Patti Smith’s New Book Inspired by Her Instagram Feed
Patti Smith announced the Nov. 15 publication of A Book of Days, inspired by her Instagram feed. She began using the platform in 2018 “without any plan or agenda for what might happen next,” publishers Penguin Random House said in a statement. That has resulted in the creation of a “deeply moving and brilliantly idiosyncratic visual book of days by the National Book Award-winning author of Just Kids and M Train.”
British artist Mr Doodle transforms Kent mansion with his hand-drawn doodles
British artist Sam Cox has unveiled his latest project, the Doodle House, which he has covered inside and out in his signature hand-drawn doodles.Cox, aka Mr Doodle, began drawing his monochrome, cartoonish style over every inch of the 12-room house in Tenterden, Kent, two years ago.The home now features his designs on every surface and object from his bedding to crockery.The project was completed using 900 litres of white emulsion paint, 401 cans of black spray paint, 286 bottles of black drawing paint and 2,296 pen nibs.The 28-year-old artist said: “The completion of the Doodle House is just the...
Inside the Secret, Very Expensive World of Hollywood’s Star Art Collectors
In the 30-odd years Barbara Guggenheim has worked as Tom Cruise’s art adviser, a theme has been established: “He collects works that are very intense, that have a lot of movement and that are very positive, and I think that that’s who he is,” Guggenheim told The Daily Beast. No kidding—over a career spanning decades, Cruise has solidified his reputation as one of the hardest-working, hardest-driving actors in the blockbuster business; a relentless force of nature who propelled Top Gun: Maverick, the juggernaut sequel to the ’80s classic, to box office Valhalla this year and who also once jumped for...
A New Book Features Otherworldly Photographs of Japan in the 1970s
Every city is home to thousands of stories. If you look through photographer Greg Girard’s new book JAL 76-88, you’ll find dozens of evocative images taken across Japan in the 1970s and 1980s. Some feature neon-drenched urban landscapes, the kind of haunted cityscape that seems tailor-made for the opening shot of a film noir.
Long-Unseen Painting of Jamaican Man Is Identified as Rare Richmond Barthé Work
A painting of a Jamaican man that has been hidden away from public view for years has been identified as a work by Richmond Barthé, a key figure within African American art history. The painting, titled Seated Man in a Landscape, dates back to the 1950s, during a period when Barthé was based in Jamaica. But art historians did not know that he was the author of the work because the attribution was “incorrectly transcribed,” according to the National Trust, the U.K. organization that announced the new research done on the painting. The National Trust plans to put the piece on view...
Digital Trends
Vesper review: an imaginative sci-fi adventure
Vesper does a lot with a little. Despite being made on an obviously lower budget than most other modern sci-fi movies, the new film from directors Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper takes place in a futuristic, post-apocalyptic world that feels more well-realized, vivid, and imaginative than any of Hollywood’s current cinematic universes do. While its premise doesn’t do much to sell Vesper as a unique entry into the dystopian sci-fi genre, either, it doesn’t take long for its fictional alternate reality to emerge as a striking new vision of the future.
Houston Chronicle
Book World: In Kate Beaton's 'Ducks,' personal trial collides with economic flux
- - - For the women who migrated to work in the bitumen-rich tar sands of northern Alberta in the early 21st century, there were many ways for the gritty environment to turn toxic. Kate Beaton depicts the experience of being far outnumbered by men in her powerful new graphic memoir, "Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands," which finds her younger self, Katie, dealing with the leering attentions of some male co-workers.
hunker.com
This British Artist Covered His Entire House With Doodles
Many of us have dreamed of living in a painting, but what about a doodle? Those stick figure drawings and swirly flowers you create when you're on the phone or in a meeting may actually be more immersive than you think. British artist, Sam Cox, has taken his doodles off the paper and onto the walls (and ceilings, floors, and furniture) of his $1.5 million mansion in Kent, England.
‘RHOP’ star Mia Thornton: Why I threw a martini in Dr. Wendy Osefo’s face
“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Mia Thornton isn’t proud of throwing a martini in Dr. Wendy Osefo’s face in the upcoming season. However, Thornton insists in an exclusive interview with Page Six that she was provoked during the explosive scene. “I would just say sometimes people talk too much,” she says, teasing what led to the drink toss. Despite her reasoning, the Amilleon London CEO is notably remorseful for her dramatic outburst. “I do not think that anybody deserves to have a glass [thrown] in their face. I’m not perfect. I make mistakes. I have this thing with food, and it flying in the...
Christine and the Queens
Christine and the Queens returned this year with a new alias, Redcar, and a vampy electro-pop single, “Je te vois enfin.” “rien dire,” the follow-up from his upcoming album, Redcar les adorables étoiles, is less strident than its predecessor. Built on a soft, minimal palette of synth pads and fluttering drums, the song sheds some of the gothier excesses of Chris’ earlier work—the painterly grandiosity of La vita nuova, the brutalist funk of Chris—while still showcasing his gift for arresting melodies and passionate vocal performances. A hesitant verse flowers into a psalm-like chorus as Chris meditates on the persistence of love through separation and death: ”Oh on s’apprend/Oh on s’attend/Oh on se rend et sans jamais rien dire” (“Oh, we learn each other/Oh, we wait for each other/Oh, we surrender and without ever speaking.”) The music swells and recedes as he repeats these lines, leaving you with little but his voice and the sustain of two synthesizer lines. It’s no grand declaration of a song, just a moment of clarity, lending words to ineffable feelings.
Houston Chronicle
Texas mom warns 'Hocus Pocus 2' will 'unleash hell on your kids'
A Texas mom has gone viral on social media for warning parents that watching the new Hocus Pocus 2 film could open the gates of hell into their families. Jamie Gooch from Troy, near Waco, shared her thoughts about the new movie on Facebook saying it harvests the "purity of children's souls so that witches may live on."
artsyshark.com
Featured Artist Jess King
Painter Jess King captures the natural world on canvas, influenced by her life in South Africa and Australia. See more of her art by visiting her website. Residing in beautiful Brisbane has provided me with a world of inspiration. I have been painting and drawing for as long as I...
Houston Chronicle
New movies to stream from home: 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' and more
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Based on a Stephen King story first published in the 2020 anthology "If It Bleeds," "Mr. Harrigan's Phone" may disappoint fans of King's more traditional horror oeuvre - mostly because it isn't really horror. But that's actually what's best about it. Adapted for the screen by John Lee Hancock, a writer-director not known for spooky movies ("The Founder," "The Highwaymen" and "The Blind Side"), the film stars Jaeden Martell ("It") as Craig, a bullied high school kid who has been hired to read aloud to the wealthy old man of the title (Donald Sutherland), a curmudgeon in failing health who over the years becomes the boy's mentor - so much so that Craig buys Harrigan a 2007 iPhone in gratitude. (The film is set in the 2000s. When Craig explains what the new device can do - spy on you, know what you like, spread disinformation - Harrigan says, prophetically, "All of us ought to be very frightened by this gizmo.") After Harrigan dies and is buried with his phone, there is some suggestion of communication from beyond the grave, and some suspicious deaths follow. But King and Hancock don't go very far with that, leaving the story's supernatural elements implicit rather than explicit, in favor of a ghost story that works better - and pretty well at that - as a metaphor: a creepy, atmospheric cautionary tale about digital surveillance and the tyranny of electronics. PG-13. Available on Netflix. Contains mature thematic material, some strong language, violent content and brief drug material. 106 minutes.
20 Parents Share How They Organize and Store Their Kids’ Artwork
Laura Wheatman Hill (she/her) lives in Portland, Oregon with her two children. She has a masters of arts in teaching and has taught English, writing, and drama to students in preschool through adulthood. She has been published by CNN, Real Simple, Parents, and others. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select...
EW.com
Interview with the Vampire premiere recap: Step into the savage garden
Welcome to New Orleans in 1910, where a gay Black man struggles to conceal his true nature from a society that refuses to accept him as he is. And welcome to Dubai in 2022, where that same man is now an immortal who's amassed enough wealth to live in luxurious ennui as the world around him succumbs to rage and plague.
Andrew Sean Greer’s ‘Less Is Lost’ Is A Quirky, Queer Road Trip Through A Divided America
The Pulitzer Prize-winning author opens up about the sequel to his smash 2017 novel, LGBTQ writers he admires, and the Madonna movie that never happened.
Print Magazine
Stonemason Nicholas Benson is Carving Out Appreciation for Handcraft in the Digital Era
It’s not uncommon for children to follow in the professional footsteps of their parents. Sometimes it just makes sense to practice the same career as your father, or get into the family business. But what’s more out of the ordinary is when that family business is hand-carving letters into stone— especially in 2022.
NPR
Steve Reich, 'Runner'
If you've ever been hesitant to dip your toe into the pulsating music of Steve Reich, now is the time to take a full-on nose dive. The 86-year-old composer has just released his 26th album on Nonesuch and it features Runner, an ebullient piece in five connected movements that might just be Reich's most accessible work since Music for 18 Musicians in the mid-'70s.
Italy’s D’Innocenzo Brothers Shooting Eclectic Crime Series ‘Dostoevskij,’ Produced by Sky Studios –– First Look Image
Italian twin directors Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo have started shooting in Rome on “Dostoevskij,” an eclectic detective drama involving a policeman with a troubled past. This first TV series written and directed by the D’Innocenzo brothers – who are known on the festival circuit for dark dramas “Boy’s Cry,” “Bad Tales” and “America Latina” – is an in-house Sky Studios production produced by the Comcast-owned pay-TV player with Rome’s Paco Cinematografica. Filippo Timi (“Vincere,” “The Eight Mountains”) stars as Enzo Vitello, a sharp detective with a troubled past, who winds up on the blood trail of a ruthless serial killer, nicknamed Dostoevskij...
psychologytoday.com
Psychology at the Art Museum
Whenever a lot of money is at stake, psychology gets involved sooner or later. That is obviously true for marketing and advertising, but even for professional sports, where there is more and more reliance on professional psychological consulting. It is surprising, though, that psychology appears to play a less important role in the art world. I am not only thinking about the psychology of art auctions, which is clearly a gold mine, but about museums.
