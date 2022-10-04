Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
fox2detroit.com
Porter Burks: Deadly mental illness-fueled police encounters are surging
The mental health crisis in the state and nation has taken center stage in a growing number of deadly police encounters including recently in Detroit with Porter Burks who came at officers with a knife before being fatally shot. What can we do?
fox2detroit.com
Detroit rapper calls out insurance firm in new song • Flint residents fume • Road rage incident turns violent
Former state officials get criminal charges dropped in Flint water crisis, leaving residents fuming. The water crisis began in 2014 when state-appointed emergency managers appointed by former Governor Rick Snyder took Flint off of a regional water system and began drawing from the Flint River to cut costs. They never treated the water to lessen its corrosiveness.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit-Windsor tunnel bus service resumes Nov. 27
WINDSOR, Cana (FOX 2) - Bus service between Detroit and Windsor is expected to resume in November after a multi-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To ride the international transit option, it will cost $7.50 for a one-way trip or $15 to get from the U.S. to Canada. The...
Michigan doctor with world-record cats rebounds after losing previous pets in fire
An Oakland County doctor was all smiles after his cats gained world-record status. One cat was declared the world’s tallest living domestic cat; another feline was listed as having the world’s longest tail, according to Guinness World Records. The doctor also owns four other cats. ...
Detroit Singer Blasts Insurance Company, Livonia Collision Shop in Song
Most of us just write a scathing Yelp or Google review when we get bad service, but a Detroit rapper went a different route. He aired his grievances in the form of a song. Byron Motley Jr. is better known in the Detroit area as Beezy313. He tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that when his car was broken into and his sunroof damaged earlier this year when he was visiting a club in the Detroit area. Since the Cadillac is fully insured, he made a claim with his insurance company.
Lawyer: Porter Burks' family will sue Detroit police officers
Attorneys for the family of Porter Burks, the Detroit man killed by police Sunday during a mental health crisis, announced Thursday at a news conference they will be filing a lawsuit against the officers who shot 38 rounds in three seconds. “We have what I consider to be an intolerable situation that occurred...
Mike Morse Law Firm Wins $385K Verdict for Husband, Father Hit by Uninsured Drunk Driver
Jury Awards Accident Victim Nearly 4x the Insurance Company's Highest Offer. largest personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce a. verdict awarded on a client's auto accident case. The verdict is almost four times the highest settlement offered by the defendant — Homeowners Insurance. company, which is owned by...
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
TSA to hold hiring event this week for positions at Detroit Metro Airport
ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Transportation Security Administration is hosting a two-day hiring event for people interested in working at the Detroit Metro Airport.The hiring event goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 6 at the Sheraton Detroit Metro Airport (8000 Merriman Road in Romulus).The TSA is looking for people to work as transportation security officers. Anyone interested should bring a smartphone and to wear casual but presentable clothing.You can register for the event here.
Preservationist who helped save Detroit's theater district dies at 92
Charles Alexander Forbes, a visionary and driving force to protect and preserve Detroit’s unique architectural profile and social and cultural scene, died Sept. 29. He was 92. Forbes was born to Scottish immigrants in Highland Park and attended Detroit Public Schools. He graduated as class president in 1948 from Henry Ford Trade School and, after two years of military service, attended Wayne State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in business while working at Ford Motor Co. ...
beckerspayer.com
Priority Health, Kroger launching co-branded Medicare plans in Michigan
Priority Health and Kroger Health are launching two co-branded Medicare plans in eight Michigan counties for 2023. The two plans are PriorityMedicare + Kroger PPO and PriorityMedicare D-SNP + Kroger HMO. The plans will launch in January in Genesee, Ingham, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
Amazon looks to fill 2,600 seasonal workers in metro Detroit
E-commerce giant Amazon is looking to fill 2,600 both part-time and full-time seasonal positions in metro Detroit as the retailer prepares for the holiday shopping season. That's more than double what Amazon hired for in the region last year. Across Michigan, there are 3,500 open positions available, for a variety of roles including...
DBusiness Daily Update: Realtor Association Promotes First-time Homebuyer Savings Account Program, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Realtor Association Promotes First-time Homebuyer Savings Account Program, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
Hurricane Ian destroys Detroit Pizza Joint in Florida
FOX 2 - Entrepreneur Todd Stern - the former owner of the now-closed Small Plates - moved to Florida with his idea to share Detroit-style pizza in Cape Coral Florida. "We feature classic Detroit-style pizza, it's a tribute to Buddy's, Cloverleaf, Louie's, places I went to as a kid back in the 70s," he said.
newsfromthestates.com
On this day in 1975: Detroit’s first Black teacher is honored by historic committee
On this day in 1975, a ceremony was hosted by the Black Historic Sites Committee to celebrate the unveiling of the Fannie Richards Michigan Historical Marker. In 1871, Richards became Detroit Public Schools’ first Black teacher. Richards had been born in Fredericksburg, Va., in 1840. In 1869, the African-American...
Detroit News
Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23
Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
fox2detroit.com
56 gambling machines, $12,700+ seized from Metro Detroit gas stations, Flint area storefront
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - Michigan authorities seized 56 gambling machines and more than $12,700 from Metro Detroit gas stations and a Flint area storefront as part of investigations into illegal gambling. Investigators raided the businesses on Wednesday and Thursday. One machine was removed from each gas station –...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
Formerly vacant apartment building opens with the help of Detroit housing fund
The first project backed by a$75 million private investment fund, created two years ago to help developers build more affordable housing in Detroit, opened Wednesday near the Boston Edison neighborhood. City officials joined developers at The Charlotte, a formerly vacant three-story building from the early 20th century. The renovated apartment building has 28 units with rent prices that start at $725 for a studio apartment to $1,400 for a two-bedroom apartment. ...
