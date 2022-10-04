ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

New Supreme Court Case Could Weaken Unions' Ability To Strike

By Dave Jamieson
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TewuU_0iM3CDv200

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided to hear a case that union supporters fear could end up diminishing the power of workers to go on strike against their employers.

The case, Glacier Northwest Inc. v. International Brotherhood of Teamsters , revolves around a 2017 labor dispute involving unionized drivers at a concrete company in Washington state. Glacier Northwest filed a lawsuit to force the union to compensate it for ready-mix concrete it claims the union destroyed intentionally by declaring a work stoppage.

Washington state’s Supreme Court ruled that the strike was arguably protected by federal labor law and that the company’s claims should therefore be dismissed, leaving the dispute under the federal National Labor Relations Board. But Glacier Northwest and conservative groups argue that federal labor law should not preempt the company’s claims and that it should be able to sue the Teamsters in state court.

Labor lawyers said a U.S. Supreme Court decision against the Teamsters could open unions up to lawsuits by employers seeking to recoup costs associated with strikes. That, in turn, would make workers more hesitant to go on strike to improve pay and working conditions, thereby weakening unions’ most powerful weapon: the ability to withhold labor.

The real issue is whether this Supreme Court has the ability to be fair in cases involving unions. Sharon Block, Harvard Law School

Sharon Block, director of the Labor and Worklife Program at Harvard Law School, said she found it “hugely troubling” that the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case at all after a lower court said the matter should be left to the NLRB.

“We have a federal agency that is supposed to figure out these kinds of cases. They have been doing it for decades,” Block told HuffPost. “This has the potential to fundamentally alter how the [National Labor Relations Act] operates. And that doesn’t belong in state court.”

She added that a ruling in Glacier Northwest’s favor could have far-reaching implications.

“If the court ends up saying, ‘Well, sure, you can strike, but you have to strike in a way that doesn’t cause anybody any discomfort,’ then I think that’s a pretty significant rethinking of the [law],” Block said.

The conservative Supreme Court has not been friendly to labor in recent years.

In 2018, the court issued a historic ruling making the entire U.S. public sector “right to work,” allowing government employees to opt out of paying union fees even if they’re covered by a union contract. The same year, the court issued a historic decision establishing that employers can force workers to sign arbitration agreements as a condition of employment, making it harder for workers to band together as victims of wage theft or discrimination.

The court’s composition has tilted even more rightward since those rulings, following former President Donald Trump’s three appointments, which created a 6-3 conservative majority.

The ability to go on strike lies at the heart of the collective bargaining system established during the New Deal. When workers believe they are being mistreated, they can walk off the job to hurt production and force the company into a better deal at the bargaining table. Likewise, employers hold the ability to “lock out” their workers and prevent them from earning a paycheck in order to gain leverage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JIW4o_0iM3CDv200 The Supreme Court under Chief Justice John Roberts has not been friendly to labor unions. (Photo: ERIN SCHAFF via Getty Images)

Benjamin Dictor, a union-side labor attorney, said a broad ruling against the union could not only undermine the strike as a weapon but also disrupt the balance of power between labor and management as they bargain in good faith.

“A ruling that effectively disarms one party of their economic leverage while leaving the other’s intact would necessarily destroy the relative balance of power that the [law] was intended to maintain,” Dictor told HuffPost.

In the Glacier Northwest case, Teamsters Local 714 called a strike among its 90 drivers at the company while it was trying to secure a new contract. The strike began at 7 a.m. while some trucks were waiting to be loaded with ready-mix concrete and others were out making deliveries, according to a Teamsters brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sixteen trucks returned to the yard with undelivered concrete. Glacier Northwest claims the union timed its strike to spoil that product ― “intentionally destroying an employer’s property in the course of a labor dispute,” as the company put it ― since the concrete would be useless once it hardened. The company disciplined some of the striking workers and filed a lawsuit against the union.

But the Teamsters say workers didn’t intentionally destroy any concrete. “The striking drivers returned their trucks to Glacier’s yard and left them running precisely so that the concrete would not harden,” the union said. “By so doing, the strikers not only safeguarded Glacier’s trucks but they allowed the Company to use the concrete as it saw fit.”

A ruling that effectively disarms one party of their economic leverage while leaving the other’s intact would necessarily destroy the relative balance of power. Benjamin Dictor, union-side labor attorney

The general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board, who acts as a kind of prosecutor for labor law, ended up filing a complaint against Glacier Northwest alleging that the company violated workers’ collective bargaining rights by disciplining them over the strike and filing its lawsuit over the concrete, according to the union. That case is scheduled to have a hearing at the labor board next month.

Craig Becker, the general counsel of the AFL-CIO labor federation, which includes 58 unions, told HuffPost in a statement that Glacier Northwest has “misrepresent[ed] the facts” of the case by claiming the union destroyed concrete on purpose.

