempted homicide charge after Fond du Lac stabbing, bail set at $1 million
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Bond has been set at $1 million for a man who is charged with attempted homicide stemming from a stabbing outside a Fond du Lac tavern. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the victim, a 40-year-old Fond du Lac man, told them an unknown person “confronted him outside of The Press Box Tavern” and he was “cut multiple times with an edged weapon.”
De Pere teen charged after leading police on two different chases, reached 90+ mph
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old from De Pere sped away from officers on two separate occasions after she was ‘suspiciously driving around neighborhoods’ in Wrightstown. According to the Wrightstown Police Department, officers attempted to stop her vehicle near Wrightstown High School over the weekend, when she...
One arrested following investigation in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – One person in Kaukauna was arrested after an investigation by a task force involving investigators from multiple northeast Wisconsin counties. The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information about a recent investigation. The investigation is being led by the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (LWAM).
Oshkosh man gets prison time for meth distribution scheme, got packages from Arizona
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man involved in a multi-state scheme to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to federal prison. The Department of Justice released information about a man from Oshkosh who was sentenced to federal prison. 39-year-old Cory Freyermuth was sentenced to eight and a half years in federal prison for his role in trafficking drugs and money laundering.
Police: Dogs bite person playing at Manitowoc park, ‘serious’ injuries
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A victim was reportedly attacked by two dogs at a Manitowoc park which resulted in ‘serious’ injuries. The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two dogs and their owner following a biting incident at Emma Radandt Park. The incident happened near the playground on October 3 around 4:30 p.m.
Green Bay Police Chief talks about the annual Drug Take Back Initiative and the importance behind it
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis joined Local 5 for Thursday morning’s community update. On the show, Chief Davis discussed the annual Drug Take Back Initiative that is coming up on October 29. The initiative is an event where officers partner with people...
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash
THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
Calumet deputies rescue three after boat capsizes on Lake Winnebago
HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people received medical treatment after a boat capsized on Lake Winnebago on Thursday afternoon. According to a release sent by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a 911 call from an adult male who indicated his catamaran had capsized.
Green Bay-based business accused of refusing to provide service to person with HIV, agrees to settlement
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A business that offers in-home caregiving services across northeast Wisconsin reportedly settled a claim that it refused to give services to someone with HIV. According to the Department of Justice, Helping Hands Caregivers LLC reached a settlement to resolve allegations regarding the company refusing...
Popular roller rink in Winnebago County closing after 50 years of skating
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – For the last five decades, Gem Roller Rink in Menasha has been a staple for weekend meet-ups, but the last skate is coming soon. “We’ve moved some of the skate counters, we’ve redone the concession counters, and moved the DJ booth slightly,” said co-owner Susan Roen.
Lanes reopen on I-41 in Fond du Lac, crash cleared
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 for both north and southbound lanes. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open. There is...
Multiple crews respond to ‘heavy fire’ at Kewaunee County Barn, animals inside
LINCOLN, Wis. (WFRV) – Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the Algoma Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a barn with animals inside in the Town of Lincoln. According to the Algoma Fire Department, crews were sent to N9388 County P on October 4, and...
Fall Card and Game Day supports Brown County Community Women’s Club
(WFRV) – It’s a day out for cards and games plus it benefits a great cause. Sue and Carol from the Brown County Community Women’s Club stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how you can join in on the fun. Details from bccwc.org:
Week ahead: Radio thrillers, comedies, dramas and more
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported every day, performance companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. TOTALS TO DATE. Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin,...
Free Estate planning seminar with Hooper Law Office
(WFRV) – Estate plans can help you maintain privacy while ensuring that your property goes to whom you want, the way you want, and when you want. But did you know that having an Estate Plan can reduce the stress on your family and loved ones?. Attorney Justin Randall...
Neenah pet food pantry provides free microchip vouchers
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Microchipping your pet can be costly, but a pet food pantry is giving out vouchers for free procedures to alleviate the price. Lovie’s Little Free Pet Food Pantry, run by Nikki Chaganos, partners with Neenah Animal Shelter and Lost Dogs of Wisconsin to provide the vouchers.
‘No longer able to keep going’: Local cafe in Kewaunee County to close by end of weekend
LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe in the Village of Luxemburg has been a popular place to pick up a coffee and a breakfast sandwich, but according to a recent announcement, the business is shutting down. In a Facebook post, the Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe cites...
Governor Tony Evers, WisDOT celebrate WIS 23 improvements in Fond du Lac, Sheboygan County
GLENBEULAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was joined by officials from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) to celebrate the improvements to Wisconsin Highway 23 (WIS 23) in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan County. Greeted by community members at the Greenbush Town Hall in the Village of...
National Railroad Museum hosts annual Great Pumpkin Train
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Railroad Museum is hosting its annual Great Pumpkin Train on Saturday, October 8, and then again on Saturday, October 13. This event will take you all around the Fox River on the pumpkin train. Afterward, you can either head to the pumpkin patch, one of the live event segments, or go trick-or-treating, so make sure to come in your best costume!
Packers officially take off for London, fans not far behind
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are officially off to London after departing Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) on Thursday evening. GRB is expecting to be busy throughout the next couple of days with flights heading to London. “While exact numbers aren’t available, we know there are...
