88-year-old ex-MLB pitcher is gaining new fame — thanks to his granddaughter’s TikTok

By TJ Macias
The News Tribune
 2 days ago

A former Major League Baseball pitcher and coach has a new following thanks to his granddaughter’s viral TikTok videos, which share his stories to an entirely new generation.

Wes Stock, 88, who was a pitcher and catcher before becoming a World Series winning pitching coach, is often the subject of Megan Rage’s TikTok page, where she shares “Grandpa’s MLB stories.” Everything from “what’s it like to pitch” in the league to Stock receiving a lifetime pass to watch any game in all 30 MLB stadiums.

@meganrage Huge thanks to @mlb for sending me this awesome footage from 1959!! ️ #baseball #baseballstories #coolkids #oldtimer #mlb #orioles #worldseries #baseballszn #proball #baseballtok ♬ Cool Kids (our sped up version) - Echosmith

Stock signed with the Baltimore Orioles in 1956 after playing college baseball at Washington State , but he didn’t play with the Orioles until the 1959 season after a stint in the military and minor leagues. .He also played with the Kansas City Athletics. In his nine major league seasons on the mound, Stock had a career ERA of 3.60 with 365 strikeouts and 22 saves. He went on to become a pitching coach for the A’s in Kansas City (then later in Oakland) and won two championships with the team in 1973 and 1974.

Currently, Rage’s page has over 187,000 followers on TikTok and over 12 million likes on all her videos.

@meganrage This one took a little while #baseball #mlb #oldtimer #majorleague #proball #baseballstories #baseballlegend #grandpa #baseballtok #baseballstadiums #lifetimepass ♬ original sound - Pierson

We just have a really great time making videos and it’s just amazing how interested people are in baseball and all of the treasure trove knowledge that grandpa has,” Rage told King 5.

One of the most popular videos on Rage’s page is a video of Stock showing off his lifetime pass to viewers. The video currently has 7.7 million views.

“Grandpa trying to use his lifetime baseball pass to get into Chaney Stadium,” Rage captioned the video.

Video shows ‘a tragedy’ in slo-mo when MLB fan drops Aaron Judge’s historic 61st homer

The man, the meme, the TikTok legend: 56-year-old singer dazzles millions with covers

