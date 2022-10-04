ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Suella Braverman eyes system of 'Nightingale courts' to handle huge number of migrants facing prosecution for illegal entry

By David Barrett
 2 days ago

Ministers plan to set up Nightingale-style courts to prosecute huge numbers of Channel migrants for illegal entry to the UK.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman wants wider use of laws that allow jail terms of up to four years for anyone convicted of entering this country without permission, sources said.

She is understood to be working with Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis to establish temporary courts to handle thousands of prosecutions, based on the Nightingale ones used to deal with a backlog of criminal cases in the pandemic.

In addition, Nightingale-style detention centres will be built to house asylum seekers jailed under the plan.

The Home Secretary told the Tory conference her ‘ultimate aspiration’ was to cut net migration to ‘tens of thousands’ – a goal abandoned three years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXe33_0iM37gAt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aqeGF_0iM37gAt00


She also appeared to criticise predecessor Priti Patel and former PM Boris Johnson for dishing out record numbers of visas to come to the UK. Her plan to prosecute most Channel migrants would represent a massive rollout of powers under the Nationality and Borders Act.

The legislation introduced tougher jail terms for illegal entry to the UK when it came into force this year.

Currently, the Home Office pursues prosecutions only against Channel migrants who have taken hold of the tiller and steered dinghies from France.

But under new proposals, all adult occupants of a boat could face jail sentences.

Drones could be used to gather video evidence for prosecutions, it is understood. British Army Watchkeeper drones were first deployed in 2020 to gather intelligence on Channel crossings.

Even if Channel migrants are convicted of illegal entry to the UK they can go on to claim asylum. But Mrs Braverman also announced plans yesterday for laws that will bar anyone who crosses the Channel from claiming asylum.

She hopes a flight will take Channel migrants to Rwanda by Christmas, but admits it is likely to take longer. The policy was blocked by Strasbourg judges in June and is in legal limbo while the results of a judicial review are awaited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zhaR7_0iM37gAt00


She also wants to increase in French police patrols to stop migrant boats, saying: ‘They have 200 gendarmes on the coastline – we need to double that.’ The Home Secretary told delegates: ‘We have got to stop the boats crossing the Channel. But I have to be straight with you, there are no quick fixes.’

She also outlined plans to cut the number of foreign nationals who come to work in Britain legally. She declined to commit to a target for net migration – the difference between immigration and emigration – but said recent figures put it at around 239,000 a year.

The Tories’ original ‘tens of thousands’ target for net migration, announced in 2010, was never reached and was ditched in 2019. Mrs Braverman told the Chopper’s Politics podcast: ‘We have got to substantially reduce the number of students... work visas and in particular the number of dependants on those of visas.’

She suggested Miss Patel and Mr Johnson had opted not to slash migration levels using the points-based immigration system they introduced, adding: ‘Priti and Boris did design and implement the points-based system. The result is we issued a record number of visas last year – just over one million work and study visas plus dependants. That was a decision made by the Government.’

She also attacked multi-culturalism’s role in eroding British values, saying recent riots in Leicester followed ‘failures to integrate large numbers of newcomers’.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

