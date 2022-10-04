ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Defense & National Security — Biden unveils $625M weapons package to Ukraine

By Jordan Williams
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mrgY_0iM39umt00
Greg Nash President Biden speaks to reporters on South Lawn of the White House on Monday, October 3, 2022 before heading to Puerto Rico to examine damage from Hurricane Fiona.

The Biden administration unveiled a $625 million security assistance package to Ukraine on Tuesday as the West continues to grapple with Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian territories.

We’ll break down what’s in the latest package. Plus, we’ll look at how the Department of Veterans’ Affairs is wading into uncharted territory with its interim final rule on abortion access.

This is Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. For The Hill, I’m Jordan Williams. A friend forward this newsletter to you? Subscribe here.

Biden speaks with Zelensky, unveils $625M package

President Biden and Vice President Harris spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday and unveiled a $625 million security assistance package to Ukraine amid Russia’s annexation of regions in the eastern and southern parts of the country.

Biden and Harris underscored that the U.S. “will never recognize Russia’s purported annexation of Ukrainian territory,” according to a White House readout of the conversation.

Totals and weapons: The U.S. has now committed more than

$17.5 billion in aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including $16.8 billion since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a separate statement.

Tuesday’s weapons package will be the second under presidential drawdown authority, and includes four High Mobility Rocket Artillery Systems, 16 155 mm howitzers, 16 105 mm howitzers, 75,000 155mm artillery rounds, 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds and 1,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine Systems, among other equipment.

Backstory: The meeting comes as the West continues to grapple with the fallout of Russia moving to annex the Luhansk, Kherson, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine after holding referendums largely decried as shams.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Andriy Yermak, head of the office of Ukraine’s president, in Istanbul on Sunday, during which Sullivan said there would be “severe costs” for anyone who supported Russia’s annexation.

What else was said: During the conversation with Zelensky, Biden also affirmed the U.S.’s “continued readiness” to impose sanctions on any entity that supports Russia’s annexation and welcomed an agreement that allowed the safe export of grain from Ukraine, the White House said.

The president also spoke of the U.S.’s efforts to “rally the world behind Ukraine’s efforts to defend its freedom and democracy, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter,” the statement added.

Read the full story here.

VA steps into abortion fight with contentious rule

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is wading into tense territory with a new rule essentially making the agency an abortion provider, facing the wrath of GOP lawmakers and likely legal challenges.

The VA has already started providing abortions to pregnant veterans and VA beneficiaries in limited circumstances set out in the rule, which took effect when it was published on Sept. 9.

The landmark rule quickly raised questions about the infrastructure to handle demand, and the legal consequences of performing the services in red states where abortion is banned or severely restricted.

Some interesting terminology: The rule would allow abortions for those who became pregnant as a result of rape or incest, or if a pregnancy endangered the “life and health” of the person seeking an abortion.

However, there are still questions about how “health” will be interpreted.

  • Sean Timmons, a managing partner at law firm Tully Rinckey PLLC, interpreted the “health” of the mother as a possible a catch-all term the VA is using to broaden the scope of who can obtain abortions.
  • “I understand that trying to limit it to health, but I think that description of health means the individual is asking for this procedure because it’s going to be the service that is going to assist in their health,” he said. “So, I don’t see that as limitation.”

A GOP perspective: Republicans have questioned the legality of the rule and promised to give the department a tough time if the GOP regains control of Congress in the fall.

  • Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.), the ranking member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, argued in a Sept. 15 hearing that the rule violates The Veterans Healthcare Act of 1992, which essentially prohibited the agency from providing abortions. He added that he was working with his House and Senate colleagues to sanction the VA over the rule.
  • “Following the law isn’t an option, it’s a requirement. By ignoring the law, VA is violating the wishes and values of millions of Americans who don’t want their tax dollars used to pay for abortions at VA or anywhere else,” Bost said during the hearing.

Moving forward: Leaders of the VA have said they are ready for the challenges. VA Secretary Denis McDonough has said the department is working to bolster security at VA facilities — and trying to avoid the politics of abortion.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself in terms of what’s going to happen, in terms of the politics — I wasn’t very good at politics when I was the White House chief of staff, and I can guarantee you, I’m no good at politics now,” McDonough said at a media roundtable on Sept. 26.