“Congress chose to protect strikes as the motor of the collective bargaining system that broadly preserves labor peace,” Becker said. “The Supreme Court should not use this case to narrow that fundamental protection.”

In 1959, the Supreme Court held that federal collective bargaining law preempts state and local regulations that might interfere with it. One expert has said the preemption doctrine when it comes to the National Labor Relations Act is “ among the broadest and most robust in federal law .”

The preemption cuts both ways for unions. It can protect them from claims like the one filed by Northwest Glacier, but it also makes it much harder to pass laws at the state level that could help restore union membership in the U.S. As of last year, a mere 10.3% of workers belonged to a union, nearly half the rate of 1983, the year the government first started tracking.

Block said the court may choose to chip away at the preemption doctrine of the National Labor Relations Act but in a way that benefits only employers.

“The real issue is whether this Supreme Court has the ability to be fair in cases involving unions,” she said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 3

Related
Salon

“Shameful”: Republicans unanimously block bill that would force them to reveal dark-money donors

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Proponents of democracy responded with disgust Thursday after Senate Republicans filibustered the popular DISCLOSE Act, which seeks to expose the super-wealthy donors who are spending unlimited amounts of undisclosed money to ensure that the U.S. government advances their interests at the expense of the vast majority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: John Roberts apparently doesn’t understand what the Supreme Court is

Supreme Court justices are political actors, and as such, they sometimes try to justify themselves to the public. They often do this, ironically, by insisting that they have no need or responsibility to justify themselves to the public.Chief Justice John Roberts unfurled this self-refuting argument once again over the weekend. He did so in a somewhat more strident register than usual, as the Court’s approval has plummeted to a ludicrous historical low of 25 percent.“If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the Constitution, I’m not sure who would take up that mantle,” Roberts said in his first...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Salon

“Doomed to fail”: Legal experts trash Trump’s appeal after he runs to SCOTUS over Mar-a-Lago docs

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to intervene in his legal battle over classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence. Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon last month ordered a special master review of the documents and blocked the Justice Department from continuing its criminal investigation into the matter. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta overturned part of her order that blocked the DOJ's investigation into the more than 100 documents marked classified. On Tuesday, Trump filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court arguing that the court was wrong to block the documents from the review and requesting that special master Raymond Dearie be granted authority to review the documents with classified markings.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Labor Union#Union Workers#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#New Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#Glacier Northwest Inc#This Supreme Court#Harvard Law School#Worklife Program
Salon

“No one died”: Trump-backed Arizona Republican embraces Sandy Hook and 9/11 truthers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona Republicans have gone total MAGA with their 2022 midterms nominees, choosing far-right conspiracy theorists who include gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem — both of whom are supported by former President Donald Trump, and both of whom have promoted the false and thoroughly debunked claim that the United States' 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. Finchem's MAGA supporters include not only Trump, but also, "War Room" host and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. And according to the Daily Beast's Sam Brodey, those MAGA Republicans are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the type of conspiracy theorists the Finchem campaign has been associating with.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Salon

“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling

A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Angry Republicans are plotting revenge against Kevin McCarthy: “He’s dead to me”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) According to a report from Politico, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's attempts to line up a collection of GOP House candidates who will be loyal to him is creating dissension in the ranks of the candidates he passed over -- and he may have a rebellion among the ranks if Republicans take the House in November.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

Trump donors think they're giving to "save America," but they're paying Trump's legal bills

When one is under federal investigation for serious crimes like potential espionage, the usual legal advice is to be silent. Lawyers tend to get nervous when clients talk publicly about their cases, fearful that they will inadvertently provide evidence prosecutors can use against their clients in court. But after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago in August, Donald Trump has not shut up. He rants on Truth Social about the FBI, portraying himself as the victim of an "unwarranted, unjust, and illegal Raid," even though there appears little doubt that he was in possession of classified documents he appears to have stolen from the government. He gives lengthy and often ad-libbed speeches, ostensibly in support of Republicans running for office, in which he complains about his alleged victimization at the hands of the FBI.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Judge Cannon’s Latest Mar-a-Lago Ruling Just Got Benchslapped

In its ruling yesterday overturning Judge Aileen Cannon’s injunction—with regard to the approximately 100 documents bearing classified markings seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence—the 11th Circuit did not merely overrule Judge Cannon, it went out of its way to detail the many ways in which Judge Cannon had fundamentally misstated the law.In my more than 25 years of practice as a criminal and civil litigator (including three years as an assistant U.S. Attorney), I do not believe that I have read an appellate decision that was more dismissive of the lower court. The 11th Circuit sent a clear...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffPost

HuffPost

169K+
Followers
9K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy