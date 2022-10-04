ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Path to dream career leads to unexpected business venture

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati firefighter and paramedic is living her dream, but the journey it has taken her on is one she never planned for. Blu Cauthen says it’s always been her dream to become a Cincinnati firefighter and paramedic, especially after saving her grandfather as he was having a stroke when she was a child.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Exotic pets available for adoption in Cincinnati

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Cincinnati, Ohio on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dayton DIamond – Type: Pot Bellied– Age: Adult– Gender: Female– Read more on Petfinder Yoda aka Harry – Type: Lizard– Age: Young– […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
moversmakers.org

Sisters end deep ties with 5 ministries

A nearly 200-year-old ministry of the Catholic church in Greater Cincinnati is ending its sponsorship of five well-known organizations throughout the region, citing a shortage of volunteer leaders and other resources. The Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati will transition its support for Mount St. Joseph University, DePaul Cristo Rey High...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Loveland family battling many obstacles inside the hospital

CINCINNATI — A Loveland family is battling many obstacles inside the hospital as a mother and son fight for their lives. Now, a father is trying to care for his child and wife at the same time. Ten-month-old Luca Discepoli was born with a rare genetic disorder called DiGeorge...
LOVELAND, OH
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Cincinnati, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday, November...
CINCINNATI, OH
miamistudent.net

Who’s in charge at Miami University? It’s complicated.

Running a university is hard. At Miami University, 17 Trustees, a 20-member Executive Cabinet for the president, an 11-member Provost’s Office, an academic dean for each college and a host of other administrators come together daily to make decisions that impact students and faculty alike. In an effort to...
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

School district responds after parents express frustration with consolidation rumors

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A group of parents is speaking out, frustrated with their school district leaders. On Wednesday, Forest Hills School District parents voiced their ongoing concerns with the possible consolidation of Turpin and Anderson high schools. In September, they learned of a private meeting between Elevar Design Group, an architecture firm, and some school board members.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Testimony underway in West Chester quadruple murder

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony is underway in the capital murder trial of a man accused of gunning down his wife, her parents and her aunt in Butler County County. Gurpreet Singh is accused of killing his wife, her parents, and her aunt at the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex on Wyndtree Drive on April 28, 2019.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Hamilton root beer stand site of ‘Bikeriders’ movie filming

HAMILTON — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager. The crews were on site Wednesday and Thursday and filming started Thursday morning. “I’m not sure how it happened, but...
HAMILTON, OH
columbusnavigator.com

From Spooky to Scenic, Here Are 5 Can’t Miss Fall Train Rides Around Ohio

Everything about fall in Ohio makes me want to get outside and explore. From the stunning fall foliage to the ever-growing list of epic family-friendly fall festivals and events, it’s hard to imagine a more idyllic time of year in Ohio. If you’re looking for a unique way to take in vibrant colors or celebrate the season, I’ve got a suggestion.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

New parents still struggling to find baby formula in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Parents across Greater Cincinnati still can’t find baby formula. There’s no quick-fix to the issue. Even federal regulators’ announcement last week allowing foreign formula manufacturers to stay on domestic shelves hasn’t offered much immediate relief. “It makes me anxious,” said Erica Wildeboer. “You...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Newport’s Ferris wheel is dead. Here’s what’s going there instead

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Dueling Ferris wheels on either side of the Ohio River? Sounded nice. Now years later, officials are hoping vibrant public spaces and an unbroken network of riverside trails rings the same in local ears. To that end, Newport is moving forward with plans to redevelop...
NEWPORT, KY

