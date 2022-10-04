Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kevin Hart’s Vegan Fast-Food Restaurant Is Opening in Monrovia This NovemberVegOut MagazineMonrovia, CA
Sugar Kingdom: Handpicked Donut Shops in Los AngelesThe Daily ScoopLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the worldDevoLos Angeles, CA
L.A. landmarks will light up across the city in honor of Filipino American History MonthJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
Massive fire tears through former bank building on Soto Street in Boyle Heights
Thick black smoke filled the air Tuesday afternoon after a massive fire tore through a former Bank of America building in Boyle Heights. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the fire at the vacant structure at 1308 Soto Street shortly after it was reported at around 1:26 p.m. A...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Auto Repair Shop in Lancaster
Fire damaged a metal-clad auto repair shop in Lancaster Thursday. Firefighters dispatched at 10:30 a.m. to 43251 Division St. had the blaze out at 11:14 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.
mynewsla.com
Fire at Vacant Building in Boyle Heights Extinguished
Fire crews extinguished a greater-alarm fire in a vacant commercial building in the Boyle Heights area Tuesday. Firefighters were sent to the 1300 block of South Soto Street at about 1:15 p.m. on reports of the fire at a vacant former Bank of America building, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Big rig crushes, kills woman sleeping under cardboard in LA parking lot
LOS ANGELES — A woman sleeping under a pile of cardboard in the parking lot of a California grocery store died early Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer drove over her makeshift shelter. According to officials with the Los Angeles Police Department, the woman was sleeping in a Vons parking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massive fire breaks out at former bank building in Boyle Heights
Authorities say a person of interest is being interviewed in connection to the fire.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed by Union Pacific Train in Downtown LA
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in downtown Los Angeles. Paramedics were sent to the 2100 block of South Santa Fe Avenue at about 7:45 p.m. Monday, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Guillermo Robledo, 64, of...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, a single-vehicle crash occurred in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The crash happened in the area of 2100 Paseo Del Mar, near Palos [..]
foxla.com
Neighbors blame homeless for Venice Canals fire that destroyed multiple homes
LOS ANGELES - Multiple homes in the area of the Venice canals were destroyed this week in a massive fire, and community members are blaming the blaze on the local homeless population. "It's pretty horrifying and I'm still trying to process this," Martin Cassindorf said. He and his wife Irma...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Man found shot to death in U-Haul rental truck
LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a killer after a man in his 60s was found shot to death in Hollywood late Wednesday night. Hollywood Division patrol officers responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. near the intersection of West Carlos and North Bronson avenues. Arriving officers discovered a man in a U-Haul rental truck that had collided with a parked vehicle suffering a single gunshot wound.
spectrumnews1.com
Car, semi collide on 60 Freeway, pushing smaller vehicle under truck
EASTVALE, Calif. (CNS) — A big rig and sedan collided Wednesday on the Pomona (60) Freeway on the boundary separating Eastvale and Ontario, causing the smaller vehicle to become wedged underneath the tractor-trailer. The crash happened about 11:55 a.m. on the eastbound 60 near the Interstate 15 interchange, according...
2urbangirls.com
Two people shot near Culver City, suspect on the loose
MAR VISTA, Calif. – Two people were shot and wounded Wednesday in the Mar Vista area, and a suspect was being sought, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Barrington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paramedics rushed...
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Crashes into Building in El Monte Area; Two Hurt
A vehicle crashed into a building in the El Monte area Tuesday, leaving two people injured, authorities said. Paramedics were sent to the 11800 block of East Valley Boulevard at about 10:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two people were taken to a hospital in unknown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Monica Daily Press
Malibu Declares Local Emergency to Remove Homeless Encampments
The Malibu City Council approved declaring a local state of emergency on Sept. 27, initiating a program for reducing the risk of wildfires associated with unpermitted and unregulated camping in City limits. The resolution enables the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), LASD-Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) and the City...
1 arrested in break-in at Rosemead business
At least one person was taken into custody outside a Rosemead business that had been burglarized overnight.The owner of JC Company Mart, at 8062 Garvey Ave., called police at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday to report his business' security system had detected movement at the closed storefront. The owner told authorities this wasn't the first break-in at his store – a previous burglary occurred when someone got in through the roof.The business owner went out to the store to let the deputies in, but a Los Angeles County Fire truck was called in so deputies could find how the intruder made entry. Once the deputies got up to the roof, they found an air conditioning unit had been removed so a person could get into the building. Within the hour, one man in baggy, light-colored shorts and a dusty black shirt had been taken into custody. But authorities say a second suspect may still be in the store.
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Suspect Who Shot Man During Street Takeover in South LA
Police Thursday sought the public’s help to locate the young man suspected of shooting a 60-year-old man during a street takeover in South Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 18 to the area of Western Avenue and 48th Street, near Vermont Square Park, on reports of the shooting and “observed a large street takeover dispersing” before they found the victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a department statement.
Wild chase through Los Angeles County ends with crash, highway foot pursuit
California Highway Patrol officers arrested four people following a dramatic vehicle chase that began in the San Gabriel Valley and ended in Long Beach Tuesday morning. The chase began when police say a black BMW fled from a residential burglary in Walnut. The homeowner told authorities the suspects were in the garage. The driver then […]
mynewsla.com
Motorist Arrested in Connection With Sept. 17 Hit-And-Run Crash
Redondo Beach police Thursday said an arrest has been made in connection with a vehicle striking two teenagers on an electric bicycle and fleeing the scene. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and motorist Tuesday in the city of Rolling Hills Estates, said Redondo Beach police Capt. Jon Naylor.
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Killed After Plunging Off Palos Verdes Cliff
A driver was killed Tuesday when a car went over the side of a cliff and fell about 300 feet in Palos Verdes Estates. The single-vehicle crash was reported just before 5 p.m. in the area of 2100 Paseo Del Mar, near Palos Verdes High School, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Assaulted, Robbed at Culver City Homeless Encampment
Police were searching for two suspects who robbed and critically injured a man at a homeless encampment in Culver City Wednesday. Officers were called to a Shell Gas Station at 3801 Sepulveda Blvd., near Tellefson Park, at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man with a wound to the head, according to the Culver City Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Two People Shot in Mar Vista Area; Suspect Sought
Two people were shot and wounded Wednesday in the Mar Vista area, and a suspect was being sought, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Barrington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paramedics rushed the victims to a hospital....
Comments / 0