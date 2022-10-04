ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh sent to Seattle's bench on Tuesday evening

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not starting in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Raleigh will rest at home after Curt Casali was named Seattle's catcher for Chris Flexen. Per Baseball Savant on 250 batted balls this season, Raleigh has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and a .322...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Manny Machado batting third for Padres on Tuesday night

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Machado will man third base after Brandon Drury was shifted to second and Jake Cronenworth was benched. numberFire's models project Machado to score 13.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,200.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays should forfeit Wednesday’s meaningless doubleheader

Realistically, neither team has anything to play for. The Blue Jays have locked up home-field advantage for the wild-card game. As for the Orioles, the trash birds are just playing to regain some of the dignity they had lost for tanking all those years. That begs the question, why should...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
FOX Sports

Orioles host the Blue Jays on home losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays (91-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-78, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a three-game home...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jeff McNeil joining Mets' bench Wednesday

New York Mets second baseman/right fielder Jeff McNeil is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season finale against right-hander Erick Fedde and the Washington Nationals. What It Means:. McNeil went 3-for-8 with a double, a solo home run, and a pair of runs scored across both games of Tuesday's...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm out of Phillies' Wednesday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Bohm will take a break after Dalton Guthrie was aligned at third base and Nick Castellanos was postioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 486 batted balls this season, Bohm has recorded a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Blue Jays Orioles#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Baltimore Orioles#The Blue Jays
numberfire.com

George Springer sitting for Blue Jays on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bradley Zimmer starting in center field. Zimmer will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Danny Jansen batting fourth for Blue Jays on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Jansen will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and the Orioles. Matt Chapman returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Jansen for 13.8 FanDuel points...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Teoscar Hernandez sitting for Toronto on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jackie Bradley Jr. starting in right field. Bradley will bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Bradley for...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Bradley Zimmer batting ninth for Toronto on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Bradley Zimmer is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Zimmer will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. George Springer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Rhys Hoskins hitting second on Wednesday afternoon

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Hoskins will operate first base after Darick Hall was rested against Houston's lefty Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Hoskins to score 10.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,200.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bets for Phillies-Cardinals, Mariners-Blue Jays

The MLB regular season has concluded, which means the Wild Card Round is officially underway starting on Friday, Oct. 7. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate. That...
MLB
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Diaz will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 8.8 FanDuel points on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Conner Capel batting in fifth spot for Athletics on Tuesday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Conner Capel is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Capel will operate in right field after Chad Pinder was rested in Oakland versus right-hander Micheal Lorenzen. numberFire's models project Capel to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Manuel Margot leading off in Rays' Wednesday lineup

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is starting in Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Margot will take over center field after Jose Siri was given the night off in Boston. numberFire's models project Margot to score 12.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

A.J. Pollock sitting for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pollock will move to the bench on Wednesday with Mark Payton starting in left field. Payton will bat sixth versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Twins. numberFire's models project Payton for...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cubs' David Bote batting eighth on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs infielder David Bote is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Bote will start at first base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. Alfonso Rivas returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bote for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy