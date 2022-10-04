ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Hunkins: As For Lawyers’ Complaints About Hageman, There Is No Place For Politics in Bar Association

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A group of Wyoming Lawyers, many of whom are friends of mine, some of whom are close friends of mine, have weighed in on the right of Harriet Hageman, recent winner of the Republican primary in her race for Wyoming’s at-large seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, to express her opinion about the 2020 Presidential election.
Wyoming State Flag to Half Staff to Honor Late State Lawmaker from Teton and Fremont Counties

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23, Teton and Fremont Counties, in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away September 21, 2022.
Letter To The Editor: I Have A Problem With The “Reverend” Rod Miller

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Republicants, RINOs and the most pious Reverend Rod Miller,. The Reverend Miller should remember, judge not lest ye be judged and those without sin should cast the first stone, before pointing a finger at Lauren Boebert. Who’s the hypocrite? You...
Gov. Gordon Proclaims September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

It may have been a few days late, but the signing of the September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month proclamation yesterday by Governor Gordon was welcomed by representatives of Jason's Friends - a Casper-based support network for Wyoming families impacted by childhood cancer. A representative from Jason's Friends took a moment...
Legislator’s Plan Would Slash Wyoming’s Tax Rate But Broaden Base To Include Groceries & Services

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming legislator from Cheyenne is proposing sweeping changes to Wyoming’s sales and use taxes. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that he’s reviving 2019 legislation that would cut sales and use taxes – but add more transactions to the tax base.
BLM in Wyoming Proposes Oil and Gas Lease Sale in 2023

On Thursday, the Wyoming Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced that they're beginning a 30-day scoping period and are requesting public comment on the sale of 251,086 acres of land around the state. The sale is happening following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) by Congress two months...
Principal Seeks To End Corporal Punishment In Wyoming Schools

Is getting paddled by the principal still a thing in schools across America? Many people through that practice came to an end a long time ago. But not so in every state. A Sheridan County middle school principal is advocating to have corporal punishment outlawed in the state’s public schools. This comes after his doctoral dissertation’s research found that the practice is significantly harmful to students. Corporal punishment includes spanking and paddling as correctional behavior. (Wyoming Public Media).
Wyoming corrections announces retirement of administrator Eddie Wilson

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Corrections on Tuesday announced the retirement of Prison Division Administrator Eddie Wilson. His retirement will be effective October 16, the department release said. Before joining Wyoming corrections, Wilson spent 26 years with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Texas. There he...
Wyoming Treasurer’s Office pays out $2.56M but still holds ~$97M in unclaimed property

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Wyoming Treasurer’s Office’s Unclaimed Property Division said it paid out about $2.564 million between July 1 and Sept. 30. 2,389 checks were issued to the owners of the previously unclaimed property, including a $125,000 check issued to a Teton County resident and a $102,000 check issued to a government entity. The Treasurer’s Office still holds about $97 million in unclaimed property available to be claimed by the owner, according to the press release.
Rod Miller: Hate Speech In Wyoming – A Solution

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. My friend and legislative representative, Jared Olsen, woke up a couple days ago to find that some coward had left flyers on his lawn bearing a hateful anti-Semitic message. Its important to note that whoever is responsible did their work under...
Eagle Kill Permits May Get Easier For Wyoming Wind Farms

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing changes to the way permitting for eagle deaths is handled on wind farms, transmission lines and other projects with a goal to expedite permitting while still maintaining or increasing eagle populations. Wind farms...
Eighteen Ferrets Released on Historic Wyoming Ranches

The small mammal was once thought to be extinct, but was rediscovered in Wyoming forty-one years ago. Since then, the Game and Fish has been working on their recovery. Last week the Wyoming Game and Fish released eighteen black-footed ferrets on historic recovery sites near Meeteetse, according to a news release. They coaxed twelve males and six females into burrows in their new wild lands home.
Noem Evidently Sending Guards to Border to Wage Political War

Governor Kristi Noem has kept her travel details secret for “security reasons”. Now “security concerns” are why we don’t get to know where she’s sending our National Guard:. A battalion of the South Dakota Army National Guard was thanked by Gov. Kristi Noem, U.S....
