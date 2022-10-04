Read full article on original website
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fox 19
Path to dream career leads to unexpected business venture
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati firefighter and paramedic is living her dream, but the journey it has taken her on is one she never planned for. Blu Cauthen says it’s always been her dream to become a Cincinnati firefighter and paramedic, especially after saving her grandfather as he was having a stroke when she was a child.
Fox 19
California’s Cincinnati-themed bar is opening a location in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - When the Bengals visited Los Angeles earlier this year for Super Bowl 56, at least one Cincinnati-themed bar helped fans from the Queen City feel at home. And after finding success in North Hollywood, California, owners of the 513 bar have decided to open a second location a little closer to said home.
Exotic pets available for adoption in Cincinnati
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Cincinnati, Ohio on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dayton DIamond – Type: Pot Bellied– Age: Adult– Gender: Female– Read more on Petfinder Yoda aka Harry – Type: Lizard– Age: Young– […]
Fox 19
‘It’s a big deal:’ Why Joe Burrow is taking aim at the lost generation of COVID kids
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow says the idea for his newly launched foundation came in part from the struggles of kids during the pandemic. The Bengals quarterback and LSU graduate spoke Wednesday before practice about the endeavor he launched a day prior. “Mental health was a big thing,” Burrow said...
moversmakers.org
Sisters end deep ties with 5 ministries
A nearly 200-year-old ministry of the Catholic church in Greater Cincinnati is ending its sponsorship of five well-known organizations throughout the region, citing a shortage of volunteer leaders and other resources. The Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati will transition its support for Mount St. Joseph University, DePaul Cristo Rey High...
WLWT 5
Loveland family battling many obstacles inside the hospital
CINCINNATI — A Loveland family is battling many obstacles inside the hospital as a mother and son fight for their lives. Now, a father is trying to care for his child and wife at the same time. Ten-month-old Luca Discepoli was born with a rare genetic disorder called DiGeorge...
UC Football Reveals Homecoming Uniforms
The Bearcats take on South Florida at 2:30 p.m. ET this Saturday.
Dogs rescued from Florida shelters up for adoption at SPCA Cincinnati
Last week, 26 animals traveled to the Tri-State to escape hurricane Ian. The dogs were initially up for adoption in the Sunshine state at other shelters.
Fox 19
Police search for driver who plowed into sidewalk tables at OTR ‘streateries’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police said they are searching for the driver who plowed through sidewalk tables outside an Over-the-Rhine cocktail lounge and then fled late Wednesday. It happened outside Sundry and Vice just after 10:30 p.m. in an area with permanent outdoor dining for restaurant and this cocktail lounge,...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Cincinnati, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday, November...
miamistudent.net
Who’s in charge at Miami University? It’s complicated.
Running a university is hard. At Miami University, 17 Trustees, a 20-member Executive Cabinet for the president, an 11-member Provost’s Office, an academic dean for each college and a host of other administrators come together daily to make decisions that impact students and faculty alike. In an effort to...
WLWT 5
Family locates tortoise that escaped from farm on Cincinnati's west side
CINCINNATI — A family was searching for their 10-year-old tortoise that escaped from their farm on Cincinnati's west side. The 10-year-old tortoise named Gunner went missing from a farm on Kleeman Road in Monfort Heights, the family said. They said he escaped when goats pushed the gate of his...
WKRC
School district responds after parents express frustration with consolidation rumors
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A group of parents is speaking out, frustrated with their school district leaders. On Wednesday, Forest Hills School District parents voiced their ongoing concerns with the possible consolidation of Turpin and Anderson high schools. In September, they learned of a private meeting between Elevar Design Group, an architecture firm, and some school board members.
Fox 19
Testimony underway in West Chester quadruple murder
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony is underway in the capital murder trial of a man accused of gunning down his wife, her parents and her aunt in Butler County County. Gurpreet Singh is accused of killing his wife, her parents, and her aunt at the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex on Wyndtree Drive on April 28, 2019.
dayton.com
Hamilton root beer stand site of ‘Bikeriders’ movie filming
HAMILTON — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager. The crews were on site Wednesday and Thursday and filming started Thursday morning. “I’m not sure how it happened, but...
Fox 19
Defense points to ‘Land Mafia of India’ for their roles in West Chester quadruple murder
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Opening statements in the capital murder trial of a man accused of gunning down his wife, her parents and her aunt in Butler County County laid out a previously untold story involving the mafia’s possible involvement in these murders. Gurpreet Singh is accused of...
columbusnavigator.com
From Spooky to Scenic, Here Are 5 Can’t Miss Fall Train Rides Around Ohio
Everything about fall in Ohio makes me want to get outside and explore. From the stunning fall foliage to the ever-growing list of epic family-friendly fall festivals and events, it’s hard to imagine a more idyllic time of year in Ohio. If you’re looking for a unique way to take in vibrant colors or celebrate the season, I’ve got a suggestion.
Fox 19
New parents still struggling to find baby formula in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Parents across Greater Cincinnati still can’t find baby formula. There’s no quick-fix to the issue. Even federal regulators’ announcement last week allowing foreign formula manufacturers to stay on domestic shelves hasn’t offered much immediate relief. “It makes me anxious,” said Erica Wildeboer. “You...
Cincinnati: Police Searching For A Car That Plowed Into Sidewalk Downtown
The Police Are searching for a car that plowed into the side walk downtown. Via Fox19 It happened outside Sundry and Vice just after 10:30 p.m. in an area with permanent outdoor dining for restaurant and this cocktail lounge, referred to as “streateries,” at 13th and Republic streets, police said early Thursday. The driver bailed […]
Fox 19
Newport’s Ferris wheel is dead. Here’s what’s going there instead
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Dueling Ferris wheels on either side of the Ohio River? Sounded nice. Now years later, officials are hoping vibrant public spaces and an unbroken network of riverside trails rings the same in local ears. To that end, Newport is moving forward with plans to redevelop...
