wfxg.com
Augusta DA touts new Major Crimes Division as accused serial rapist gets conviction
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - When running for the office of District Attorney in 2020, Jared Williams stood on a campaign promise to deliver justice that is strategic, measured, accountable, reasonable, and tough. Tuesday, Williams stood on the steps of Richmond County's John H. Ruffin, Jr. Courthouse to announce the implementation...
WRDW-TV
Mentor, authorities try to reduce gang violence in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow the story of violent crime in Augusta and how we’re finding more teenagers and young people at the center of it. Gang intervention specialists tell us up to 70 percent of violent crimes we see, are connected to gangs. We...
WRDW-TV
Another 17-year-old caught with BB gun at an Augusta high school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time in a week, a student was caught with a BB gun at an Augusta high school. The latest incident was Tuesday at Butler High School, according to an arrest warrant for Antonio Lewis, 17. The arrest warrant states that at 1:45 p.m....
wgac.com
Multiple Arrests After Fight At Jefferson County High School
Multiple students at Jefferson County High School were arrested after a fight on Wednesday. According to our news partner WJBF, Eleven juvenile students under 17 years of age and ten adult students over 17 years of age were taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. One 16-year-old student was taken to Jefferson County Hospital emergency room for treatment and was later released.
fox5atlanta.com
Teen shot dead outside Sugarloaf Mills was Jefferson County football standout, school confirms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The 17-year-old killed overnight in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was a star wide receiver at Jefferson County High School, according to the team's official Twitter account. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the...
WRDW-TV
Jefferson County High School brawl: What we know
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chaos inside Jefferson County High School ended with more than 20 students arrested and counting. The 16-year-old sent to the hospital has since been released and arrested. This brings the total number of those involved to 23. We talked to officials to find out more. According...
WJBF.com
Customers confused after Evans restaurant alcohol license revocation
Customers confused after Evans restaurant alcohol license revocation
wgac.com
Suspicious Death Under Investigation in Richmond County
The body of a woman was found in a vehicle Monday in Augusta. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says the body of 64-year-old Cherry Hoover was spotted in her vehicle around 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Bennock Mill Road, close to her home. The cause of Hoover’s death...
WRDW-TV
Martinez man charges with vehicle insurance fraud
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A Martinez man has been charged by state officials for reporting a vehicle stolen when it wasn’t, according to authorities. Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said Wednesday that Tyrone Williams, 28, of Martinez, has been charged with insurance fraud. On April 26,...
wfxg.com
Students, including juveniles, detained following large fight at Jefferson County High School
(LOUISVILLE, GA) - A large fight Wednesday at Jefferson County High School. It happened around lunchtime involving a large group of students. One was injured and taken to an area hospital. That student was treated and released. More than twenty, including some juveniles, are being held at the Jefferson County...
Burke Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed that the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county. Officials say they’ve received calls from various residents from Keysville to Plant Vogtle. Those two locations in Burke County are 35 miles apart from one another. Investigators are perplexed […]
Richmond County man wanted for theft, now in custody
UPDATE, 10/5/2022, 2:45 P.M. – According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Price is now in custody. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for a stolen Carryall ATV. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Curtis Price is wanted for Theft by Receiving in […]
WRDW-TV
23 arrested after fight at Jefferson County High sends 1 to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large student fight Wednesday led to a lockdown and multiple arrests at Jefferson County High School. The school district said law enforcement was contacted around 11:30 a.m. The school resource officer requested assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. “Charges will be filed on...
wfxg.com
Accused serial rapist found guilty, given life sentence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -AN ACCUSED SERIAL RAPIST WHO EVADED THE JUSTICE SYSTEM on multiple occasions IS OFF THE STREETS, THANKS TO THE Augusta DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S, SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT. DARRELL DONNELL OLIVER WAS FOUND GUILTY OF RAPE, KIDNAPPING WITH BODILY INJURY AND BURGLARY IN THE FIRST DEGREE. he was SENTENCED...
wfxg.com
Woman shares son's encounter with man arrested for impersonating a cop
KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office arrested Ronald O'Brien of Keysville was arrested earlier this week for allegedly impersonating a police officer. The sheriff's office reports that O'Brien has been pulling individuals over in a county-owned vehicle he'd installed flashing lights on. Keysville parent Sara Singletary says she filed a report with the Sheriff's Office after her son's encounter with O'Brien. "It's Saturday my son has some time to ride his dirt bike. We live out in the country. You know we have very strict boundaries. He can ride from here to the park," said Sara Singletary.
WJBF.com
McDuffie County host ‘National Night Out Against Crime’
DEARING, Ga (WJBF)- “We need the help of the public with crime you see something say something and we need all the help we can get to solve crime” said Logan Marshall, McDuffie County Sheriff. It’s a “National night out against crime” across the state of Georgia, and those in Dearing are coming together for […]
