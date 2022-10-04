Patti Lupone auctions off voice lessons at abortion rights benefit

Tony Award-winning legend Patti LuPone spontaneously offered up singing lessons as an auction prize and belted out Linda Ronstadt’s “You’re No Good,” to raise money for charity A Is For, which advocates for abortion rights.

Martha Plimpton, who hosted the event Sunday evening at 54 Below and who co-founded the charity, was auctioning off skin care products when a guest sweetened the deal by adding a voice lesson with Tony winner and “The King and I” star Kelli O’Hara as part of the prize.

Not to be outdone, “Orange is the New Black” star Lea DeLaria yelled out that she would come to the winner’s house and do a performance with her band.

Then, LuPone, who was on stage to sing, surprised the crowd by chipping in a voice lesson of her own, raising the winning bid to $15,000.

Martha Plimpton and Jenn Lyon co-hosted the event that featured Broadway talent. Dianna Bush photography

Sounds like a steal.

Also performing at the event was “Wicked,” star Jessica Vosk, who did a dead-on impersonation of Britney Spears singing “Oops I Did It Again” and “Hamilton” star Javier Munoz, who sang Peter Gabriel’s “Sledgehammer.” Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Peppermint got into it singing Fiona Apple’s “Criminal.”

And DeLaria got the crowd going with Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar.”

While “Saturday Night Live’s Cecily Strong did not attend, the comic, who did a sketch about abortion on the NBC show last year, put “SNL” tickets up for the auction.

Lea DeLaria sang Harry Styles and offered up a private concert at someone’s home for auction. Dianna Bush photography

The night also had a comedy “In Memoriam” video that mourned the passing of Queen Elizabeth, the federal right to abortion, “our collective sanity,” the last phone booth in New York, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship, “a nonpartisan supreme court,” and, Plimpton and co-host Jenn Lyon cracked, “Danny Devito,” before acknowledging the “Always Sunny in Philadelphia” actor is still alive.

Plimpton and Lyon ripped off their shirts later in the show, revealing numerous temporary tattoos of DeVito’s face.

And while the fundraising event was full of songs and comedy, Plimpton, who has been open about her own abortion, gave a speech through tears.

“This is not a one-size fits all issue, its not just a women’s issue,” she said of abortion rights. “It’s about all of us. It’s about bodily autonomy and that means everything to every body.”

The event raised more than $159,000.