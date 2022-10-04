ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

KTRE

Death toll from Hurricane Ian reaches triple digits

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island’s streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe. Pick...
FLORIDA STATE
KTRE

‘Dyslexia Day’ aims to empower East Texas students who have disorder

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas students were celebrated and empowered today at the Region 7 Education Service Center for their very first Dyslexia Day. There were activities for the students to take part in as they gained an appreciation of their learning differences. About 140 students from 17 districts were there.
KTRE

World’s oldest living dog dies at 22

TAYLORS, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – The world’s oldest dog died Monday at age 22. Pebbles, a toy fox terrier from South Carolina, was recognized this spring by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest living dog. She was born on March 28, 2000. Pebbles died peacefully at...
PETS
KTRE

Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion

Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness. Army veteran, John Mumby, will be walking through Longview in the beginning stages of his walk across Texas to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. An East Texas rescue mission is in a...
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Close call: Driver shaken up when board impales windshield

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A driver in Kansas luckily escaped serious injury when a board went through her windshield. KWCH reports the incident occurred Tuesday when an 18-year-old driver was on her way home from school and a board fell off a truck, piercing the Jeep’s windshield. The...
KANSAS STATE
KTRE

‘I am Vanessa Guillen’ documentary set to premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A documentary based on Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen is set to be released later this year on the streaming giant Netflix. The film, directed by Christy Wegener, tells the story of the life of the soldier brutally murdered on post, then buried in rural Bell County.
KTRE

WATCH: Blake Holland interview with Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
TEXAS STATE
News Break
Politics
KTRE

WebXtra: Brookshire Brothers breaks ground on new Huntington store

KTRE

GABC Hurricane Relief Team

TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect

KTRE

Lufkin man arrested after motorcyclist killed in wreck

LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

State will not pursue death penalty on alleged serial killer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The State of Texas will not be pursing the death penalty in the capital murder case of the former Border Patrol agent accused of killing several women back in 2018. After meeting with the families of all five victims, Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz requested...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
KTRE

‘Trying to keep her alive’: Affidavit reveals texts from Trinity County couple accused of killing 2

Candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke makes stops at East Texas colleges. “These young people are getting registered to vote and they are not only doing that they are signing up to volunteer, to go reach other students and bring them in. These young people will be the margin of victory for the change that Texas deserves,” O’Rourke said.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX

