LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The building in downtown Louisville that has been home to the Courier Journal for 75 years was sold. The newspaper reported Monday that its massive eight-story property on Broadway sold for more than $11 million. The buyer named in the deal has ties to Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund buying up newspapers across the country and known for making widespread cuts to those newsrooms.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO