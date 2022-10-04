Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Is payments giant SWIFT preparing for a blockchain-bound future?
SWIFT is a payments colossus. It operates across more than 200 countries, has 11,000-plus financial institution clients and transmits some 8.4 billion financial messages every year. It is the global leader in cross-border bank-to-bank payments and recently played a key role in the West’s economic sanctions on Russia. That...
ffnews.com
Joompay hits 250k users & engages Banking Circle for growth
Joompay, a pan-European fintech start-up, celebrates the milestone of 250,000 accounts. Users can open an account online in a manner of minutes, get a Visa payment card and immediately start saving on their purchases with select merchants, such as Joom Marketplace. Joompay sees that among all European countries the greatest...
coingeek.com
Fiji financial regulators warn of new digital asset fraud involving exchange dealers
The Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has warned residents of the small island nation of an ongoing digital asset scam in the country, reported Fiji Times. The financial watchdog pointed out in a public notice that the scheme’s perpetrators relied heavily on social media to rope new victims for the scam.
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation. Collaboration between retailers, financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs powers the rich, seamless commerce and banking experiences today’s digitally-savvy consumers expect. Often, this includes leveraging the full value of item-level receipt data in a simple, secure way to better engage with merchants and consumers.
CoinDesk
Mastercard Looks to Make Buying Crypto Safer With Risk Assessment Tool
Payments giant Mastercard (MA) is introducing a service that allows issuers to assess the risk profile of cryptocurrency exchanges with the aim of making crypto buying more secure. "Crypto Secure" will incorporate the insights and technology of CipherTrace, a blockchain security firm that Mastercard acquired last year, to help card...
Zelle fraud is rising. And banks aren't coming to the rescue
Zelle, the popular payment app, is under fire for how it handles (or rather, doesn't handle) fraud and scams that have exploded on the platform in recent years.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Defends $20K While Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Soars 11% Daily: Market Watch
Bitcoin’s price consolidates above $20,000 on a relatively calm day where the best performer seems to be Ethereum Name Service (ENS). The past 24 hours saw Bitcoin’s price consolidate above $20,000 while also defending an attempt by the bears to push it back below the coveted level. At...
ffnews.com
SIX Introduces for the First Time a Comprehensive Crypto-currency Data Offering in Partnership With CryptoCompare
Swiss financial data expert SIX, one of Europe’s leading financial information providers, is delighted to announce that CryptoCompare’s cryptocurrency data is now available for the broad customer base of SIX to further strengthen their activities in digital asset markets. As a result of the partnership, SIX can now cover more than 85% of all cryptocurrency market activities worldwide. CryptoCompare is a key third-party cryptocurrency data provider that SIX has onboarded to its distribution channels.
cryptopotato.com
Binance Secures License to Offer Crypto Services in Kazakhstan
The permanent license enables Binance to service Kazakhstani users as a digital asset platform site operator. The world’s largest cryptocurrency platform – Binance – received a permanent license from Kazakhstan’s AIFC Financial Services Authority (AFSA) to operate a digital asset platform and provide custodial services in the country.
cryptopotato.com
Trading of Centurion Invest’s CIX Token is Officially Live
Cryptocurrencies have risen to prominence over the past few years, and many retail and institutional investors are seeking direct and indirect exposure to digital assets. But while the industry offers multiple investment options, navigating the market in search of the most profitable opportunities can be daunting. For instance, most users...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Lightning Network’s Public Capacity Surpasses 5,000 BTC
Despite a nearly 60% drawdown in Bitcoin’s price this year, Lightning channel and node counts have also grown steadily. The combined capacity in public channels of Bitcoin Lightning Network’s total capacity in public channels has crossed 5000 BTC for the first time. BTC’s main scaling solution, designed to...
crowdfundinsider.com
MoneyGram Announces Partnership, Minority Investment in UAE’s Fintech Jingle Pay
MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global player in the evolution of digital P2P payments, and Jingle Pay, a financial super-app based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced a partnership “to enable convenient and fast global money transfers through the Jingle Pay app.”. Consumers in the UAE can...
invezz.com
Crypto IRA platform iTrustCapital launches a staking program
ITrustCapital is a leading self-directed crypto IRA platform. The new staking program will give clients an opportunity to earn rewards on their staked tokens. The first staking pool is for Polkadot (DOT), with plans to expand to other digital assets. iTrustCapital, a leading crypto Individual Retirement Account (IRA) software platform,...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto in Green as Foreign Pressure on Fed to Stop Rate Hikes Mounts (Market Watch)
The crypto markets seem to be agreeing with the UN’s recommendation to the US Fed. Yesterday’s Fed meeting didn’t result in a lot of volatility in the crypto markets, but the UN pressure on the central bank has pushed most assets north today. Bitcoin touched $20,000 minutes...
Uber Founder Leading Virtual Restaurants’ Data Push
In an effort to boost his dark kitchens business, Travis Kalanick is going after restaurant aggregators. The Uber co-founder and onetime CEO is now putting his focus (and hundreds of millions of his dollars) into his CloudKitchens virtual restaurant company — and is also throwing his weight behind a group lobbying for legislation that would compel aggregators to share customer data with so-called “dark kitchens” and set a cap on the fees they charge, the Financial Times reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
Atomic Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Fintech 250 List
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- CB Insights named Atomic to its fifth annual Fintech 250 ranking, showcasing the 250 most promising private fintech companies of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005809/en/ CB Insights recognizes Atomic as a top Fintech 250 company for 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Uber Partners with Marqeta, Mastercard, and Branch to Launch New Uber Pro Card, Offering Faster Payments and Fuel Rewards for Drivers
OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Uber today announced a new partnership with Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Mastercard (NYSE: MA) and Branch to power the Uber Pro Card, an enhanced loyalty and payments experience that will help drivers and couriers save on gas, fees, and other expenses. Built for drivers and couriers, the Uber Pro Card offers customized perks including up to 10% cashback on gas and up to 12% on EV charging. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005240/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Carbon6 Raises $66M, Acquires 16 Companies to Simplify Success for Ecommerce Entrepreneurs
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon6 (Carbon6 Technologies, Inc.), a leading software suite for the Amazon marketplace that simplifies operational success for online entrepreneurs, has raised a $66M financing round, including a mixture of equity and venture debt. Carbon6’s Series A equity financing round was led by global multi-stage technology venture capital firm White Star Capital, with participation from Kale Investment Fund, Benevolent Capital and MidCap Financial. MidCap Financial, which is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., pursuant to an investment management agreement, also provided Carbon6’s venture debt financing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005302/en/ Founding Team of Carbon6: Kazi Ahmed, Justin Cobb, Naseem Saloojee (Photo: Business Wire)
Blockchain Interoperability, New Tech, and Lofty Goals: Interview With Komodo CTO Kadan Stadelmann at Cosmoverse 2022
Hosted in Colombia last month, Cosmoverse 2022 curated thought leaders within the still nascent industry of blockchain interoperability. Among these speakers was industry veteran Kadan Stadelmann, who helped build Komodo, a technology that aims to facilitate a cross-chain future for blockchain networks. Blockchain users can’t trade bitcoin for dogecoin out...
dailyhodl.com
Mastercard Launches New Crypto Fraud Prevention Service for Banking Institutions: Report
Financial services giant Mastercard is launching a software tool aimed at assisting banks in identifying and preventing fraudulent transactions emanating from crypto exchanges. According to a new CNBC report, the Crypto Secure software uses artificial intelligence to build a risk profile for crypto exchanges on the financial services giant’s payment...
