This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
WLKY.com
New development bringing more economic growth to Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Olivia Guandique owns two businesses and says there hasn’t always been this many options for customers. “The reason why I opened my business was because there wasn't really any place for me to shop,” said Guandique. However, over the years she’s seen growth.
wdrb.com
'A big deal' | Jeffersonville wholesaler moves headquarters to larger facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana company is expanding into a new building that is more than four times the size of its old one. Orion Wholesale, which sells guns to licensed firearms dealers across the country, moved its headquarters into a new 130,000-square-foot facility on Utica-Sellersburg Road in Jeffersonville.
WLKY.com
Topgolf announces target deadline for opening in Louisville
The Topgolf being finished in Louisville has announced a target opening deadline. A representative for the sports entertainment venue revealed on Tuesday morning that they now hope to open before Thanksgiving. In the video player above, you can see some footage of how close to being complete it is. The...
WLKY.com
About 100 jobs now available in Jeffersonville as firearm wholesaler expands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More jobs are on the way to Jeffersonville. Orion Wholesale, which sells firearms, ammunition, and shooting sports accessories, is expanding by moving into a state-of-the-art facility, and they need more employees. "We're just a small company with big dreams, and you know we are going somewhere,"...
cstoredecisions.com
Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location
Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
hancockclarion.com
Mile Marker 5 CBD owner, Paul Glover talks about CBD, delta-8 and KY laws
Paul Glover, of Hawesville, began his journey in the Industrial Hemp Program in 2015 and started his own company, Mile Marker 5 CBD, offering oils, tinctures, salves and even soaps made with the medicinal hemp plant. The cannabis plant has two main compounds: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is...
Wave 3
Norton Healthcare says connectivity issues resolved
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare was faced computer connectivity issues throughout their systems Wednesday morning, but says the issues have been resolved. Maggie Roetker, the Director of Public Relations for Norton, said the connectivity issues were due to a hardware problem and not the result of a cyberattack. Roetker...
'Putting less trust in power': Mayor Fischer plans to reduce gas emissions over the next two decades
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer signed an executive order on Wednesday to reduce gas emissions over the next two decades. He plans to reach that goal in 10-year increments. An expert with the Air Pollution Control District said this can happen if Louisvillians start working towards the goal...
Early registration for LIHEAP program begins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As cooler temperatures begin to hover around city, Louisville Metro has opened early registration for their Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The city began taking applications on Monday. LIHEAP is a subsidy program that helps Louisville’s older residents and those who are low income pay...
wdrb.com
Paristown's Village Market food hall opens with 5 local restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paristown's Village Market is now open for business. The 5,000-square-foot food hall houses five local, independent restaurants under one roof along with a bourbon-focused bar. It encompasses the space vacated by The Cafe when it moved into a new space in the area. Ramble, Taco Rito...
Wave 3
Metro Parks changing policies on homeless encampments in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Parks held a committee meeting Thursday and discussed new changes that will impact homeless encampments in the city. According to the committee, the new changes will impact what is considered an encampment from 48 hours to 72 hours of a camp being set up. The...
wdrb.com
Courier Journal building in downtown Louisville purchased for $11 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The building in downtown Louisville that has been home to the Courier Journal for 75 years was sold. The newspaper reported Monday that its massive eight-story property on Broadway sold for more than $11 million. The buyer named in the deal has ties to Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund buying up newspapers across the country and known for making widespread cuts to those newsrooms.
foodanddine.com
Three of Against the Grain’s spaces are shed, shuttered or refitted
The Fall 2022 issue of Food & Dining Magazine (#75) is now available in all the familiar places: Louisville area eateries and food shops, newsstands and online. Go here for a preview of the features, profiles and columns, with links to the new edition at issuu. The precise order of...
Metro Council gets update on downtown statue removed in 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is from when the city removed the King Louis XVI statue. A memorable statue could be making a comeback. Metro Council members received an update on the King Louis VXI statue following it's removal from downtown in 2020. The statue was...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana Kroger hosting monster truck meet and greet on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bigfoot will be hosting a meet and greet at a southern Indiana Kroger on Friday. Hot Wheels Monster Truck "Bigfoot" will be set up at the Kroger in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m. The Kroger is located at 1027 Jeffersonville Commons Boulevard.
Wave 3
Feds trying to seize two Louisville buildings connected to $250 million COVID fraud
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The feds are trying to seize a Louisville mosque and health clinic. The government said the buildings were purchased using money stolen from a program to feed kids in Minnesota. Prosecutors said a complex web of groups there bilked the government out of $250 million. If...
'It was really, really scary': Louisville VA construction site halts blasting after ground 'fragments' land on interstate, homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Blasting at the new Louisville Veteran's Affairs Medical Center has been suspended indefinitely after "an unforeseen incident" Tuesday. While crews were blasting, ground "fragments" landed on the Watterson Expressway and onto nearby properties, causing damage according to a press release. No injuries have been reported. While...
spectrumnews1.com
Teach Kentucky aims to recruit as many new qualified teachers into the classroom as possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a program in Kentucky that recruits highly motivated, ambitious college graduates from across the nation to teach in classrooms right here in the Commonwealth. It’s called Teach Kentucky. Jessica Florey is in her third year of teaching. During school time, she teaches 7th...
'It's frustrating': Louisville man's home blocked by construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Along Dixie Highway you will find Jason Jones sitting on his porch, but not by choice. Last October, Jones got a notice from Louisville Forward about a business scheduled to be built next door to him. However, he says they didn’t tell him the construction site would surround his entire home.
