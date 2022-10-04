Read full article on original website
Mary Rita Neff
Mary Rita Neff, 79, of Hardinsburg died on October 3, 2022 at Norton Audubon Hospital. She is survived by four daughters: Jackie Taul & Leslie Kasey of Hardinsburg; Johnna Borgmeier of Lanesville, KY and Dana Brumfield of Medina OH; two brothers: John S. O’Bryan of Brandenburg & Mike O’Bryan of Payneville; and seven sisters: Frances Clark, Jean Moore, Doris June Werner, and Rebecca Highbaugh of Louisville; Ellen Brothers of Coxs Creek, Andrea Esarey of Brandenburg and Betty Polen of Bowling Green. Visitation will be held at St. Romuald Catholic Church on Friday from 5-8 PM and Saturday 9-11 AM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday 11 AM at St. Romuald Catholic Church with burial in St. Romuald Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Live Like Landon Foundation or St. Romuald Cemetery.
Timothy Ronald Willis
Timothy Ronald Willis, 63, of Leitchfield, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Jane Willis of Leitchfield; two sons, Timothy Seth Willis of Falls of Rough and Thomas Reed Willis of Shepherdsville; a daughter, Lindsey Lynn of Falls of Rough; brothers, Walter “Frog” Willis of Falls of Rough and David Bruce Willis of Harned; sisters, Becky Ballard of Owensboro and Doris Norwood of Fordsville; three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Funeral services will be 12:00pm Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Macedonia Baptist Church with burial in Macedonia Cemetery in Falls of Rough. Visitation will be 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville and from 9:00 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Miniature hometown hero banners in Jeffersontown honor 2 brothers known as 'Spaghetti and Meatball'
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- They look over the city as each day comes and goes, recognizable faces like Jennifer Lawrence and Muhammad Ali who called our home their home. The hometown hero banners have been a downtown Louisville thing, until now. A miniature version is up on the old Bearno's...
Rick Clemons speaks to Leitchfield City Council to dispel rumors that Harold Miller will appoint him Leitchfield Police Chief if Miller wins mayoral election
Former Grayson County sheriff and Leitchfield and Clarkson police officer Rick Clemons spoke at Monday night’s Leitchfield City Council meeting to dispel apparently wide-spread rumors about him becoming the next Leitchfield Police Chief. Clemons, in his roughly five minutes speaking to council members, passionately quashed a rumor circulating in...
Fatal Crash in Meade County
A fatal crash occurred in Meade County on Monday. Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle collision Monday evening. The preliminary investigation revealed that, a vehicle operated by thirty-five-year-old Saffire Doss of Louisville was traveling north on Dixie Highway when she crossed over the center line and struck a vehicle operated by sixty-four-year-old Dianna McMahan of falls of rough. Doss was pronounced dead on the scene by the Meade County coroner. The investigation is ongoing.
Columbia woman killed in Adair Co. crash
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Columbia killed an Adair County woman, according to police. The Columbia Police Department responded to the collision at the intersection of Burkesville Street and Veterans Memorial Bypass Wednesday. According to witnesses, the crash occurred when Sandra Dotson, 58, of Columbia, was driving a 1998...
The Spurlington Tunnel, Haunted by a Witch, and Killed by Jesse James.
Approximately 5 miles outside of Campbellsville, Kentucky, is a town called Spurlington. Spurlington was founded in the 1840s as a rural farming community. It later became part of Taylor County, founded in 1848.
Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
Old Hardin County Courthouse to become hotel in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former Hardin County Courthouse in Elizabethtown will soon be transformed into a hotel. The building, situated in the middle of the downtown roundabout, is nearly a century old. "The courthouse that has been sitting here in the center of Elizabethtown for many years will now...
Louisville woman killed in crash on Dixie Highway in Meade County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, Monday evening. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:47 p.m. on Dixie Highway in Meade County. Investigators believe Saffire Doss, 35, of Louisville, was...
Archives: Loretta Lynn came to Louisville in 1980 for premiere of 'Coal Miner's Daughter'
Back in 1980, a country music legend and Kentucky royalty, Loretta Lynn, was in Louisville. She stepped out of her car to a roaring crowd excited to see "Coal Miner's Daughter," which follows the story of her life. The movie premiered at the now-defunct Showcase Cinemas. And she was joined...
Vehicle recovered from Green River, KSP investigating
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor confirmed that different law enforcement law agencies recovered a vehicle from Green River Tuesday night. Around 6 p.m., Morgantown Police Officers responded with the Butler County Rescue Squad to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown after a vehicle was found in the water by a boat sonar.
'It's frustrating': Louisville man's home blocked by construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Along Dixie Highway you will find Jason Jones sitting on his porch, but not by choice. Last October, Jones got a notice from Louisville Forward about a business scheduled to be built next door to him. However, he says they didn’t tell him the construction site would surround his entire home.
KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
Police Continue Search For Missing Women
HARTFORD – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information relating to two ongoing missing person’s cases. Deputies say Shelia Henderson and Magan Howard Baize are still missing. Henderson was last seen in the 200 block of N. Lafayette St. in Beaver Dam,...
Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - One man from Southern Indiana was sent to a Louisville, Ky. hospital with serious injuries after a moped crash on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Madison on County Road 400 North, according to the Indiana State Police. Early investigation revealed a moped,...
South Central KY County Welcomes Film Crew for October TV-Movie Shoot
Now, we're talking. If I've said it once, I've said it a million times...Kentucky has an inordinate amount of awesome locations to shoot movies, and the Southern Kentucky Film Commission doesn't disagree. MAKING MOVIES IN KENTUCKY. Just this spring, Orlando Bloom and Andie MacDowell headlined a cast of actors shooting...
