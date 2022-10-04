ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

BAE Systems receives $383 million services contract for Bradleys and Multiple Launch Rocket System carriers

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- BAE Systems has received a five-year, $383 million contract from the U.S. Army to perform technical and sustainment support services for its fleet of Bradley Fighting Vehicles and M993 Multiple Launch Rocket System carriers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005598/en/ BAE Systems has received a five-year, $383 million contract from the U.S. Army to perform technical and sustainment support services for its fleet of Bradley Fighting Vehicles and M993 Multiple Launch Rocket System carriers. (Credit: BAE Systems)
The Independent

US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’

The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
techeblog.com

Raytheon Selected by US Air Force to Develop Hypersonic Air-Breathing Attack Cruise Missile

The US Air Force already has the Self-Protect High Energy Laser Demonstrator (SHiELD) to shoot down missiles, and this week they selected Raytheon Missiles & Defense to develop a hypersonic air-breathing attack cruise missile (HACM). This scramjet powered munition utilizes high vehicle speed to forcibly compress incoming air before combustion, which allows sustained flight at hypersonic speeds – Mach 5 or greater.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

The Air Force’s Next-Gen Fighter Is Getting Its Own Drone Army

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall says that the Next Generation Air Dominance "family of systems" will likely control as many as five drones at one time. The U.S. Air Force is building manned variants of the emerging sixth-generation fighter jet as part of its Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall says that the family of systems will likely control as many as five drones at one time, a development that will introduce new tactics, expand the mission scope of a stealth fighter jet, and enable dispersed yet networked weapons and surveillance nodes to increase attack and reconnaissance options.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest Ships and Submarines Still Operating in the US Navy

A strong navy can strengthen a military power, providing it with additional defense, assault, tactical, and strategic capabilities. A military with a strong navy has the capacity of moving military forces great distances efficiently and effectively. In fact, maritime powers have often become empires, expanding to new territories with the help of their navies. From […]
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

U.S. Navy Next-Generation Attack Submarines Are on the Horizon

The U.S. Navy expects to shift from procuring Virginia-class submarines to Next Generation Attack Submarines sometime in the 2030s. A report from the Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan public policy research institute that reports to Congress, recently released a report on the U.S. Navy’s upcoming class of attack submarines, tentatively known as the Next Generation Attack Submarine, or SSN(X), program.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

31 Billion-Dollar Weapons the US Military Will Invest in Next Year

Tensions between the U.S. and its geopolitical rivals have been ratcheting up in recent years. Negotiations with Iran over its nuclear enrichment program have stalled. China’s continued military buildup is of a size and scope not seen since World War II, raising concerns over its designs on Taiwan. Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine has sunk […]
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Years of work: How Offutt Air Force Base got its new runway

BELLEVUE, Nebraska — The roar of jet engines returned to Offutt Air Force Base at 2:08 p.m. Friday, on a new runway that took more than a decade to fund and fully rebuild. Congress and the Air Force spent $172 million remaking the 80-year-old runway. They spent another $45 million moving the 55th Wing to Lincoln, where it was based during 18 months of construction.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flying Magazine

Textron To Build Five Beechcraft King Air 360s for Australian Police

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) said it received an order for five Beechcraft King Air 360 turboprop aircraft for the Queensland Police Service in Australia. Meanwhile, TRU Simulation + Training, another Textron company, said it has sold a full flight simulator to the Queensland section of the Royal Flying Doctor Service, or RFDS.
AUSTRALIA

