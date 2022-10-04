This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Based on a Stephen King story first published in the 2020 anthology "If It Bleeds," "Mr. Harrigan's Phone" may disappoint fans of King's more traditional horror oeuvre - mostly because it isn't really horror. But that's actually what's best about it. Adapted for the screen by John Lee Hancock, a writer-director not known for spooky movies ("The Founder," "The Highwaymen" and "The Blind Side"), the film stars Jaeden Martell ("It") as Craig, a bullied high school kid who has been hired to read aloud to the wealthy old man of the title (Donald Sutherland), a curmudgeon in failing health who over the years becomes the boy's mentor - so much so that Craig buys Harrigan a 2007 iPhone in gratitude. (The film is set in the 2000s. When Craig explains what the new device can do - spy on you, know what you like, spread disinformation - Harrigan says, prophetically, "All of us ought to be very frightened by this gizmo.") After Harrigan dies and is buried with his phone, there is some suggestion of communication from beyond the grave, and some suspicious deaths follow. But King and Hancock don't go very far with that, leaving the story's supernatural elements implicit rather than explicit, in favor of a ghost story that works better - and pretty well at that - as a metaphor: a creepy, atmospheric cautionary tale about digital surveillance and the tyranny of electronics. PG-13. Available on Netflix. Contains mature thematic material, some strong language, violent content and brief drug material. 106 minutes.

