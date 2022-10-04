Swiss financial data expert SIX, one of Europe’s leading financial information providers, is delighted to announce that CryptoCompare’s cryptocurrency data is now available for the broad customer base of SIX to further strengthen their activities in digital asset markets. As a result of the partnership, SIX can now cover more than 85% of all cryptocurrency market activities worldwide. CryptoCompare is a key third-party cryptocurrency data provider that SIX has onboarded to its distribution channels.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO