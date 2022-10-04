Read full article on original website
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
'I absolutely love to teach, but I hate the job of a teacher,' 14-year veteran who left the profession says. The post Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow appeared first on Maryland Matters.
wnav.com
Attention AACPS Parents and Relatives-Graduation Schedules Have Been Release
The ceremonies at Live! are part of a partnership between Anne Arundel County Schools and Live!, which provides the 4,000-seat venue free of charge. This year’s ceremonies at Live! will be held from June 5 through 9. Members of the Class of North County High School’s graduating seniors will...
Anne Arundel County claims to have found partial solution to school bus shortage
Beginning October 17, some buses will provide either morning transportation to middle school students or afternoon service to elementary school students.
belairnewsandviews.com
Harford County donates trailer for North Harford High School’s livestock program
North Harford High School recently received a trailer it requested from the Harford County government that will allow it to transport the livestock in its Natural Resources and Agricultural Science Magnet Program to 4-H shows, auctions, and veterinarian appointments. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:. New...
WUSA
River Hill High School put on lockdown after phone call threat
The high school in Howard County was placed on lockdown after a phone threat was made. It was later determined to be a hoax.
CBS News
Anne Arundel County announces $1M in nonprofit grants
BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman joined the county's community foundation Thursday to announce $1 million in grant funds for nonprofits in the community. The newly available grants, ranging between $10,000 and $50,000, will be awarded to nonprofits that posit solutions to this year's community needs report. "Strengthening...
Audit reveals improper credit card usage, 'off the book' account in department at Montgomery County schools
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — An audit released on Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is highlighting several examples of financial mismanagement, particularly in the school district's procurement policies. The examples cited ranged from purchases that have been shipped to an employee's home to an 'off the books' account. In September...
Bay Net
Calvert County Pharmacy Named Best Pharmacy For Education In The U.S.
DUNKIRK, Md. – The pharmacy team at Safeway #1129 in Dunkirk, Maryland, believes that behind every prescription is a person with a story. And taking an active interest in that person and their story is what keeps customers coming back time and time again. Mary Reneé O’Brien, R.Ph., the...
Deputies: Student had possible overdose at Maryland middle school after vaping
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from February 2019 about the dangers of teenagers vaping. An investigation is underway after a student at a middle school in Charles County experienced signs of an overdose Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities with the Charles County...
WJLA
River Hill High School in Howard County locked down for several hours after hoax threat
CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — River Hill High School in Howard County was placed on lockdown Tuesday for several hours after a threat to the school, police said. By 5 p.m., police said the school had been cleared and said officers determined that the threat was a hoax. Brian Bassett,...
foxbaltimore.com
GOP candidate for Baltimore County Executive unveils plan to stop violence in schools
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Republican candidate for Baltimore County Executive Pat McDonough unveiled what he called a "two punch" plan designed to stop violence in Baltimore County Schools. The first part of McDonough's plan would encourage parents to report violence to the police instead of reporting it to...
Bay Net
Governor Larry Hogan To Visit Charles County Public Library La Plata Branch
LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles County Public Library is proud to announce that Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will be visiting its La Plata branch. As part of a statewide tour, Governor Hogan will be stopping in La Plata to present a special citation in honor of the library’s 100th anniversary.
High school in Howard County placed on lockdown after gun, bomb threat hoax
CLARKSVILLE, Md. — A high school in Howard County was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after receiving a phone call threat about a student with a gun and bomb. Police later determined that it was a hoax. The Howard County Police Department responded to River Hill High School to...
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County teens pleads guilty to murder of 5-year-old half-sister
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County teenager pleaded guilty Thursday to the murder of his five-year-old half-sister, according to state court records. Police said Stephen Jarrod Davis II, now 19, fatally stabbed Anaya Jannah Abdul on Oct. 3, 2020. Davis fled after Abdul's death but was later apprehended in Ohio.
Wbaltv.com
Student assaulted outside of Perry Hall High School, police say
NOTTINGHAM, Md. — Perry Hall High School was placed on a brief lockout after a student was assaulted outside the school Thursday. Baltimore County police said officers responded to the back area of the school just before 2 p.m. for the assault. The student was taken to an area...
Bomb threat prompts Howard County Police to search River Hill High School
BALTIMORE -- Howard County police have been searching River Hill High School for evidence that one of the students has a weapon, according to school officials.Howard County officers first received a report that a student had entered the school with a gun and a bomb around 2 p.m., school officials said.Detectives are trying to determine who called to alert officers to the threat, according to school officials.No one has found evidence of actual danger during the investigation. Some students have been leaving the school following the threat, school officials said.
WBOC
Maryland MVA Expanding Birth Certificate Printing Service to Salisbury Branch
GLEN BURNIE, Md. - After successfully issuing more than 2,000 birth certificates to Marylanders since March of last year, the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration is expanding its birth certificate printing service to the Eastern Shore. In partnership with the Maryland Department of Health, the MVA Salisbury branch can now issue...
fox5dc.com
Driver killed in crash near Lothian in Anne Arundel County
LOTHIAN, Md. - A driver was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Anne Arundel County near Lothian. The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. along Southern Maryland Boulevard and Lower Pindell Road. Police say the driver of a truck was heading southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard when it hit...
The Liberty Road Task Force announced a new grocery store is coming to the area
A new organization called, the Liberty Road Task Force, is working to redevelop the area by adding more grocery stores and business to the area.
Bay Net
UPDATE: Details Emerge About Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry’s Retirement
WALDORF, Md. — On October 4, 2022, Sheriff Troy D. Berry announced his retirement from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan (SORP), effective October 14, 2022. Sheriff Berry celebrates 30 years of dedicated service with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). He has been the Sheriff and...
