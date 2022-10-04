ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

This celebrity-loved JW Pei bag is on sale for under $70

By Hannah Southwick
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLfYR_0iM3C2II00

It’s time to score sweet discounts on this croissant-shaped “It” bag.

Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Hailey Bieber are among the many stars toting the JW Pei “Gabbi” bag , a vegan leather carryall that’s become a celebrity must-have .

And while the petite purse is already much more budget-friendly than the average A-lister-approved bag, you can currently snag one for even less, thanks to a 15% off sale at Amazon.

The buzzy bag ($68, originally $80) features a scrunchie-shaped handle and is available in a slew of shades, ranging from neutrals like brown and black to bright blue and Barbiecore pink .

Emily Ratajakowski owns the hot handbag in at least four different hues and has been spotted toting the trendy design on numerous outings over the past couple of years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sEJwK_0iM3C2II00
Amazon

JW Pei Gabbi Bag ($68, originally $80)

buy now

Megan Fox, on the other hand, proved the purse pairs just as easily with edgy ensembles; in NYC last year, she matched her black “Gabbi” to a lacy, lingerie-inspired look and thigh-high boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YrSPB_0iM3C2II00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CgRqa_0iM3C2II00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIWzI_0iM3C2II00

In addition to the “Gabbi,” the Amazon sale also includes another celebrity-approved bag from the brand: the JW Pei “Joy” style ($76, originally $90), which TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio sported in an Instagram Story in August.

With the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale — a shopping event similar to Prime Day — on its way, the online retailer is also offering deals on other celebrity-loved fashion finds .

Below, shop some of the many “Gabbi” bag colors on sale right now — just be sure to put the bag in your virtual shopping bag before time runs out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUfBf_0iM3C2II00
Amazon

JW Pei Gabbi Bag ($68, originally $80)

buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B8xIb_0iM3C2II00
Amazon

JW Pei Gabbi Bag ($68, originally $80)

buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMk45_0iM3C2II00
Amazon

JW Pei Gabbi Bag ($68, originally $80)

buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OhxTm_0iM3C2II00
Amazon

JW Pei Gabbi Bag ($68, originally $80)

buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1qm7_0iM3C2II00
Amazon

JW Pei Gabbi Bag ($68, originally $80)

buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gRnUF_0iM3C2II00
Amazon

JW Pei Gabbi Bag ($68, originally $80)

buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DbhRs_0iM3C2II00
Amazon

JW Pei Gabbi Bag ($68, originally $80)

buy now

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Shop Celebrity-Favorite UGG Boots and Slippers Deals Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale 2022

UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn staple, and Amazon has tons of styles marked down to help update your shoes for the cooler months ahead. Plus, the retailer is having a Prime Early Access Sale, starting on Tuesday, October 12, and Wednesday, October 13. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Katie Holmes Gave This “Boring” Shoe A Cool Twist For Fall

Katie Holmes has been a style icon for decades as she has a keen eye for spotting fashion trends before they become mainstream. First, she deemed clogs an essential for summer 2022 and then fellow fashion enthusiasts quickly followed suit in wearing the shoes. Next, she sparked the resurgence of the ballet flat by styling the “boring” footwear with her laid-back looks while running errands around New York City. Now, the actor is doubling down on this ballerina-inspired shoe for fall 2022, as Holmes wore black flats to a Chanel event on Sept. 20. The star opted for the square-toed shoes while making an appearance at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Selma Blair Wears Ballet Flats With Risky Side-Slit Fringe Skirt For ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Rehearsal

Selma Blair made a fashionable departure from her “Dancing with the Stars” rehearsal in Los Angeles on Thursday. Blair had her English fox red Labrador Scout by her side as she exited the building. The “Legally Blonde” star wore a black body suit. The closet staple had a scooped neckline with thin supportive straps. She tucked the lightweight separate into a brown fringe skirt, which had a high-low hemline and extreme thigh-high side slits. Blair accessorized with black oversized aviator shades and carried a pink duffle bag and silver handbag on her shoulder. When it came down to shoes, the “Cruel Intentions” actress...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Megan Fox and Gigi Hadid's Handbag Is On Sale for Less Than $70 Ahead of Amazon's Fall Prime Day

Just as much as we love discovering the hidden gems of affordable fashion, so does the Megan Fox, along with Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski. Well they may have just found one of the best ones yet — and it's on sale ahead of Amazon's Fall Prime Day 2022. JW PEI is the affordable fashion brand behind the super sleek and undeniably cool purses that have become a closet staple for both celebs and TikTok users alike. Just in time for the new season, the JW PEI Gabbi Bag is on sale at Amazon for less than $70.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Irina Shayk
People

Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell, and Gigi Hadid Are Turning to This Cozy Trend for Fall

Shop ribbed dresses, sweaters, and pants starting at $20 When the cooler seasons hit, it seems like the only things we want to wear are cozy sweatpants, oversized sweaters, and fuzzy boots. But unfortunately we have obligations like work and events that require dressing up. To stay comfortable and warm throughout the cold, finding clothes that feel like loungewear but look night-ready is key — and you can totally do that in ribbed fabric. Ribbed clothing feels incredibly soft, keeping you comfy and protecting your skin from harsh...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Chicly Elevates Baggy Cargo Pants With Ribbed Tank Top & Rainbow Slingback Pumps

Lori Harvey continues to deliver sensational street style looks with every arrival. The skincare entrepreneur was spotted out in Malibu, Calif., on Sept. 20. Harvey wore a white ribbed tank top from her Naked Wardrobe collaboration, which is currently sold out. The model paired the staple piece with mauve pink cargo pants from The Attico. The high-waist bottoms had a baggy fit and featured pockets on the knees, drawstrings on the side, and a cuff on the hem. Adding a touch of glam to her look, the SKN by LH founder accessorized with a Dior vintage pearl and safety pin necklace and...
MALIBU, CA
Page Six

Pregnant Hilary Swank, 48, reveals ‘miracle’ twin babies’ due date

Pregnant Hilary Swank has revealed her “miracle” twin babies’ due date. The 48-year-old actress shared the date’s special link to her late father, Stephen Michael Swank, while appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” “They’re due on his birthday,” she said in a preview of Friday’s episode, getting visibly emotional. “Yeah, I know. It’s like, [wow].” Stephen, who died in October 2021, was born on April 16. Hilary announced her pregnancy on “Good Morning America” Wednesday, confirming that she was “far enough along” in her second trimester to go public with the news of her and her husband Philip Schneider’s growing family. “This is something that I’ve...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrity#Pei#Shopping Bag#The Gabbi#Tiktok
Footwear News

Lisa Rinna Goes Wild in Leopard Corset Dress & Sandals for ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion

Lisa Rinna went sleek for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The Rina Beauty founder posed for a video on Instagram ahead of the reunion, wearing a leopard-printed dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The bodycon-style number featured an ankle-length hem with a corseted structured bodice, complete with the classic allover animal print. Adding to the piece’s allure was a curved black upper neckline complete with thin straps. Rinna finished her outfit with layered diamond necklaces, bracelets, and rings for a glamorous edge. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Chicly Steps Into Fall in Dolce & Gabbana Coat and Classic Pumps to Thank Volunteers in Windsor

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Middleton was dressed in timeless attire while thanking volunteers and operational staff this morning in Windsor, England. Arriving in Windsor with Prince William, the Princess of Wales...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Flatters Her Feet in Sparkling Sandals for Alice + Olivia’s NYFW Presentation

Phoebe Gates arrived in sleek style for Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation by Stacey Bendet on Sept. 10 during New York Fashion Week. The brand, which turned 20 this year, presented the line matching all of the collection’s looks with interiors. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates pulled out the perfect ensemble for the event, arriving in a blue satin mini dress. The asymmetrical silhouette had a high neck and sharp hemline. To let her look do all of the talking, the environment rights advocate swept her bangs on the side and styled her dark tresses straight. Phoebe...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Glamour

Emily Ratajkowski Takes the Thigh Slit To New Heights

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. On the spring/summer 2023 runways, Emily Ratajkowski has captured attention with her unexpected appearances at the JW Anderson and Nensi Dojaka shows during London Fashion Week, as well as by walking for Versace in Milan alongside the likes of Bella Hadid and Paris Hilton. Her outfits on the front row, though, are equally notable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Stoned Kris Jenner plays peek-a-boo at dinner after paying nearly $1K for edibles

Kris Jenner was so high during a dinner with Khloé Kardashian and Corey Gamble she began playing peek-a-boo behind her napkin. The momager, along with her boyfriend and daughter, stopped by a dispensary during a Palm Springs, Calif., getaway earlier this year to get some edibles to relieve Jenner’s hip pain. “It smells like a crazy party in here, to be honest. Kind of like the ’70s,” Jenner said in the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” noting it’s legal to buy marijuana in California. While picking out watermelon, wild cherry and pineapple gummies, a salesperson offered medicated lube to the...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
SheKnows

Elton John Purchased a Luxurious Treehouse in Lego-Shaped Glass Building & The Photos are Jaw-Dropping

Sir Elton John and his family are living the dream, in every sense of the term. Now it’s no secret that John is a big real estate buff, purchasing some lavish homes throughout the years. But his latest buy is truly a treasure. He is now the newest resident of King West’s upcoming King Toronto development, a LEGO-like building designed by architect Bjarke Ingels that’s making huge waves in the design world.
HOME & GARDEN
seventeen.com

Zendaya Wears a Sheer Bodysuit Covered in Crystal-Embellished Logos in Paris

Zendaya arrived at Paris Fashion Week in a stunning logomania look. The Emmy-winning actress attended the Valentino spring 2023 show earlier today, where she was covered head to toe in the Italian house's iconic "V" circle logo. For the event, the global brand ambassador traded the house's signature hot pink for black, layering a blazer and short suit over a sheer, crystal-embellished bodysuit, with all three pieces adorned in shimmering V-shaped decorations.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Page Six

147K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy