Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Mentor, authorities try to reduce gang violence in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow the story of violent crime in Augusta and how we’re finding more teenagers and young people at the center of it. Gang intervention specialists tell us up to 70 percent of violent crimes we see, are connected to gangs. We...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Another 17-year-old caught with BB gun at an Augusta high school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time in a week, a student was caught with a BB gun at an Augusta high school. The latest incident was Tuesday at Butler High School, according to an arrest warrant for Antonio Lewis, 17. The arrest warrant states that at 1:45 p.m....
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Multiple Arrests After Fight At Jefferson County High School

Multiple students at Jefferson County High School were arrested after a fight on Wednesday. According to our news partner WJBF, Eleven juvenile students under 17 years of age and ten adult students over 17 years of age were taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. One 16-year-old student was taken to Jefferson County Hospital emergency room for treatment and was later released.
Georgia State
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRDW-TV

Jefferson County High School brawl: What we know

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chaos inside Jefferson County High School ended with more than 20 students arrested and counting. The 16-year-old sent to the hospital has since been released and arrested. This brings the total number of those involved to 23. We talked to officials to find out more. According...
LOUISVILLE, GA
WJBF.com

Customers confused after Evans restaurant alcohol license revocation

Customers confused after Evans restaurant alcohol license revocation
EVANS, GA
wgac.com

Suspicious Death Under Investigation in Richmond County

The body of a woman was found in a vehicle Monday in Augusta. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says the body of 64-year-old Cherry Hoover was spotted in her vehicle around 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Bennock Mill Road, close to her home. The cause of Hoover’s death...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Martinez man charges with vehicle insurance fraud

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A Martinez man has been charged by state officials for reporting a vehicle stolen when it wasn’t, according to authorities. Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said Wednesday that Tyrone Williams, 28, of Martinez, has been charged with insurance fraud. On April 26,...
MARTINEZ, GA
NewsBreak
WJBF

Burke Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed that the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating calls of ‘loud boom’ and shaking around the county. Officials say they’ve received calls from various residents from Keysville to Plant Vogtle. Those two locations in Burke County are 35 miles apart from one another. Investigators are perplexed […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Richmond County man wanted for theft, now in custody

UPDATE, 10/5/2022, 2:45 P.M. – According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Price is now in custody. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for a stolen Carryall ATV. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Curtis Price is wanted for Theft by Receiving in […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

23 arrested after fight at Jefferson County High sends 1 to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large student fight Wednesday led to a lockdown and multiple arrests at Jefferson County High School. The school district said law enforcement was contacted around 11:30 a.m. The school resource officer requested assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. “Charges will be filed on...
LOUISVILLE, GA
wfxg.com

Accused serial rapist found guilty, given life sentence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -AN ACCUSED SERIAL RAPIST WHO EVADED THE JUSTICE SYSTEM on multiple occasions IS OFF THE STREETS, THANKS TO THE Augusta DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S, SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT. DARRELL DONNELL OLIVER WAS FOUND GUILTY OF RAPE, KIDNAPPING WITH BODILY INJURY AND BURGLARY IN THE FIRST DEGREE. he was SENTENCED...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Woman shares son's encounter with man arrested for impersonating a cop

KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office arrested Ronald O'Brien of Keysville was arrested earlier this week for allegedly impersonating a police officer. The sheriff's office reports that O'Brien has been pulling individuals over in a county-owned vehicle he'd installed flashing lights on. Keysville parent Sara Singletary says she filed a report with the Sheriff's Office after her son's encounter with O'Brien. "It's Saturday my son has some time to ride his dirt bike. We live out in the country. You know we have very strict boundaries. He can ride from here to the park," said Sara Singletary.
KEYSVILLE, GA
WJBF.com

Piedmont Augusta Mobile Mammography Unit is helping people who need it

Piedmont Augusta Mobile Mammography Unit is helping people who need it
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

McDuffie County host ‘National Night Out Against Crime’

DEARING, Ga (WJBF)- “We need the help of the public with crime you see something say something and we need all the help we can get to solve crime” said Logan Marshall, McDuffie County Sheriff. It’s a “National night out against crime” across the state of Georgia, and those in Dearing are coming together for […]
DEARING, GA

