The number of job openings was 10.1 million on the last business day of August, a decrease of 1.1 million from 11.2 million in July. That’s according to a Tuesday release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This figure, which is below the 11.1 million FactSet estimate, is the first time since late last year that openings have come in below 11 million and suggests the job market is still strong but is slowing as interest rates rise. With an August unemployment rate of 3.7%, or 6 million people unemployed, the number of job openings is still outnumbering available workers by an...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO