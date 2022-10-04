‘Toytopia’ exhibit illuminates connection between our favorite playthings and who we grow up to be

Read full article on original website
Egg-cellent surprise: Local family’s hen lays giant eggs with another one inside
IDAHO FALLS — A backyard hen surprised a local family after they noticed she laid a giant egg only to discover it had another egg inside of it. The most interesting part? It’s happened seven times!. Madison Rosenkrance lives in Idaho Falls with her husband and four kids....
Fall 2022 ICON board gaming convention set for this weekend
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Convention for Boardgamers is inviting board gaming fans of all ages out for the ICON Fall 2022 convention this Friday and Saturday in Idaho Falls. ICON is two days of board games, raffles and fun for anyone who loves any and all types of board gaming. The event is happening at the Idaho Falls Veterans Memorial Building and gives board game lovers a chance to compete with like-minded people, learn new games and meet new friends.
Local farmers hosting annual potato dig for the community this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Amid inflation and soaring gas and food prices, many families have felt a strain on their bank accounts. Certain grocery items may not be as attainable as they used to be. A local farm is hoping to provide some relief. Vista Valley Ag, a potato farm...
Biz Buzz: Woman shares how music therapy is changing lives one note at a time
IDAHO FALLS – Corinne Pickett gets teary-eyed when she recalls the day one of her clients with Unison Musical Therapy made a massive step forward. The business serves clients throughout eastern Idaho who have a variety of challenges, including autism, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and other disabilities. It also helps stroke patients and those with mental illnesses, the latter of which has drastically increased in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local family getting their own home
A local family is getting their own home. It's all thanks to the Gateway Habitat for Humanity. The post Local family getting their own home appeared first on Local News 8.
Life Lessons Encore: Karen Monson shares about the grandmother who saved her as an infant
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
Pocatello Animal Shelter at full capacity with nearly 200 animals looking for homes
POCATELLO — The Pocatello Animal Shelter has been at full capacity for the last two months, according to a press release from the City of Pocatello. The city said in the press release that the shelter currently has 189 animals. These animals include 59 dogs, 11 puppies, 42 cats, 76 kittens and one rabbit.This is a problem that is seen in animal shelters across the country as many shelters and rescue centers have a large number of animals particularly dogs and cats in need of...
Nonprofit invites faith leaders, community to bless badges for local law enforcement on Saturday
IDAHO FALLS — A local nonprofit is inviting faith leaders from all denominations and the community to come together and bless badges for local law enforcement. The event, called the “Blessing of the Badges,” is hosted by the Chaplains of Idaho. It will happen on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at 525 River Parkway in Idaho Falls. The event is part of a national movement that brings communities and law enforcement together as part of Faith & Blue. Click here to learn more about Faith & Blue.
New adult training academy coming to Mountain Home
Downtown Mountain Home will soon offer a new adult training academy. Shakoori Town Center business owner Mirazim Shakoori and David Porter, president of Porter House, which is a 25-year-old training company that owns and operates the Shelley Adult Training Academy in Shelley, saw the need for another building trades training school. Porter, his wife Catherine ...
Idaho Falls man admits to raping teen girl
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple felonies after he reportedly admitted to raping a teenage girl multiple times. Travis James Chapman, 32, reportedly raped the then-16-year-old victim in June after she had run away from home.
Elementary students plant trees with mayor and city of Blackfoot employees to celebrate Arbor Day
BLACKFOOT — More than 40 local elementary school students planted trees on Wednesday with the mayor and city employees in Blackfoot to celebrate Arbor Day. Arbor Day is a day when people are encouraged to plant trees. It’s typically observed in April but for Blackfoot, it’s a little different.
Salt Lake Express expands transportation services for customers
REXBURG — Salt Lake Express, a busing transportation service based in Rexburg, recently acquired another company to provide additional routes for customers. In a news release dated Oct. 3, Salt Express announced it recently acquired two divisions of Northwestern Stage Lines. One division is based in Spokane, Washington, and the other, Boise-Winnemucca Stage lines, serves customers on the western side of the state.
‘We were completely blindsided.’ Jed Hall’s mother speaks to Dr. Phil about son’s disappearance
IDAHO FALLS — The case of an Idaho Falls teenager who vanished in 2018 and was found deceased earlier this year in the Snake River is being featured Monday on Dr. Phil. Jed Hall, 16, left his parents’ home on Jan. 22, 2018 in a Nissan Versa. He took a 9mm handgun and camping gear with him. Jed left a note indicating he may attempt suicide and his parents, along with police and a private investigator, spent four years looking for the missing teenager.
Idaho farm donates 10 million pounds of potatoes to those in need
IDAHO FALLS — With only four paid employees, Idaho Falls Crops, more commonly known as Taylorview Farms, is tackling this year’s 10-million-pound potato harvest with the help of hundreds of local volunteers. The 4,000-acre operation, which has been operating for more than 40 years, is funded and operated...
Looking back: Rigby man’s hand amputated, teen confesses to blackmail and explosive chemicals injure boy
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 in east Idaho history. RIGBY — A Rigby man was involved in an accident that required his right hand be amputated, The Teton Peak reported on Oct. 8, 1903.
Idaho Falls – Rexburg area employers offer jobs, careers at Oct. 5 hiring event
Multiple employers who are ready to hire qualified applicants will be on hand at a hiring event Oct. 5. The post Idaho Falls – Rexburg area employers offer jobs, careers at Oct. 5 hiring event appeared first on Local News 8.
Diana Margaret Wagner
Diana Margaret Wagner, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 3, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hospice of East Idaho. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Avenue in Idaho Falls, under the direction of New Day Lutheran Church, with Pastor Ann Bjorklund officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com (273 N. Ridge Avenue)
Giovanna Bevilacqua
Giovanna Bevilacqua, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Morning Star Assisted Living. She was under the care of Enhabit Hospice. Services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
3 weeks after getting a job, I was offered the same position at another company for double the pay. How do I handle this?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
85-year-old man dies after crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — An 85-year-old man has died after a crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls on Wednesday. Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified the man as Larry Beauchat of Idaho Falls. The crash happened on Sunnyside near Potomac Way around 10:30 a.m. Two vehicles and a total...
