Louisville, KY

Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired

Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLKY.com

New development bringing more economic growth to Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Olivia Guandique owns two businesses and says there hasn’t always been this many options for customers. “The reason why I opened my business was because there wasn't really any place for me to shop,” said Guandique. However, over the years she’s seen growth.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

'A big deal' | Jeffersonville wholesaler moves headquarters to larger facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana company is expanding into a new building that is more than four times the size of its old one. Orion Wholesale, which sells guns to licensed firearms dealers across the country, moved its headquarters into a new 130,000-square-foot facility on Utica-Sellersburg Road in Jeffersonville.
WLKY.com

Topgolf announces target deadline for opening in Louisville

The Topgolf being finished in Louisville has announced a target opening deadline. A representative for the sports entertainment venue revealed on Tuesday morning that they now hope to open before Thanksgiving. In the video player above, you can see some footage of how close to being complete it is. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
cstoredecisions.com

Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location

Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
LOUISVILLE, KY
hancockclarion.com

Mile Marker 5 CBD owner, Paul Glover talks about CBD, delta-8 and KY laws

Paul Glover, of Hawesville, began his journey in the Industrial Hemp Program in 2015 and started his own company, Mile Marker 5 CBD, offering oils, tinctures, salves and even soaps made with the medicinal hemp plant. The cannabis plant has two main compounds: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Norton Healthcare says connectivity issues resolved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare was faced computer connectivity issues throughout their systems Wednesday morning, but says the issues have been resolved. Maggie Roetker, the Director of Public Relations for Norton, said the connectivity issues were due to a hardware problem and not the result of a cyberattack. Roetker...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Early registration for LIHEAP program begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As cooler temperatures begin to hover around city, Louisville Metro has opened early registration for their Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The city began taking applications on Monday. LIHEAP is a subsidy program that helps Louisville’s older residents and those who are low income pay...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Paristown's Village Market food hall opens with 5 local restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paristown's Village Market is now open for business. The 5,000-square-foot food hall houses five local, independent restaurants under one roof along with a bourbon-focused bar. It encompasses the space vacated by The Cafe when it moved into a new space in the area. Ramble, Taco Rito...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Metro Parks changing policies on homeless encampments in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Parks held a committee meeting Thursday and discussed new changes that will impact homeless encampments in the city. According to the committee, the new changes will impact what is considered an encampment from 48 hours to 72 hours of a camp being set up. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Courier Journal building in downtown Louisville purchased for $11 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The building in downtown Louisville that has been home to the Courier Journal for 75 years was sold. The newspaper reported Monday that its massive eight-story property on Broadway sold for more than $11 million. The buyer named in the deal has ties to Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund buying up newspapers across the country and known for making widespread cuts to those newsrooms.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'It was really, really scary': Louisville VA construction site halts blasting after ground 'fragments' land on interstate, homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Blasting at the new Louisville Veteran's Affairs Medical Center has been suspended indefinitely after "an unforeseen incident" Tuesday. While crews were blasting, ground "fragments" landed on the Watterson Expressway and onto nearby properties, causing damage according to a press release. No injuries have been reported. While...
LOUISVILLE, KY

