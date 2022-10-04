ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brewcrewball.com

Brewers Minor League Roundup Week #26

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players and more. Here is the week 26 roundup. Please note that the AA, High-A, and Low-A seasons have concluded, so there is no recap for the Biloxi Shuckers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, or Carolina Mudcats.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Manny Machado batting third for Padres on Tuesday night

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Machado will man third base after Brandon Drury was shifted to second and Jake Cronenworth was benched. numberFire's models project Machado to score 13.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,200.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
numberfire.com

Austin Nola not in Padres' Wednesday lineup

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's regular-season finale against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. Luis Campusano will catch for Craig Stammen and hit ninth while Nola takes a seat for the second time in three...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm out of Phillies' Wednesday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Bohm will take a break after Dalton Guthrie was aligned at third base and Nick Castellanos was postioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 486 batted balls this season, Bohm has recorded a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Jeff McNeil joining Mets' bench Wednesday

New York Mets second baseman/right fielder Jeff McNeil is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season finale against right-hander Erick Fedde and the Washington Nationals. What It Means:. McNeil went 3-for-8 with a double, a solo home run, and a pair of runs scored across both games of Tuesday's...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Dickerson
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals (93-68, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-100, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: TBD; Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Pittsburgh is 61-100 overall and 33-47...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Marcell Ozuna batting fifth in Atlanta's Wednesday lineup

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting in Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will operate as Atlanta's designated hitter after William Contreras was shifted to catcher and Travis d'Arnaud was benched. numberFire's models project Ozuna to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

A.J. Pollock sitting for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pollock will move to the bench on Wednesday with Mark Payton starting in left field. Payton will bat sixth versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Twins. numberFire's models project Payton for...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com

George Springer sitting for Blue Jays on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bradley Zimmer starting in center field. Zimmer will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Joey Gallo batting ninth on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Gallo will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Austin Gomber and the Rockies. Trayce Thompson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 10.0 FanDuel points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Peyton Burdick batting eighth for Marlins on Wednesday

Miami Marlins outfielder Peyton Burdick is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Burdick will start in right field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Brian Anderson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Burdick for 8.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez batting seventh on Wednesday

New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Gonzalez will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Aaron Judge moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 8.3 FanDuel points...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Jordan Luplow batting second for Arizona on Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Luplow will start in left field on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Corbin Carroll returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Luplow for 9.5 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Brewers' Jace Peterson batting fifth on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Peterson will start at third base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Mike Brosseau returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Peterson for 10.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Pittsburgh's Diego Castillo operating first base on Wednesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Castillo will man first base after Ben Gamel was benched on Wednesday afternoon versus southpaw Matthew Liberatore. numberFire's models project Castillo to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Bradley Zimmer batting ninth for Toronto on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Bradley Zimmer is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Zimmer will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. George Springer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy