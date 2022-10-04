ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Here's what to know about Convoy of Hope

By Sara Karnes, Springfield News-Leader
 2 days ago
Headquartered in Springfield, Convoy of Hope is a faith-based, humanitarian organization helping people in the United States and across the world.

When was the organization founded?

Convoy of Hope was founded in 1994 during a community event in Los Angeles. Since then, the nonprofit has served millions of people in the United States through disaster response, community engagement and partnerships. From its headquarters in Springfield, they send truckloads of food and relief supplies from the World Distribution Center to big cities and small towns.

What is Convoy of Hope’s revenue?

The total revenue for this past year was $439 million. With 92.3% of its budget going to programming, 4.5% is set aside for fundraising and 3.2% for administration, according to a 2021 financial breakdown.

Total revenue from the past few years include:

  • 2020 - $393 million
  • 2019 - $200 million
  • 2018 - $180 million
  • 2017 - $178 million

How to get involved?

Donations are helpful in continuing Convoy of Hope's mission. Visit the donation page on its website to learn more.

You can also volunteer with Hands of Hope, which has requirements:

  • Ages 18 and up can volunteer. Assumption of Risk forms are available upon arrival.
  • Youth 13 to 17 years old participating in groups must have an Assumption of Risk form signed by a parent or legal guardian.
  • Children 10 to 12 years old can participate with a parent or legal guardian who has signed an Assumption of Risk form.
  • Closed-toe shoes are a safety requirement.
  • Wear work clothes suitable for a warehouse with limited climate control.

Event details include:

  • Doors open at 6 and walk-ins are accepted up to capacity until 6:30.
  • The warehouse is locked at 6:30 as a safety requirement.
  • Events may be canceled due to inclement weather.
  • Groups of 10 or more should email to register in advance.
  • Spots for guests are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Volunteers can text “HOPE” to 688-28 for up-to-the-minute Hands of Hope news and volunteer opportunities.

Upcoming Hands of Hope events may be found at https://convoyofhope.org/get-involved/hands-of-hope/

Stay up to date on Convoy of Hope's deployments on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

