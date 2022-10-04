‘Toytopia’ exhibit illuminates connection between our favorite playthings and who we grow up to be

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Animal Shelter has been at full capacity for the last two months, according to a press release from the City of Pocatello. The city said in the press release that the shelter currently has 189 animals. These animals include 59 dogs, 11 puppies, 42 cats, 76 kittens and one rabbit.This is a problem that is seen in animal shelters across the country as many shelters and rescue centers have a large number of animals particularly dogs and cats in need of...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 12 HOURS AGO