“Our job is to keep our head down, do the work, make sure that work is executed well. That’s what we intend to do, and I have every expectation that’s what we will do — the rest of it will work itself out.”

Read the full story here.

BIDEN SPEAKS WITH JAPANESE PM AMID NORTH KOREAN MISSILE LAUNCH

President Biden on Tuesday spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after a North Korean missile launch over Japan a day earlier.

“The two leaders jointly condemned the DPRK’s missile test in the strongest terms, recognizing the launch as a danger to the Japanese people, destabilizing to the region and a clear violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

Biden and Kishida discussed a coordinated response to the missile launch, as well as ongoing efforts to bring back Japanese citizens who have been abducted by North Korea.

.

ON TAP TOMORROW

  • The Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association will host a discussion with Kimberly Buehler, the Army’s Director for Small Business Programs, at 8 a.m.
  • The Atlantic Council will host “The Japan-Africa dialogue, a follow-up for the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development” at 8 a.m.
  • The Center for Strategic and International Studies will hold a discussion on “#NAFO and Winning the Information War: Lessons Learned from Ukraine” at 12 p.m.
  • The Hudson Institute will hold a discussion on “The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD” at 12 p.m.

WHAT WE’RE READING

That’s it for today. Check out The Hill’s Defense and National Security pages for the latest coverage. See you tomorrow!

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Mcdonough
Person
Mike Bost
Newsweek

Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'

A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
POLITICS
NBC News

Chechen soldiers now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces

The Chechen leader recently spoke out in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, some elite soldiers from the Chechen Republic are now fighting against Russia alongside Ukraine. NBC News’ Jay Gray has the details in addition to speaking with several of the war-hardened soldiers. Oct. 4, 2022.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Why Putin will soon have to choose between losing in Ukraine or using nuclear weapons

Ukraine has both the political and popular resolve to liberate its territory. Thanks to the United States, Britain, Poland, and the Baltic states , Kyiv also has the economic and military means to believe it can achieve its ambition. In contrast, it is increasingly clear that Russia lacks the popular resolve to endure a bloody war. Equally important, Russia lacks the economic and military means to conduct a drawn-out war.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Ukraine War Politics#Nuclear Weapon#Russia#Foreign Policy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ukrainian#Pentagon#Capitol Hill#White House#State
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Vows to Teach Kim Jong Un a Lesson After Missile Over Japan

North Korea has test-fired a missile on its longest flight ever over Japan, inspiring the U.S. and South Korea to stage their own show of force with precision strikes on an islet in the Yellow Sea near North Korea’s southwest coast.The tit-for-tat exchange ratcheted up a sense of crisis in which North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is defying threats by both Washington and Seoul to punish him while he makes good on his vow never to give up his nuclear program, sanctified in a newly passed law authorizing the North to nuke its enemies whenever Kim feels like it.The...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
NewsBreak
Army
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin sends bombers to key nuke base, satellite images show

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently sent nuclear-capable bombers to a critical Russian military installation where the country keeps part of its nuclear arsenal. The move is the latest sign that Putin may deploy nuclear weapons. The Israeli satellite intelligence firm ImageSat International was the first to detect an “irregular presence”...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch

The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
MILITARY
Dr. E.C. Beuck

After Calls For Putin to Use Nuclear Weapons, Chechen Leader to Deploy Teenage Sons to Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan KadyrovPresidential Executive Office of Russia. Ramzan Kadyrov, the Head of the Chechen Republic, was recently in the news for his calls for President Putin to utilize low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine following military setbacks. According to the Russian-backed leader, he stated that “…more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons.” The Kremlin responded by stating they preferred to take a more measured approach, though Kadyrov was praised for his contributions to the war effort.
The Hill

How the US might respond to a Russian nuclear attack in Ukraine

As concerns grow over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear saber-rattling amid continued losses in Ukraine, what a U.S. response would look like has become an increasingly urgent question. U.S. officials since the start of Russia’s attack on Ukraine have stressed there are plans being developed to counter a range...
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

714K+
Followers
83K+
Post
517M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy