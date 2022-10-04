ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Harper's Bazaar

Everyone at Fashion Week Is Wearing Flip-Flops

We just aren’t having the right conversations about flip flops. It’s always, “Is wearing flip-flops in New York City basically just sweeping the street with the soles of your feet?” and never, “What pair of flip-flops would look best with my leather opera gloves and white sleeveless cocktail midi dress?” If being barefoot is a luxury, then shouldn’t wearing flip flops be just as fanciful? They’re the most fun you can have with your soles covered!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elite Daily

Watch Kanye Make His Runway Modeling Debut In A Grimy Fashion Week Show

If there’s one thing that Kanye West has mastered, it’s the art of surprise. It’s no secret that the rapper and designer is incredibly passionate about cutting-edge fashion, but up until now, he’s stayed off the runway himself. That changed on Sunday, Oct. 2, when West surprised everyone by making his catwalk debut. That’s right — Kanye West is a runway model now, and the video of his first walk for Balenciaga’s Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week is totally on-brand.
Hypebae

This Coperni SS23 Dress Was Made for Bella Hadid, Literally

Coperni has officially completed Paris Fashion Week, and we’re not even halfway through. The French womenswear brand turned heads with its Spring Summer 2023 collection, which ended in a scientific display starring model Bella Hadid. Coperni joined forces with Fabrican Ltd for a futuristic collaboration that resulted in live...
POPSUGAR

Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Rolling Stone

Diddy Says Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Antics Go Beyond Fashion: ‘It’s Not A Joke’

Kanye West’s supporters have stood with the rapper through near-constant storms of controversy and problematic behavior — from relentless taunting of his ex-wife to calling slavery a choice and everything in between. Needless to say, they’ve learned how to pick their battles. But after West debuted a longsleeved “White Lives Matter” shirt during a showcase for his new Yeezy line at a YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris, his friends in the fashion world have sided against him. Now, even Sean “Diddy” Combs has decided this is a fight he’s willing to speak up about — because it goes far beyond fashion.
Hypebae

Vaquera SS23 Brings the Subversive American Dream to Paris Fashion Week

New York-based label Vaquera has returned to Paris Fashion Week for the second time to showcase its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Dover Street Market. When models stormed down the runway, unbothered and at a fast-paced techno beat, Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee’s mission to bring the subversive American dream to the French capital was effortlessly achieved. Under the hazy light of the catwalk, acid-washed denim pieces, dramatic marine-inspired shapes, rock n roll tights, fussy pleated tops, four-finger fringe globes, teddy bear keychains, subverted puff sleeves, ruffled skirts and oversized sweaters swayed the audience’s mind.
Glamour

Emily Ratajkowski Takes the Thigh Slit To New Heights

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. On the spring/summer 2023 runways, Emily Ratajkowski has captured attention with her unexpected appearances at the JW Anderson and Nensi Dojaka shows during London Fashion Week, as well as by walking for Versace in Milan alongside the likes of Bella Hadid and Paris Hilton. Her outfits on the front row, though, are equally notable.
In Style

Bella Hadid's Hip Cutouts Gave Black Work Pants a Super-Sexy Twist

If black dress pants are part of your officewear rotation (and they probably are), adding a little bit of sparkle can be just the thing to give them a bit more razzle-dazzle. But Bella Hadid took it one step further on the Stella McCartney runway while modeling the superstar designer's latest collection. For her turn on the catwalk, Hadid's outfit combined a very demure and sedate vest with coordinating pants, only instead of being a humdrum workwear workhorse, her pants included floral-inspired rhinestone-encrusted cutouts on each hip.
Footwear News

Katie Holmes is Chicly Goth in Black Hooded Dress & Chained Sandals for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes gave her penchant for grunge style a chic spin at Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show. The “Dawson’s Creek” star arrived for the occasion at the end of New York Fashion Week, sitting in the front row alongside Nicole Richie, Lila Moss and Ciara.
Footwear News

Donatella Versace Takes a Bow in a Sleek Black Dress & Sky-High Platforms at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Donatella Versace walked out for the closing bow of her spring/summer 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week in a sophisticated black evening dress. After her models walked the runway for another successful show for the designer, she took to the runway herself for the closing farewell wearing an asymmetrical collar gown with one single long black sleeve. Donatella paired this look with a pair of black platform boots that hit well above her ankle almost blending into the dress. Of course, her look wouldn’t be complete without some gold Versace jewelry, as she donned a pair of statement earrings. Donatella’s look...
whowhatwear

I Tried On the J.Crew Pieces That Are About to Be Everywhere in Fall—See My Pics

Welcome to The Great Try-On. We're gearing up for fall, and that includes freshening up our wardrobes with some new pieces. We got to try on some of the best fall pieces from some of your favorite brands and documented it all from our at-home dressing rooms so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We hope that our photos and candid reviews will help you shop for fall wardrobe builders and trend-forward pieces that you'll wear over and over this season and beyond.
Footwear News

Milan Fashion Week Spring ’23: Everything to Know About the Shoes Off the Runway

Milan Fashion Week is a wrap, with both the city and the Italian fashion industry seeing a huge resurgence after several years of intense challenges. Here are key highlights from all the spring 2023 shoe presentations. Jimmy Choo Sandra Choi has a big message: Never underestimate strong women. Inspired by fantasy figures of Manga and anime fiction, the new season at Jimmy Choo is all about exaggerated proportions. “The height is higher, the length is bolder,” the creative director said. Choi takes the diamond — a brand emblem — into new territory this season with the launch of the “Diamond” chain family. Fashioned in matte...
Essence

Tamera Mowry-Housley Gets Real About 'The Real' In New Book, "You Should Sit Down For This"

"Every single time I heard 'This Is Our Time,' I thought I was going to throw up," she says of filming the hit daytime talk show. Tamera Mowry-Housley is ready to tell her full truth. The actres and ex-talk-show host is letting her guard down in her new memoir, YOU SHOULD SIT DOWN FOR THIS: A Memoir about Life, Wine, + Cookies, and being frank about her transition in the public eye from child star to talk show host and back into acting.
