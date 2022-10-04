Read full article on original website
Amazon looks to fill 2,600 seasonal workers in metro Detroit
E-commerce giant Amazon is looking to fill 2,600 both part-time and full-time seasonal positions in metro Detroit as the retailer prepares for the holiday shopping season. That's more than double what Amazon hired for in the region last year. Across Michigan, there are 3,500 open positions available, for a variety of roles including...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bring dirty shoes back to life
If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
Detroit Singer Blasts Insurance Company, Livonia Collision Shop in Song
Most of us just write a scathing Yelp or Google review when we get bad service, but a Detroit rapper went a different route. He aired his grievances in the form of a song. Byron Motley Jr. is better known in the Detroit area as Beezy313. He tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that when his car was broken into and his sunroof damaged earlier this year when he was visiting a club in the Detroit area. Since the Cadillac is fully insured, he made a claim with his insurance company.
Detroit News
Elling: Detroit must prepare for further flooding | Opinion
Flooding can happen anytime from the spring through fall — and even in the winter if warmer temperatures cause rainfall rather than snowfall. Flooding is not a new concept to Detroit residents, and it is something that must be addressed collaboratively to prevent future incidents like that of June 2021.
DBusiness Daily Update: Realtor Association Promotes First-time Homebuyer Savings Account Program, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Realtor Association Promotes First-time Homebuyer Savings Account Program, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
DTE and Consumers power outages • Jellyfish near Brighton • FedEx driver allegedly stole $96k in goods
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - "The challenge is over the last decade we’ve seen this time and again, and each time we’ve opened an investigation, offered directives and tried to move for improvements," said Dan Scripps. "And yet here we are in 2022 and the system is essentially the same as it was 10 years ago."
Preservationist who helped save Detroit's theater district dies at 92
Charles Alexander Forbes, a visionary and driving force to protect and preserve Detroit’s unique architectural profile and social and cultural scene, died Sept. 29. He was 92. Forbes was born to Scottish immigrants in Highland Park and attended Detroit Public Schools. He graduated as class president in 1948 from Henry Ford Trade School and, after two years of military service, attended Wayne State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in business while working at Ford Motor Co. ...
Life of a Detroit Hip Hop Artist: SHAH33D
Life of a Detroit Hip Hop Artist: SHAH33D from what he eats to get him going in the morning to his afternoon shopping. The post Life of a Detroit Hip Hop Artist: SHAH33D appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Formerly vacant apartment building opens with the help of Detroit housing fund
The first project backed by a$75 million private investment fund, created two years ago to help developers build more affordable housing in Detroit, opened Wednesday near the Boston Edison neighborhood. City officials joined developers at The Charlotte, a formerly vacant three-story building from the early 20th century. The renovated apartment building has 28 units with rent prices that start at $725 for a studio apartment to $1,400 for a two-bedroom apartment. ...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit rapper drops new song after car trashed at Livonia collision shop
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop after his car was damaged even more at the business. Byron Motley Jr., 29, better known as Beezy313, said his car was broken into while he was at a club in Downtown Detroit in August. That left him with a broken sunroof, so he called his insurance company to make a claim.
Detroit News
Local boutique to release Detroit-inspired Air Jordan 2s
For Roland Coit, owner of the Two18 streetwear boutique next to Detroit's Eastern Market, designing and releasing an exclusive line of Air Jordan sneakers is a lifelong dream come true. "I was the kid that dreamed of designing shoes with Jordan brand," he said. "I'm just a kid from from...
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit rapper calls out insurance firm in new song • Flint residents fume • Road rage incident turns violent
Former state officials get criminal charges dropped in Flint water crisis, leaving residents fuming. The water crisis began in 2014 when state-appointed emergency managers appointed by former Governor Rick Snyder took Flint off of a regional water system and began drawing from the Flint River to cut costs. They never treated the water to lessen its corrosiveness.
How did an area of 7 Mile in Detroit become known as 4-8-2-0-Die? The answer: Gang violence, rap music and Instagram
Thanks to the 7 Mile Bloods, the 48205 zip code on Detroit’s east side became a ‘no-go zone’ – a place terrorized by gang violence. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discusses the power of gangs and what ultimately stopped the 7 Mile Bloods.
Lawyer: Porter Burks' family will sue Detroit police officers
Attorneys for the family of Porter Burks, the Detroit man killed by police Sunday during a mental health crisis, announced Thursday at a news conference they will be filing a lawsuit against the officers who shot 38 rounds in three seconds. “We have what I consider to be an intolerable situation that occurred...
Abandoned, burned elementary school in Detroit due to be demolished on Friday
It’s almost demo day for a former elementary school in southwest Detroit after it caught fire twice in the two months since it was shuttered.
Police investigate shooter at Detroit-area hotel
DEARBORN, Mich. — (AP) — Police are clearing the area around a suburban Detroit hotel following reports of an active shooter. State police said Thursday afternoon on the department's Twitter feed that the "situation is active and dangerous" at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn and that shots still "were being fired by the suspect."
Detroit’s Pink Panties Pizza delivers weed-infused pies that will knock you on your ass
The delivery service went viral on TikTok for its pizzas with up to 1,200 mg of THC. We tried it.
Lizzo performs private underground hometown concert very few people witnessed
DETROIT - She’s selling out arenas all over the country on her current “The Special Tour,” but on this night, she performed a very small, intimate, almost underground-type hometown concert not many people got to see. The Detroit native and multi-Grammy winner performed for around just a...
