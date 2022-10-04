Related
Billboard in Livingston Parish is Catching A lot of People's Attention [PHOTO]
‘American Idol’ finalist from Gonzales performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday night
LPSO asking for help in string of vehicle burglarized in Denham Springs
Walk-On’s donating 10% of sales to Allison Rice’s family during give back event
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10-year-old-student accused of making gun threats at Covington area school
Livingston Parish Fair returns with rides, food, music
Possible threat calls for increased police presence at Ponchatoula High School
Arrest Report: Baton Rouge Police intervene after couple’s verbal spat escalates to violence
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Charles Parish searching for boys accused of burglarizing concession stand
Vehicle belonging to man suspected in Lafayette Parish triple murder-suicide found in Iberville Parish
Increased officer presence at Ponchatoula High School following threat made Tuesday evening
Community invited to have conversations with law enforcement Thursday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beloved teacher's murder uncovers lies, an illicit affair, a secret pregnancy
35-Year-Old Krystina Stewart Killed In A Fatal Crash On LA Hwy 10 (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
Early Childhood program begins in Donaldsonville
THE INVESTIGATORS: Mother pushes for justice after son dies in Nicholson crash
Baton Rouge man jailed after BAC comes back over two times the legal limit
Baton Rouge Classic at Gino's: Rolfe McCollister draws on deep roots to start a new chapter
Body of missing Louisiana man found in wooded area
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 4