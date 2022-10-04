Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Death toll from Hurricane Ian reaches triple digits
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island’s streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe. Pick...
KTRE
Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
KTRE
East Texans rediscover preserving to stretch food budgets amid inflation woes
East Texas mission team aids those affected by Hurricane Fiona, heading to Florida. The mother's 14-year-old son was able to get out, and tried to get help for his mom and sister, the sheriff says. Red Zone Game Ball Chapel Hill. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News...
KTRE
‘Dyslexia Day’ aims to empower East Texas students who have disorder
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas students were celebrated and empowered today at the Region 7 Education Service Center for their very first Dyslexia Day. There were activities for the students to take part in as they gained an appreciation of their learning differences. About 140 students from 17 districts were there.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTRE
World’s oldest living dog dies at 22
TAYLORS, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – The world’s oldest dog died Monday at age 22. Pebbles, a toy fox terrier from South Carolina, was recognized this spring by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest living dog. She was born on March 28, 2000. Pebbles died peacefully at...
PETS・
KTRE
Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion
Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness. Army veteran, John Mumby, will be walking through Longview in the beginning stages of his walk across Texas to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. An East Texas rescue mission is in a...
KTRE
Close call: Driver shaken up when board impales windshield
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A driver in Kansas luckily escaped serious injury when a board went through her windshield. KWCH reports the incident occurred Tuesday when an 18-year-old driver was on her way home from school and a board fell off a truck, piercing the Jeep’s windshield. The...
KTRE
‘I am Vanessa Guillen’ documentary set to premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A documentary based on Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen is set to be released later this year on the streaming giant Netflix. The film, directed by Christy Wegener, tells the story of the life of the soldier brutally murdered on post, then buried in rural Bell County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTRE
Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier bought drink at store after killing girlfriend, called mother instead of 911
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood soldier Michael Leonard Moore, 35, charged in the murder of his girlfriend Phyllis Campbell on Sept. 19, allegedly reported to work on post the day of the killing and confessed to military police he fatally shot his girlfriend after she approached him with a knife during a fight, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states.
KTRE
WATCH: Blake Holland interview with Gov. Greg Abbott
Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
KTRE
Libertarian candidate Mark Tippetts talks about his campaign for Texas governor
Gov. Greg Abbott talks to KLTV's Blake Holland about why he's only participating in one debate, the border, a campaign ad with a Uvalde victim parent and more. Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Texas State Senator Dawn...
KTRE
More than 160 Texas cities pushing back against Oncor’s proposal to increase rates
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Oncor is bringing a proposal to city councils across the state and it could raise electric bills. According to KXII’s Dallas Fox sister station, more than 160 cities denied Oncor’s request. One of those cities is Sherman. Even though you pay an electric provider,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTRE
WebXtra: Brookshire Brothers breaks ground on new Huntington store
Candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke makes stops at East Texas colleges. “These young people are getting registered to vote and they are not only doing that they are signing up to volunteer, to go reach other students and bring them in. These young people will be the margin of victory for the change that Texas deserves,” O’Rourke said.
KTRE
GABC Hurricane Relief Team
Gov. Greg Abbott talks to KLTV's Blake Holland about why he's only participating in one debate, the border, a campaign ad with a Uvalde victim parent and more. Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Texas State Senator Dawn...
KTRE
Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect
Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
KTRE
Lufkin man arrested after motorcyclist killed in wreck
Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
KTRE
State will not pursue death penalty on alleged serial killer
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The State of Texas will not be pursing the death penalty in the capital murder case of the former Border Patrol agent accused of killing several women back in 2018. After meeting with the families of all five victims, Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz requested...
KTRE
‘Trying to keep her alive’: Affidavit reveals texts from Trinity County couple accused of killing 2
Candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke makes stops at East Texas colleges. “These young people are getting registered to vote and they are not only doing that they are signing up to volunteer, to go reach other students and bring them in. These young people will be the margin of victory for the change that Texas deserves,” O’Rourke said.
Comments / 0