Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Bring dirty shoes back to life

If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Detroit Singer Blasts Insurance Company, Livonia Collision Shop in Song

Most of us just write a scathing Yelp or Google review when we get bad service, but a Detroit rapper went a different route. He aired his grievances in the form of a song. Byron Motley Jr. is better known in the Detroit area as Beezy313. He tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that when his car was broken into and his sunroof damaged earlier this year when he was visiting a club in the Detroit area. Since the Cadillac is fully insured, he made a claim with his insurance company.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit News

Elling: Detroit must prepare for further flooding | Opinion

Flooding can happen anytime from the spring through fall — and even in the winter if warmer temperatures cause rainfall rather than snowfall. Flooding is not a new concept to Detroit residents, and it is something that must be addressed collaboratively to prevent future incidents like that of June 2021.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Realtor Association Promotes First-time Homebuyer Savings Account Program, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Realtor Association Promotes First-time Homebuyer Savings Account Program, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Preservationist who helped save Detroit's theater district dies at 92

Charles Alexander Forbes, a visionary and driving force to protect and preserve Detroit’s unique architectural profile and social and cultural scene, died Sept. 29. He was 92. Forbes was born to Scottish immigrants in Highland Park and attended Detroit Public Schools. He graduated as class president in 1948 from Henry Ford Trade School and, after two years of military service, attended Wayne State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in business while working at Ford Motor Co. ...
DETROIT, MI
Mike Duggan
The Detroit Free Press

Formerly vacant apartment building opens with the help of Detroit housing fund

The first project backed by a$75 million private investment fund, created two years ago to help developers build more affordable housing in Detroit, opened Wednesday near the Boston Edison neighborhood. City officials joined developers at The Charlotte, a formerly vacant three-story building from the early 20th century. The renovated apartment building has 28 units with rent prices that start at $725 for a studio apartment to $1,400 for a two-bedroom apartment. ...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit rapper drops new song after car trashed at Livonia collision shop

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop after his car was damaged even more at the business. Byron Motley Jr., 29, better known as Beezy313, said his car was broken into while he was at a club in Downtown Detroit in August. That left him with a broken sunroof, so he called his insurance company to make a claim.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Local boutique to release Detroit-inspired Air Jordan 2s

For Roland Coit, owner of the Two18 streetwear boutique next to Detroit's Eastern Market, designing and releasing an exclusive line of Air Jordan sneakers is a lifelong dream come true. "I was the kid that dreamed of designing shoes with Jordan brand," he said. "I'm just a kid from from...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit rapper calls out insurance firm in new song • Flint residents fume • Road rage incident turns violent

Former state officials get criminal charges dropped in Flint water crisis, leaving residents fuming. The water crisis began in 2014 when state-appointed emergency managers appointed by former Governor Rick Snyder took Flint off of a regional water system and began drawing from the Flint River to cut costs. They never treated the water to lessen its corrosiveness.
FLINT, MI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigate shooter at Detroit-area hotel

DEARBORN, Mich. — (AP) — Police are clearing the area around a suburban Detroit hotel following reports of an active shooter. State police said Thursday afternoon on the department's Twitter feed that the "situation is active and dangerous" at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn and that shots still "were being fired by the suspect."
DEARBORN, MI

