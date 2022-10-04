ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

CoinTelegraph

Is payments giant SWIFT preparing for a blockchain-bound future?

SWIFT is a payments colossus. It operates across more than 200 countries, has 11,000-plus financial institution clients and transmits some 8.4 billion financial messages every year. It is the global leader in cross-border bank-to-bank payments and recently played a key role in the West’s economic sanctions on Russia. That...
ECONOMY
ffnews.com

Joompay hits 250k users & engages Banking Circle for growth

Joompay, a pan-European fintech start-up, celebrates the milestone of 250,000 accounts. Users can open an account online in a manner of minutes, get a Visa payment card and immediately start saving on their purchases with select merchants, such as Joom Marketplace. Joompay sees that among all European countries the greatest...
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation

US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation. Collaboration between retailers, financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs powers the rich, seamless commerce and banking experiences today’s digitally-savvy consumers expect. Often, this includes leveraging the full value of item-level receipt data in a simple, secure way to better engage with merchants and consumers.
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Mastercard Looks to Make Buying Crypto Safer With Risk Assessment Tool

Payments giant Mastercard (MA) is introducing a service that allows issuers to assess the risk profile of cryptocurrency exchanges with the aim of making crypto buying more secure. "Crypto Secure" will incorporate the insights and technology of CipherTrace, a blockchain security firm that Mastercard acquired last year, to help card...
CREDITS & LOANS
ffnews.com

SIX Introduces for the First Time a Comprehensive Crypto-currency Data Offering in Partnership With CryptoCompare

Swiss financial data expert SIX, one of Europe’s leading financial information providers, is delighted to announce that CryptoCompare’s cryptocurrency data is now available for the broad customer base of SIX to further strengthen their activities in digital asset markets. As a result of the partnership, SIX can now cover more than 85% of all cryptocurrency market activities worldwide. CryptoCompare is a key third-party cryptocurrency data provider that SIX has onboarded to its distribution channels.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Binance Secures License to Offer Crypto Services in Kazakhstan

The permanent license enables Binance to service Kazakhstani users as a digital asset platform site operator. The world’s largest cryptocurrency platform – Binance – received a permanent license from Kazakhstan’s AIFC Financial Services Authority (AFSA) to operate a digital asset platform and provide custodial services in the country.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Trading of Centurion Invest’s CIX Token is Officially Live

Cryptocurrencies have risen to prominence over the past few years, and many retail and institutional investors are seeking direct and indirect exposure to digital assets. But while the industry offers multiple investment options, navigating the market in search of the most profitable opportunities can be daunting. For instance, most users...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Lightning Network’s Public Capacity Surpasses 5,000 BTC

Despite a nearly 60% drawdown in Bitcoin’s price this year, Lightning channel and node counts have also grown steadily. The combined capacity in public channels of Bitcoin Lightning Network’s total capacity in public channels has crossed 5000 BTC for the first time. BTC’s main scaling solution, designed to...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

MoneyGram Announces Partnership, Minority Investment in UAE’s Fintech Jingle Pay

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global player in the evolution of digital P2P payments, and Jingle Pay, a financial super-app based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced a partnership “to enable convenient and fast global money transfers through the Jingle Pay app.”. Consumers in the UAE can...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Crypto IRA platform iTrustCapital launches a staking program

ITrustCapital is a leading self-directed crypto IRA platform. The new staking program will give clients an opportunity to earn rewards on their staked tokens. The first staking pool is for Polkadot (DOT), with plans to expand to other digital assets. iTrustCapital, a leading crypto Individual Retirement Account (IRA) software platform,...
MARKETS
PYMNTS

Uber Founder Leading Virtual Restaurants’ Data Push

In an effort to boost his dark kitchens business, Travis Kalanick is going after restaurant aggregators. The Uber co-founder and onetime CEO is now putting his focus (and hundreds of millions of his dollars) into his CloudKitchens virtual restaurant company — and is also throwing his weight behind a group lobbying for legislation that would compel aggregators to share customer data with so-called “dark kitchens” and set a cap on the fees they charge, the Financial Times reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Atomic Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Fintech 250 List

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- CB Insights named Atomic to its fifth annual Fintech 250 ranking, showcasing the 250 most promising private fintech companies of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005809/en/ CB Insights recognizes Atomic as a top Fintech 250 company for 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Uber Partners with Marqeta, Mastercard, and Branch to Launch New Uber Pro Card, Offering Faster Payments and Fuel Rewards for Drivers

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Uber today announced a new partnership with Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Mastercard (NYSE: MA) and Branch to power the Uber Pro Card, an enhanced loyalty and payments experience that will help drivers and couriers save on gas, fees, and other expenses. Built for drivers and couriers, the Uber Pro Card offers customized perks including up to 10% cashback on gas and up to 12% on EV charging. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005240/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Carbon6 Raises $66M, Acquires 16 Companies to Simplify Success for Ecommerce Entrepreneurs

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon6 (Carbon6 Technologies, Inc.), a leading software suite for the Amazon marketplace that simplifies operational success for online entrepreneurs, has raised a $66M financing round, including a mixture of equity and venture debt. Carbon6’s Series A equity financing round was led by global multi-stage technology venture capital firm White Star Capital, with participation from Kale Investment Fund, Benevolent Capital and MidCap Financial. MidCap Financial, which is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., pursuant to an investment management agreement, also provided Carbon6’s venture debt financing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005302/en/ Founding Team of Carbon6: Kazi Ahmed, Justin Cobb, Naseem Saloojee (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Blockchain Interoperability, New Tech, and Lofty Goals: Interview With Komodo CTO Kadan Stadelmann at Cosmoverse 2022

Hosted in Colombia last month, Cosmoverse 2022 curated thought leaders within the still nascent industry of blockchain interoperability. Among these speakers was industry veteran Kadan Stadelmann, who helped build Komodo, a technology that aims to facilitate a cross-chain future for blockchain networks. Blockchain users can’t trade bitcoin for dogecoin out...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Mastercard Launches New Crypto Fraud Prevention Service for Banking Institutions: Report

Financial services giant Mastercard is launching a software tool aimed at assisting banks in identifying and preventing fraudulent transactions emanating from crypto exchanges. According to a new CNBC report, the Crypto Secure software uses artificial intelligence to build a risk profile for crypto exchanges on the financial services giant’s payment...
PERSONAL FINANCE

