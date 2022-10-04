ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

NOLA.com

10-year-old-student accused of making gun threats at Covington area school

Authorities said a 10-year-old Lee Road Junior High student was arrested Thursday after being accused of telling classmates she was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another student. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were informed about the incident after a parent contacted school administrators....
COVINGTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Livingston Parish Fair returns with rides, food, music

The Livingston Parish Fair returned to the fairgrounds this week offering carnival rides, food and family entertainment. After a two-year hiatus caused by Covid-19 and Hurricane Ida, the Livingston Parish fairgrounds' gates opened Oct. 1 to crowds. The festival ends Sunday.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Community invited to have conversations with law enforcement Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The community is invited to have conversations with law enforcement officials on Thursday, Oct. 6. From 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, officials from local agencies will be in attendance. According to organizers, “Community Conversations with Law Enforcement” is an opportunity...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Early Childhood program begins in Donaldsonville

Donaldsonville, La. (WAFB) - Children in Donaldsonville are getting a new head start on their future. Governor John bel Edwards says the key to getting more people into high-paying careers in Donaldsonville, starts at a young age. “We have record investment in early childhood education. We must maintain it. You...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

