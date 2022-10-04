ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

New manmade coral reef deployed off coast of islands in hopes of restoring ocean ecosystem

By Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYFfO_0iM3BVb500

Story at a glance

  • A new type of built coral reef has been deployed off the coast of Antigua and Barbuda.
  • Coral reef restoration project OceanShot designed the structures and implemented them with the help of the Antigua and Barbuda government.
  • The organization chose the island nation to host the new reefs since nearly all of their coral has died due to climate change.

Researchers have deployed a new type of coral reef restoration technique off the coast of Antigua and Barbuda.

The “coral modules,” which are manmade structures with 2,000 living coral attached, were designed to help reverse the effects of climate change, which has killed almost all the islands’ coral reefs.

The new coral modules are meant to help protect the islands’ coastal communities from the impact of storms and sea level rise.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Coral reefs act as a buffer and protect coastlines from waves, storms and floods. Without that reef, coastlines are much more susceptible to storm damage or erosion.

They are also meant to replenish the island’s marine life, which has taken a hit due to dwindling coral numbers.

The modules were created by climate scientist and marine biologist Deborah Brosnan and entrepreneur John Paul DeJoria with the help of the Antigua and Barbuda government.

Coral reef shape plays a key role in the biodiversity it attracts and the ecosystem services it provides, according to Brosnan. So to allow for the indigenous marine life of the islands to return and thrive, Brosnan designed the “coral modules” to mimic the reefs that once lived near Antigua and Barbuda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o17TR_0iM3BVb500
Two divers check up on a coral tree. (Photo courtesy of Ocean Shot Project

OceanShot, the coral reef restoration project, announced plans to create and deploy the structures last year.

AI cameras were deployed on the ocean bed near the coral modules to monitor the reefs and to help researchers analyze the waters’ fish diversity, coral growth and wave patterns, the organization said in a statement.

Coral reefs are home to one of the most critical ecosystems in the ocean. While they cover less than 0.1 percent of the oceans, they are home to 25 percent of the planet’s biodiversity and support over 1 billion people with a range of ecosystem services.

Between 2010 and 2020, rising global temperatures killed 14 percent of the world’s coral reefs, according to the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network.

“This is our moon shot – but instead of launching up, we’re launching down. With OceanShot, we are restoring the place that is critical to human survival today – as well as for our future. Without healthy oceans, there is no us,” said Brosnan in a statement. “This isn’t just a science project, this is a full-scale solution that might be the answer to saving small island nations. We now know how to design and build reefs, and locate them so we get maximum benefits for the coast, as well as reviving fisheries and local communities’ blue economy.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Meteorologists warn of potential major tropical storm building in Caribbean

Meteorologists are warning of a potentially major storm system moving toward the Caribbean that could threaten the US, Mexico or island nations like Cuba or Jamaica by next week.The system has not yet formed a cyclone and is currently being referred to as “Invest 98L” — but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it an 80 per cent chance of forming a tropical depression by the end of the weekend.If it reaches tropical storm status or higher, it would likely be named Hermine.After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season in the Atlantic is starting to really heat up....
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

New Tropical Depression Nine could hit Florida as Hurricane Hermine next week

Tropical Depression Nine has officially formed in the Caribbean and is on course to hit Florida as a hurricane next week.The storm is forecast to strengthen over the next few days into a tropical storm, at which point it would likely be named “Hermine”.The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) projects that the storm will swing north over the weekend and hit Jamaica on Sunday, Cuba on Monday and Florida by Tuesday. By the time it reaches the US, it could be a Category 3 hurricane with wind speeds up to 109 miles per hour (175 kilometres per hour).Florida Governor Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral Reefs#Oceans
Outsider.com

New Tropical Depression Heading Toward Gulf Could Develop Into Major Hurricane

A tropical depression in the central Caribbean could develop into a major hurricane as it churns towards the Gulf of Mexico and a possible Florida landfall. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the system all week. The tropical system became strong enough to earn depression status early Friday. And it could reach tropical storm status as soon as today. If it does, you can call it Tropical Storm Hermine.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Associated Press

Hurricane Orlene hits Mexico's Pacific coast near Mazatlan

MAZATLAN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Orlene made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast near the tourist town of Mazatlan on Monday before quickly weakening over land into a tropical depression. Electrical cables swayed and sent off showers of sparks in the town of El Rosario, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Mazatlan, close to where the hurricane hit. Authorities did not immediately report any damage, but along the coast they suspended classes, closed seaports and set up shelters. Orlene lost some strength after roaring over the Islas Maria, a former prison colony being developed as a tourist draw. The main island is sparsely populated, mainly by government employees, and most buildings there are made of brick or concrete.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Another tropical depression formed on Tuesday over the Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Depression 12 formed late Tuesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, far out over the Atlantic Ocean, just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The newly formed tropical depression is one of two new significant candidates for tropical development in the Atlantic basin this week, and although neither budding storm poses any immediate threat to the United States, at least one will drift westward across the Caribbean Sea and bears watching for potential adverse conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

NOAA releases new action plan to protect Florida's coral reefs

Florida's coral reefs are experiencing a multi-year outbreak of stony coral tissue loss disease. It has harmed more than 22 species of stony corals in Florida, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Jennifer Koss, coral reef conservation program director for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, joined CBS News to discuss a new action plan to protect the coral reefs.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Cuban migrant boat sinks off Florida due to Hurricane Ian; 20 missing

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Border Patrol said on Wednesday that 20 people were missing off the coast of Florida after a Cuban migrant boat sank due to Hurricane Ian. The Border Patrol agents responded to a migrant landing in Stock Island, Florida, officials said on Twitter. The U.S. Coast Guard had initiated a search operation for 23 missing people, with the agency later saying it had rescued three of them. They were taken to a local hospital for symptoms of exhaustion and dehydration.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Eastern Atlantic Tropical Wave Could Develop Into Hurricane Julia

A tropical wave is currently developing in the eastern Atlantic region, and experts are watching it closely. The system may develop into Hurricane Julia, the next storm of the season. A couple of tropical disturbances in the Atlantic are being watched by the National Hurricane Center for potential development. The...
ENVIRONMENT
msn.com

Potential Tropical Cyclone path, advisory & warnings

Article first published: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 11 am EST. Article last updated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 8 pm EST. According to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 pm Thursday advisory, the potential tropical cyclone is 35 miles south-southwest of Curacao and, 175 miles east-southeast of Nthrn Tip of Guajira Pnsula Colombia, with maximum sustained wind of 35 mph. It’s moving 17 mph to the west.
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

The Hill

714K+
Followers
83K+
Post
517M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy