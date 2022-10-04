ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Brenda207
1d ago

You can’t walk anywhere anymore without being surrounded by homeless. Some could get jobs, pool their finances and get an apartment. Maybe some should join AA, NA.. They need to try and help themselves instead of waiting for handouts..

Nadine Niedner
1d ago

that is not true..homelessness'source is greed on the part of landowners/overseers..and H.U.D. who have raised rents on 2 bedrooms from $500 to $2000(approx.)over the years..as the Holy Bible teaches.."the desire for money is the ROOT of all evil"..let people have land..instead of money..there is plenty of land in Maine and it shouldn't b allowed to b hoarded by a few....peace/shalom

Debbie Shaw
1d ago

most of them look fit enough to get a job. jobs are everywhere that is hiring enough places to get clean from drugs they just like there life style and free ride

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland clears homeless camp in Deering Oaks Park

PORTLAND, Maine — A front-end loader and men in yellow vests served as a morning alarm on Tuesday for people experiencing homelessness who were camping in Deering Oaks Park. Karen Orr is a nondenominational pastor and said she was a liaison for the homelessness outreach nonprofit Preble Street. She was making her regular rounds when she came upon the scene, as she comes down each Tuesday morning with sleeping bags and other supplies for those who need them.
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret

One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

New non-traditional 24/7 shelter, 'Elena's Way,' to open in Portland in mid-October

PORTLAND, Maine — Preble Street's new 24/7 shelter is set to open on Oct. 11 as a non-traditional model to help people struggling to find stable housing. "Elena's Way" will offer 40 beds as permanent spaces for people experiencing homelessness. Staff will target those who either cannot or will not stay in the city's shelters, such as those with mental health and substance use disorders, to live at the shelter.
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Speedway crashes can now cost town money; owners, town to talk

When Wiscasset Speedway needs someone taken to a hospital, that can tie up a Wiscasset ambulance about four hours and cost the town $800 for any mutual aid, Emergency Medical Services Director Erin Bean told selectmen Oct. 4. In the meeting at the town office and on Zoom and YouTube,...
WISCASSET, ME
WMTW

Man captures and shares the sounds of Maine with website

We all know Maine is renowned for its beautiful sights, but one Portland man is making sure the accompanying ‘acoustics’ are also getting attention. WMTW’s Steve Minich took some time with the founder of SoundsofMaine.life David Bruggink. See and listen to the beauty of Maine in the...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back

Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
FREEPORT, ME
WMTW

Many 'snowbirds' not eligible for FEMA disaster aid

NAPLES, Maine — Thursday was supposed to be the day Sue Poulin started her annual drive from Naples to her winter home in Fort Myers, Florida. However, her home, like so many others, was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian. Photos sent to 74-year-old show the waterline from flooding in her home reached several feet high, leaving behind sludge, damage and mold.
NAPLES, ME
WPFO

Nearly 8,000 cruise ship passengers sail into Portland Tuesday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two cruise ships docked in Portland on Tuesday and a third is expected on Wednesday. Passengers will pour into the city, bringing foot traffic similar to a July weekend. We could call it the three Ls of fall in Maine: lobster, leaf peeping, and lighthouses. That’s what...
PORTLAND, ME
Dan Pfeifer

A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, Maine

Welcome back. Ah, the good ole summertime. This week (week of 8/1/22), my wife and I are enjoying a week-long trip to Maine. We have traveled to the Ogunquit, Maine area for quite a few years now, and still find things to do and places to explore. Today we are at Drake Island beach, about 6 or 7 miles North of the main beach in Ogunquit. It is a less busy alternative to the main beach and is just as lovely a location. Nothing beats the beach!
WELLS, ME
WMTW

Officers to the rescue! Raccoon saved from Maine storm drain

YARMOUTH, Maine — Police officers in Yarmouth worked quickly to save a raccoon stuck in a storm drain Monday evening. Police said someone called for help after spotting the animal stuck in a catch basin on Bennett Road. When officers arrived, they spotted the raccoon clinging to the side, keeping its head above water. Officers said they were concerned the animal would drown if they didn't help.
YARMOUTH, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

PLEASE PASS MAINE BOND INITIATIVE #439!!!

Please support me in my fight to pass Maine Bond Initiative #439. I am begging for your support. PLEASE LEARN MORE BY CLICKING HERE. Not only will this bond change the name of Eddy Rd. in Edgecomb to Eddie Money Rd, it will install technologically-advanced technology that will force "Two Chickens to Paralyze" to play from any car stereo whenever it travels The Eddie Money Road. It will also be played at an ear-drum-splitting volume over and over.
EDGECOMB, ME
WMTW

Portland makes list of top 10 small cities in America

PORTLAND, Maine — A new report from WalletHub ranks Portland as the ninth-best small city in the country to live in. For the report, WalletHub compared more than 1,319 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life and safety. There were more than 40 factors considered in determining scores in those categories.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Love Mexican Food? Margaritas Restaurant Coming Soon to Brunswick, Maine

Mexican food is my favorite of all time! Who doesn't love munching on chips and salsa and a cheesy gooey quesadilla, and washing it down with a margarita on the rocks with salt? In the words of Luke Bryan, "now that's my kind of night!" Of course, I love a place that serves up authentic Mexican cuisine, but as far as chain restaurants go, Margaritas puts out a pretty fantastic product.
BRUNSWICK, ME
Seacoast Current

A Small Maine Town is Surrounded by One of the Most Haunted Forests in the World

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland through the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over the years because of a series of strange happenings that are difficult to explain. It's the forest that surrounds the small town of Randolph, Maine, which is home to an incredible bike path and some very goosebump-inducing tales.
RANDOLPH, ME

