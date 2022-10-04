ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Man facing attempted homicide charge after Fond du Lac stabbing, bail set at $1 million

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Bond has been set at $1 million for a man who is charged with attempted homicide stemming from a stabbing outside a Fond du Lac tavern. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the victim, a 40-year-old Fond du Lac man, told them an unknown person “confronted him outside of The Press Box Tavern” and he was “cut multiple times with an edged weapon.”
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One arrested following investigation in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – One person in Kaukauna was arrested after an investigation by a task force involving investigators from multiple northeast Wisconsin counties. The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information about a recent investigation. The investigation is being led by the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (LWAM).
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh man gets prison time for meth distribution scheme, got packages from Arizona

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man involved in a multi-state scheme to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to federal prison. The Department of Justice released information about a man from Oshkosh who was sentenced to federal prison. 39-year-old Cory Freyermuth was sentenced to eight and a half years in federal prison for his role in trafficking drugs and money laundering.
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Police: Dogs bite person playing at Manitowoc park, ‘serious’ injuries

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A victim was reportedly attacked by two dogs at a Manitowoc park which resulted in ‘serious’ injuries. The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two dogs and their owner following a biting incident at Emma Radandt Park. The incident happened near the playground on October 3 around 4:30 p.m.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash

THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Calumet deputies rescue three after boat capsizes on Lake Winnebago

HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people received medical treatment after a boat capsized on Lake Winnebago on Thursday afternoon. According to a release sent by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a 911 call from an adult male who indicated his catamaran had capsized.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Sexual Assault#House Party#Teenage Girl#Violent Crime
wearegreenbay.com

Popular roller rink in Winnebago County closing after 50 years of skating

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – For the last five decades, Gem Roller Rink in Menasha has been a staple for weekend meet-ups, but the last skate is coming soon. “We’ve moved some of the skate counters, we’ve redone the concession counters, and moved the DJ booth slightly,” said co-owner Susan Roen.
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lanes reopen on I-41 in Fond du Lac, crash cleared

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 for both north and southbound lanes. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open. There is...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Week ahead: Radio thrillers, comedies, dramas and more

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported every day, performance companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. TOTALS TO DATE. Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Free Estate planning seminar with Hooper Law Office

(WFRV) – Estate plans can help you maintain privacy while ensuring that your property goes to whom you want, the way you want, and when you want. But did you know that having an Estate Plan can reduce the stress on your family and loved ones?. Attorney Justin Randall...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah pet food pantry provides free microchip vouchers

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Microchipping your pet can be costly, but a pet food pantry is giving out vouchers for free procedures to alleviate the price. Lovie’s Little Free Pet Food Pantry, run by Nikki Chaganos, partners with Neenah Animal Shelter and Lost Dogs of Wisconsin to provide the vouchers.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

National Railroad Museum hosts annual Great Pumpkin Train

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Railroad Museum is hosting its annual Great Pumpkin Train on Saturday, October 8, and then again on Saturday, October 13. This event will take you all around the Fox River on the pumpkin train. Afterward, you can either head to the pumpkin patch, one of the live event segments, or go trick-or-treating, so make sure to come in your best costume!
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Packers officially take off for London, fans not far behind

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are officially off to London after departing Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) on Thursday evening. GRB is expecting to be busy throughout the next couple of days with flights heading to London. “While exact numbers aren’t available, we know there are...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy