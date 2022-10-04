Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the EffortDeanLandAcworth, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bustJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Major discount retail chain announces plans to open new store in GeorgiaKristen WaltersKennesaw, GA
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Southern Crescent Women in Business Magazine to Release Its FALL Cover at Barnes and Noble with Six Figure Spa ChickSouthern Crescent WomenMorrow, GA
Related
Falcons Add Former Vikings Defender
Various former Minnesota Vikings players have hopped, skipped, and jumped around the NFL as of late, and another such alumnus found a new home on Wednesday. It’s Jaleel Johnson, and he joined the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. Since departing the Vikings after the 2020 campaign, Johnson, 28, will be...
Atlanta Falcons: Winning is no excuse to avoid Desmond Ridder
The Atlanta Falcons have a two-game winning streak which is an amazing thing and something no one should be complaining about. Nevertheless, we have been winning despite a quarterback who has played as one of the worst at his position. We have not won because of Marcus Mariota, we have won despite Marcus Mariota.
Stat Nerd Thursday: Aging Allen Robinson, George Pickens hype & Colts/Broncos preview
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don for their weekly Stat Nerd Thursday episode. This week, the guys break down the terrible offenses in Carolina, Los Angeles (Rams) and Indianapolis. Don’t worry, they also highlight some of the (surprisingly) good...
Fantasy football: Harris, Jacobs among five running backs to avoid in Week 5
Josh Jacobs and Najee Harris are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five fantasy football running backs to avoid for Week 5 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seahawks Week 5 injury report: Rashaad Penny upgraded to full
The Seahawks may be catching a break in the injury department for the second week in a row. Yesterday, running back Rashaad Penny was one of five non-participants but he was upgraded to full today. Meanwhile, the Saints haven’t had either Jameis Winston or Michael Thomas at practice yet this week.
FOX Sports
Browns' Chubb, Bucs' Evans among best bets to score
It’s difficult to believe that it’s already Week 5 of the NFL season, but what isn’t hard to fathom is the likelihood that these fantasy stars will cross the end zone at least once this week. These are the best bets to score in Week 5. ___
Yardbarker
Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Dan Mullen
Georgia Tech Football is currently getting ready for their matchup with Duke on Saturday and interim head coach Brent Key is going to be looking to get to 2-0. While Key is looking to show that he could be the guy to lead the program into the future, it is not going to stop the rest of us from speculating who could be discussed as candidates for this job.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Greg McElroy analyzes 'easiest coaching search of all time' for Wisconsin
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy weighed in on Wisconsin’s head coaching search during a Tuesday broadcast of College Football Live. According to McElroy, the search in Madison should be particularly easy for the Badgers and AD Chris McIntosh. When it comes right down to it, McElroy sees only two real...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mel Kiper Names The Player He Expects To Be No. 1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft
NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper foresees and SEC quarterback coming first off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft. Kiper has revealed that he believes Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It's a surprising pick, especially considering Ohio State's CJ ...
AJ Griffin finally looks ready to play for Hawks
At No. 16 overall, former Duke basketball one-and-done AJ Griffin was the third of five Blue Devils to hear their names at the 2022 NBA Draft. But the 6-foot-6 chiseled small forward, now a 19-year-old rookie for the Atlanta Hawks, is the only one from that group who did not see any ...
Comments / 0