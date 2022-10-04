Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Vikings RB Signs in Denver
The Denver Broncos lost second-year RB Javonte Williams for the season to a torn ACL last weekend and have called on a former Minnesota Viking for help. That’s Latavius Murray, who played for the Vikings from 2017 to 2018. Joining Denver marks five teams in nine years for Murray,...
Longtime Viking Signs with Packers
The Green Bay Packers evidently need more defensive roster depth and chose a former Minnesota Viking for the job on Tuesday. Linebacker Eric Wilson joined the Packers, added to the team’s depth chart just days before Green Bay squares off with the New York Giants in London. Wilson was...
Vikings Sign Large Human
The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly signed the man who was cut by the Chicago Bears when the team made room for Armon Watts in September. That’s the NFL’s circle of life, and Khyiris Tonga is now a member of the Vikings, according to his agent David Canter. Tonga...
ESPN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bears Add 9th Former Vikings Player
It’s a trend. The Chicago Bears new front office has a thing for former Minnesota Vikings players, adding the ninth to their roster on Tuesday. This time it’s Jalyn Holmes, a defensive end who played for the Vikings for three seasons. Holmes joins the Bears practice squad, where...
Report: Here's Why Wisconsin Fired Coach Paul Chryst
Paul Chryst is a free agent in the coaching world. Wisconsin fired him recently. Aside from the obvious reasoning for Wisconsin's decision (the Badgers are 2-3 to start the season), we now have more clarity on the situation. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says a big ...
NFL Analyst Claims Vikings Have ‘Colossal Problem’
The Minnesota Vikings may be atop the NFC North with a fancy 3-1 record, but the team has a “colossal problem,” according to NFL analyst Matt Lombardo. His concern stems from Minnesota’s offensive line, a longstanding bane for the team dating back a decade. The Vikings offensive...
Where Is Danielle Hunter?
This offseason, the Minnesota Vikings brought in Green Bay Packers edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. In doing so, he created a tandem with Danielle Hunter that could wind up being among the best in football. So far, though, Hunter has mainly remained non-existent. When the Vikings signed Za’Darius Smith as...
RELATED PEOPLE
Falcons Add Former Vikings Defender
Various former Minnesota Vikings players have hopped, skipped, and jumped around the NFL as of late, and another such alumnus found a new home on Wednesday. It’s Jaleel Johnson, and he joined the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. Since departing the Vikings after the 2020 campaign, Johnson, 28, will be...
Vikings Provide Update on Lewis Cine’s Career
Rookie safety Lewis Cine broke his leg in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. The Minnesota Vikings provided an update on his status this after week after surgery — and it’s good news. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press tweeted on Wednesday, “Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said...
Vikings Rookie CB Could Return Soon
The Minnesota Vikings lost safety Lewis Cine for the 2022 season this week, but a different rookie could return soon. That’s Andrew Booth, one of the Vikings 2nd-Round draft picks from April, and he’s missed most of the 2022 season due to a quad injury. But according to...
The Vikings 2022 Defense by the Numbers: After Week 4
The Minnesota Vikings have four games in the books in 2022, with a 3-1 record heading into Week 5. Rookie skipper Kevin O’Connell won for a third time, thanks to a game-winning 47-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph. Next up, the Vikings head home to Minneapolis for a date with the Chicago Bears.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is the Vikings Best Unit
Matt Daniels, come on down. All offseason, the talk of the town was how explosive, efficient, and effective Kevin O’Connell’s offense would be or how tenacious, suffocating, and relentless Ed Donatell’s defense would be with Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith coming off the edge. However, through...
Kirk Cousins Is Leaving Meat on the Bone
After the first four games, the Vikings stand at 3-1, just barely. They needed a late comeback against the Lions and a game-winning field goal against the Saints for two of those wins. One of the reasons for this is that the Vikings’ offense is leaving meat on the bone.
Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas DNP on initial Saints Week 5 injury report vs. Seahawks
The hobbled New Orleans Saints have gotten off to a disappointing 1-3 start to the 2022 NFL season. The initial injury report for the Week 5 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks shows no participation for starting quarterback Jameis Winston (back/hip) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), as well as backup left guard Calvin Throckmorton (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (chest), and safety P.J. Williams (quadricep). Star running back Alvin Kamara (rib) was a limited participant on Wednesday.
Vikings Quietly Released a Fan-Favorite This Week
As the Minnesota Vikings placed rookie Lewis Cine on injured reserve and signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, one man was quietly the odd man out. Jaylen Twyman, a second-year defensive tackle, was released from the team’s practice squad, enabling the young defender to hit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL’s Top QBs after Week 4: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula
NFL’s Top QBs after Week 4: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula. The following scores are “good” through October 5th, 2022. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
NFL・
Vikings Defense Gets Time to Shine
The Minnesota Vikings are 3-1 to open the 2022 NFL season, but that’s largely been a production of offensive dominance. When the Chicago Bears come to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, it’ll be an opportunity for the defense to shine. Let’s get this out of the way. Chicago...
October 6th Is a Minnesota Vikings Holiday
It may not be widely broadcast around purple nation, but October 6th is a defacto Minnesota Vikings holiday, marking the anniversaries of a couple of influential events in franchise history. The topic arose in 2021 on the Bleav in Vikings Show, a podcast hosted by former Vikings left tackle Bryant...
The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 5
Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the New Orleans in another rollercoaster affair, 28-25. Greg Joseph banged home a game-winning field goal from 47 yards, and Saints kicker Will Lutz could not return the favor from 61 yards minutes later.
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0