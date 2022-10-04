Read full article on original website
qudach.com
Man knew entering Capitol on Jan. 6 was wrong
Ken Rader, a subordinate successful the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots, talks astir regretting his determination to participate the U.S. Capitol during an interrogation Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Rader attended erstwhile president Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally connected Jan. 6, 2021, successful Washington, D.C. and afterwards helium entered the U.S. Capitol with different rioters. Rader was sentenced past week to 90 days successful situation positive 3 years probation for his activities that day.
alaskabeacon.com
Campaign against Alaska constitutional convention gets major donations from D.C. groups
The largest group urging Alaskans to vote against a constitutional convention has received a major boost from a pair of Washington, D.C., groups. No on 1: Defend Our Constitution received $1.4 million, mostly from the National Education Association and the Sixteen Thirty Fund, according to financial disclosures dated Monday. The...
DC mayor unveils plan to reach 20,000 more black homeowners by 2030
Washington, D.C., could see 20,000 new black homeowners over the next decade under a plan unveiled by Mayor Muriel Bowser that seeks to expand black homeownership in the district.
recordpatriot.com
D.C. wants to save at-risk people. Violence, missteps marred the effort.
WASHINGTON - A month after the D.C. government set out to do whatever it took to save Jahmeze Williams and people like him, the 20-year-old collapsed in the back seat of a car, a bullet lodged in his right arm. He died within half an hour, shot inches above a...
NBC Washington
DC's Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Now Facing New Scrutiny Over Residency
The District's deputy mayor for public safety, who was charged with assault this week, is now facing questions about where he lives. Chris Geldart's job requires that he be a resident of the District, but the police report stemming from an incident Saturday listed his address in Virginia. Geldart is...
Washington City Paper
Cheh Sounds the Alarm on Enfranchisement of Undocumented Residents
One way to look at legislation allowing undocumented people and other immigrants to vote in D.C. elections is as a necessary expansion of the franchise, offering often-marginalized communities a greater say in matters directly affecting them. Another way is that it might open the door to “strangers” influencing local races even though they lack the necessary civic education to tackle such weighty matters.
smartcitiesdive.com
$100 monthly transit subsidy bill advances in Washington, DC
Last week, the District of Columbia city council’s Committee on Transportation and the Environment unanimously supported a bill that, if passed by the full committee, would put $100 on D.C. residents’ transit cards each month. The Metro for D.C. Amendment Act aims to increase ridership and shore up...
fox5dc.com
Audit of fired DC police officers shows dozens reinstated; $14 million awarded in back pay
WASHINGTON - A new audit shows dozens of fired D.C. police officers returned to the force and were awarded $14 million in back pay - including some who were deemed a "threat to safety." According to the new report released Thursday by the Office of the District of Columbia Auditor,...
fox5dc.com
DC Council approves bill to end right turns at red lights in the District
WASHINGTON - The D.C. Council on Tuesday approved a bill that would ban drivers from making right turns at red lights in the District. Councilmembers approved the Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022 with a 12 to one vote during the legislative meeting. It now needs a mayoral review and a congressional review be becoming law.
WUSA
VERIFY: Yes, landlords must provide heating across our region. Here are the rules
With colder weather returning to the D.C. region, many people have started reaching for the thermostat. But for some renters, they need to wait for their landlord to turn on the heat. One viewer contacted the Verify team, asking about when their landlord is required to turn on the heat...
DC Auditor: 36 MPD officers reinstated; receive $14 million in back pay
WASHINGTON — The Office of the DC Auditor (ODCA) released a report Thursday detailing the discipline process a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer goes through if that officer is fired and eventually reinstated. ODCA calls the discipline process "complicated and confusing." According to the report, for every three police...
WJLA
Water bills were paid 'out of an abundance of caution' says Wes Moore's campaign
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A spokesperson for Democratic candidate for governor Wes Moore's campaign says the over $21,000 in water bills has been paid on his multi-million dollar home "out of an abundance of caution." The statement was released late Wednesday night by Brian Adam Jones, the spokesperson for Moore's...
DC Council passes bill banning right turns on red lights with concessions
WASHINGTON — The DC Council passed a controversial bill Tuesday that would ban right turns on red lights, but council members advocating for the bill made some concessions on language. The measure allows cyclists to use the so-called Idaho Stop, named after a 1982 law, which allows riders to...
NBC Washington
DC Deputy Mayor Accused of Assault After Car Door Dispute
A D.C. deputy mayor is accused of assault after a clash outside a gym in Arlington, Virginia, over a car door, authorities say and News4 first reported. Christopher Geldart, who serves as deputy mayor for public safety and justice, was accused of assault and battery, Arlington police said. Geldart is...
DC deputy mayor placed on leave following alleged assault
Washington, D.C.'s deputy mayor for public safety is on leave as the city looks into an alleged assault that took place in Arlington, Virginia.
WJLA
Women's March is returning to DC on Saturday; what you need to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Women’s March is expected to return to the nation's capital on Saturday, Oct. 8. Organizers say the march will kick off at 12 p.m. at Folger Park in southeast D.C. "Since October 8th marks 31 days until Election Day, we’re more fired up than...
Fight for Black homeowners in DC continues
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser continues to fight for more spots for Black homeowners in the city, as she highlights disparities. “The average home price in D.C. is upward of $600,000 for once that is occupant ready,” said Varnell Washington, a realtor and native Washingtonian. Washington has seen firsthand how difficult it […]
WJLA
DC ranks no. 13 for 'Best Foodie Cities' in the nation, report says
WASHINGTON (7News) — The results are in! Wallet Hub named Washington, D.C. one of the best foodie cities in America. The District ranked number 13 on the national list comprised of 182 cities. D.C. also ranked high for diversity, accessibility, and quality but among the lowest in the country for affordability.
WJLA
TRAFFIC ALERT | 38th Annual Army Ten-Miler Race to close several DC streets
WASHINGTON (7News) — The 38th annual Army Ten-Miler race takes place Sunday, Oct. 9, and D.C. area residents can expect an impact on their morning and afternoon commutes. Officials say the race begins at 7:50 a.m. on Route 110, crosses the Key Bridge into D.C., returns to Virginia via the 14th Street Bridge in the northbound I-395 HOV, and ends in the Pentagon reservation.
'I'm disappointed' | DCRA officially split into 2 agencies, Mayor appoints top two leaders of DCRA to run new departments
WASHINGTON — More fallout for a D.C. agency meant to keep residents safe. As of October 1, the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs split into two agencies. The Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) and the Department of Buildings (DOB). DLCP will crack down on unlawful businesses and issue licenses, while DOB will focus on building inspections, zoning administration and code compliance.
