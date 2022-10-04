Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Aaron Rodgers Told Bailey Zappe After Patriots-Packers Game
Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe did not have a conventional NFL debut, to say the least. Zappe, the 137th overall pick in this year’s draft, was forced to enter New England’s Week 4 game early after Brian Hoyer, who was replacing a banged-up Mac Jones, sustained a head injury. A sudden call to action is challenging for any backup quarterback, but it’s an entirely different beast when you have no NFL experience and you’re going toe-to-toe with one of the best signal-callers ever in one of the more raucous environments the league has to offer.
NFL・
Bears' Jaylon Johnson wears Packers cheesehead to pay off bet: 'This is terrible'
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was disgusted at having to wear a Green Bay Packers cheesehead after losing a bet to Lauren Sesselmann, a Canadian soccer player.
Vikings Rookie CB Could Return Soon
The Minnesota Vikings lost safety Lewis Cine for the 2022 season this week, but a different rookie could return soon. That’s Andrew Booth, one of the Vikings 2nd-Round draft picks from April, and he’s missed most of the 2022 season due to a quad injury. But according to...
Yardbarker
Will the Vikings win the NFC North?
Minnesota holds on to an important victory against the Saints on Sunday morning, keeping them in first place and undefeated in the NFC North. The Packers are also three and one, with a few shaky wins and a loss to Minnesota. The Bears fell to the Giants in MetLife and drop to five hundred. The Lions lose another heartbreaking game, scoring 45 points and slide to one and three with a handful of injuries to deal with.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years
The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
Teddy Bridgewater vs. Vikings Becoming Increasingly Likely
During Week 3, Tua Tagovailoa went down with an injury that, to many people, looked very much like a concussion. He hit his head on the turf, got up, stumbled around for a bit, and slowly made his way to the bench. Then, somehow someway, he came back into the game and started on Thursday night’s Week 4 matchup against the Bengals.
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Giants in London
With a Green Bay Packers Week 5 game scheduled against the New York Giants in London, a lot of eyes will be on this game. Ahead of the Packers-Giants game, we’ll be making our Packers Week 5 predictions. The Packers have started off the season 3-1 and are coming...
Yardbarker
Giants' QB health looms large against Packers in London
Travel logistics aside, the main question for the New York Giants is the health of their quarterbacks as they head into Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers in London. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered an ankle sprain in the Giants 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears, and backup Tyrod...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 players the Chicago Bears must think about benching
This NFL season has seen its fair share of surprises and fun storylines through four weeks already, and the Chicago Bears have already been the center of one of them. In Week 1, the Bears took on San Francisco in what has now been dubbed “The Rain Game,” and somehow came out victorious. But, since that game, things have been severely up and down on both sides of the ball.
Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game
DENVER — (AP) — Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Indianapolis Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. Gilmore also intercepted Wilson's pass in the fourth...
Vikings Podcast: London Living
London ended up going pretty well. The Vikings arrived as a 2-1 team. The Vikings left as a 3-1 team. Overall, it’s hard to be too disappointed with that result. Notes from the North – a Vikings podcast hosted by yours truly alongside Sam – offers some thoughts on the game.
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade before the regular season starts
The regular season is fast approaching for the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks. There are a lot of storylines that will be following this team as they try to rebuild their organization back to the powerhouse that it once was. That is going to take a long time. It seems as if...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cubs: 4 players on postseason rosters who are a perfect fit
For the second time in as many years, the Chicago Cubs will take in the postseason like the rest of us – from either the seats or home. Despite a strong second-half performance that saw David Ross’ club run off an impressive and unexpected 39-31 mark, the Cubs fell well short of both the division crown and the wild card spots, even with the expanded format.
Prior to the Snap: Packers go international, face Giants in London
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Time to set those alarms because the Green Bay Packers are in London this weekend against the New York Giants. Check out a few interesting facts on this weeks Prior to the Snap. It wasn’t pretty in Week 4, but Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal as time expired gave Green […]
Seeing red: Chicago Bulls players that raised eyebrows during the preseason opener
The Chicago Bulls preseason opener against the Pelicans didn't go as planned. However, there's still a lot to look forward if you are a Bulls fan.
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0