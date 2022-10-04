ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Kerr Reveals How Warriors Can Extend Steph Curry's Prime

By Joey Linn
Golden State Warrior star Steph Curry is still going strong

Seemingly getting better with age, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry should still have several years of dominance left. Head coach Steve Kerr was recently asked on the Dubs Talk podcast how a player's prime is extended, and what role a team plays in that process.

"I think a player extends his own prime by keeping himself in amazing shape like Steph does," Kerr said. "And then we try to provide the resources that he needs in order to do so. We have an incredible performance team with Rick Celebrini and his group, and Steph works closely with him to build his routine all year long. And then in the summer, I think as a staff, the more we can do to limit Steph's minutes at key times - he just should not be playing 38 minutes every night."

Kerr admitted that the playoffs are a different situation, as teams are forced to play their main guys heavier minutes; however, Kerr added that the team will place increased emphasis on managing Steph's regular season workload for that very reason. Steph does all the things he needs to do in order to stay in optimal shape, and while he would like to play every minute of every game, the team knows that they need to manage his workload.

When the playoffs come, those restrictions are lifted, but expect to see Steph's minutes continue to be closely managed during the regular season again this year.

