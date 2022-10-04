ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, GA

Criminal nabs Jaws of Life tools off firetruck

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRkr8_0iM3CeYX00

Police i n Georgia are combing through surveillance video in an effort to find the criminal who stole the Jaws of Life rescue tools from a firetruck.

The incident occurred on Sept. 29 around 6 p.m., according to a report.

WATCH: TEXAS COUPLE SHOCKED TO RECEIVE SMALL ARMORY OF M16s

At that time, a person is seen walking up to the firetruck, removing items from the vehicle, returning to a car, and driving away, according to footage posted to the Forest Park Police Department Facebook page . At least two Jaws of Life rescue tools were stolen from the firetruck.

The pieces of equipment are formally known as an "SC 358 Extrication Tool" and an "R 521 E3 Ram" and are used by emergency officials to rescue people trapped in vehicles.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The value of the stolen items is roughly $20,000, according to the report.

Police are conducting an investigation to find the person responsible.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Man shot by teen during robbery in northeast Atlanta, authorities say

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are investigating a robbery-turned-shooting involving a teen on Wednesday in the northeast part of the city. Around 11:06 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to 91 Lakeview Dr. NE, where they found a 19-year-old man "with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound." The department said he was taken to the hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Homeless man to receive multi-million-dollar payout after incident with police

ATLANTA - A multi-million-dollar payout for a homeless man who was injured while running away from police could take away from the city budget, according to one veteran council member. Jerry Blassingame was the senior citizen who police said was panhandling along the interstate. Upon an interaction with officers, the...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Forest Park, GA
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Forest Park, GA
Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

State patrol identifies two men killed in Atlanta chase

ATLANTA - The Georgia State Patrol has released the names of the two men killed after a chase with state troopers Friday morning. According to GSP, Amarion Clotter, 18, and Broderick Dunn, 22, both died at the scene after they were ejected from an SUV. The pursuit began on Interstate...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaws#The Jaws Of Life#Property Crime
fox5atlanta.com

Missing: Police searching for elderly Jackson County man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a lost elderly man possibly still in the area. Skippy Townsend was last seen Monday night leaving the Traditions of Braselton subdivision in a car. He was driving a brick red 2007...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Robber shoots 2 rounds into ceiling as he robs Dollar General store, deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Troup County deputies said they have caught a man they said robbed a Dollar General store Monday morning. Surveillance cameras inside the store caught images of the man that deputies said walked into the store along Pyne Road dressed all in black, demanded money from one of the store clerks and then shot off two rounds into the store’s ceiling.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect arrested after Newnan chase, suspected drug toss, deputies say

NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man was arrested after failing to stop for deputies in Coweta County. Deputies said they saw Thomas Swindle toss bags of what they believed were drugs from his car window. Swindle was charged with drug possession, fleeing and attempting to elude, as well as tampering...
NEWNAN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Missing LaGrange juvenile found

UPDATE 10/5/2022 2:37 p.m.: According to the LaGrange Police Department, Holmes has been located. LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile. According to police, Anthony Holmes was last seen on Oct. 3, around Bacon Street. Police say Holmes was last wearing a white […]
LAGRANGE, GA
41nbc.com

Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

18-year-old arrested for armed robbery in LaGrange

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old has been taken into custody following an armed robbery at Dollar General in LaGrange. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Jmonte Shepard was arrested on Oct. 3 in connection to the incident. Authorities say deputies were sent to Dollar General on...
LAGRANGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man hears gunfire, finds out he was shot

ATLANTA - A man said he at a store was near Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Atlanta when he heard gun shots. It turned out that he was the one shot. Officers said they met the victim late Tuesday night at Emory Hospital. He was being treated there for his wounds.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man with 'violent tendencies' wanted for multiple child molestation charges in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a 52-year-old man wanted for several offenses including statutory rape. The Clayton County Police Department said Tony McKay, who also goes by Curtis, is wanted for aggravated sexual battery, aggravated assault with intent to rape, two counts of child molestation, statutory rape, rape and aggravated child molestation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
244K+
Followers
71K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy