Criminal nabs Jaws of Life tools off firetruck

Police i n Georgia are combing through surveillance video in an effort to find the criminal who stole the Jaws of Life rescue tools from a firetruck.

The incident occurred on Sept. 29 around 6 p.m., according to a report.

WATCH: TEXAS COUPLE SHOCKED TO RECEIVE SMALL ARMORY OF M16s

At that time, a person is seen walking up to the firetruck, removing items from the vehicle, returning to a car, and driving away, according to footage posted to the Forest Park Police Department Facebook page . At least two Jaws of Life rescue tools were stolen from the firetruck.

The pieces of equipment are formally known as an "SC 358 Extrication Tool" and an "R 521 E3 Ram" and are used by emergency officials to rescue people trapped in vehicles.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The value of the stolen items is roughly $20,000, according to the report.

Police are conducting an investigation to find the person responsible.