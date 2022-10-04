ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

VikingsTerritory

Falcons Add Former Vikings Defender

Various former Minnesota Vikings players have hopped, skipped, and jumped around the NFL as of late, and another such alumnus found a new home on Wednesday. It’s Jaleel Johnson, and he joined the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. Since departing the Vikings after the 2020 campaign, Johnson, 28, will be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Winning is no excuse to avoid Desmond Ridder

The Atlanta Falcons have a two-game winning streak which is an amazing thing and something no one should be complaining about. Nevertheless, we have been winning despite a quarterback who has played as one of the worst at his position. We have not won because of Marcus Mariota, we have won despite Marcus Mariota.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Browns' Chubb, Bucs' Evans among best bets to score

It’s difficult to believe that it’s already Week 5 of the NFL season, but what isn’t hard to fathom is the likelihood that these fantasy stars will cross the end zone at least once this week. These are the best bets to score in Week 5. ___
NFL
Yardbarker

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Dan Mullen

Georgia Tech Football is currently getting ready for their matchup with Duke on Saturday and interim head coach Brent Key is going to be looking to get to 2-0. While Key is looking to show that he could be the guy to lead the program into the future, it is not going to stop the rest of us from speculating who could be discussed as candidates for this job.
ATLANTA, GA
BlueDevilCountry

AJ Griffin finally looks ready to play for Hawks

At No. 16 overall, former Duke basketball one-and-done AJ Griffin was the third of five Blue Devils to hear their names at the 2022 NBA Draft. But the 6-foot-6 chiseled small forward, now a 19-year-old rookie for the Atlanta Hawks, is the only one from that group who did not see any ...
DURHAM, NC

