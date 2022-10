The Dodgers head into their season finale riding a three-game losing streak. A win today would give them 111 on the season and set a new franchise mark for best winning percentage in a season. Also on the line are a couple personal chases for Freddie Freeman, who is four hits away from 200 and four points behind Jeff McNeil in the NL batting average race.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO