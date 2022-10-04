ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qudach.com

Man knew entering Capitol on Jan. 6 was wrong

Ken Rader, a subordinate successful the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots, talks astir regretting his determination to participate the U.S. Capitol during an interrogation Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Rader attended erstwhile president Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally connected Jan. 6, 2021, successful Washington, D.C. and afterwards helium entered the U.S. Capitol with different rioters. Rader was sentenced past week to 90 days successful situation positive 3 years probation for his activities that day.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington City Paper

Cheh Sounds the Alarm on Enfranchisement of Undocumented Residents

One way to look at legislation allowing undocumented people and other immigrants to vote in D.C. elections is as a necessary expansion of the franchise, offering often-marginalized communities a greater say in matters directly affecting them. Another way is that it might open the door to “strangers” influencing local races even though they lack the necessary civic education to tackle such weighty matters.
WASHINGTON, DC
smartcitiesdive.com

$100 monthly transit subsidy bill advances in Washington, DC

Last week, the District of Columbia city council’s Committee on Transportation and the Environment unanimously supported a bill that, if passed by the full committee, would put $100 on D.C. residents’ transit cards each month. The Metro for D.C. Amendment Act aims to increase ridership and shore up...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Barrios
fox5dc.com

DC Council approves bill to end right turns at red lights in the District

WASHINGTON - The D.C. Council on Tuesday approved a bill that would ban drivers from making right turns at red lights in the District. Councilmembers approved the Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022 with a 12 to one vote during the legislative meeting. It now needs a mayoral review and a congressional review be becoming law.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Hispanic#Dc Statehood#Veterans United#D C Statehood
NBC Washington

DC Deputy Mayor Accused of Assault After Car Door Dispute

A D.C. deputy mayor is accused of assault after a clash outside a gym in Arlington, Virginia, over a car door, authorities say and News4 first reported. Christopher Geldart, who serves as deputy mayor for public safety and justice, was accused of assault and battery, Arlington police said. Geldart is...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Women's March is returning to DC on Saturday; what you need to know

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Women’s March is expected to return to the nation's capital on Saturday, Oct. 8. Organizers say the march will kick off at 12 p.m. at Folger Park in southeast D.C. "Since October 8th marks 31 days until Election Day, we’re more fired up than...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Taxation
DC News Now

Fight for Black homeowners in DC continues

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser continues to fight for more spots for Black homeowners in the city, as she highlights disparities. “The average home price in D.C. is upward of $600,000 for once that is occupant ready,” said Varnell Washington, a realtor and native Washingtonian. Washington has seen firsthand how difficult it […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC ranks no. 13 for 'Best Foodie Cities' in the nation, report says

WASHINGTON (7News) — The results are in! Wallet Hub named Washington, D.C. one of the best foodie cities in America. The District ranked number 13 on the national list comprised of 182 cities. D.C. also ranked high for diversity, accessibility, and quality but among the lowest in the country for affordability.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

TRAFFIC ALERT | 38th Annual Army Ten-Miler Race to close several DC streets

WASHINGTON (7News) — The 38th annual Army Ten-Miler race takes place Sunday, Oct. 9, and D.C. area residents can expect an impact on their morning and afternoon commutes. Officials say the race begins at 7:50 a.m. on Route 110, crosses the Key Bridge into D.C., returns to Virginia via the 14th Street Bridge in the northbound I-395 HOV, and ends in the Pentagon reservation.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'I'm disappointed' | DCRA officially split into 2 agencies, Mayor appoints top two leaders of DCRA to run new departments

WASHINGTON — More fallout for a D.C. agency meant to keep residents safe. As of October 1, the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs split into two agencies. The Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) and the Department of Buildings (DOB). DLCP will crack down on unlawful businesses and issue licenses, while DOB will focus on building inspections, zoning administration and code compliance.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy