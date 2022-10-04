Angelina Jolie Court Docs Reveal New Details Surrounding Brad Pitt’s Alleged Abuse

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016. Now, new details have emerged surrounding his alleged abusive behavior.

Jolie filed court docs in a cross complaint against Pitt as part of their legal battle over Château Miraval, a winery they owned together in France. Angelina sold her share to a subsidiary of Stoli Group, despite Pitt’s claims he had the right of first refusal.

In court papers, obtained by The New York Times, she claims negotiations to sell her share to Pitt broke down over “a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.”

She then cast further light on the abuse she claims happened in September 2016 when the exes and their six children flew from France to California.

Jolie claims the altercation started when Pitt accused her of being “too deferential” to their children.

Brad allegedly starting yelling at Angelina in the bathroom, and the papers say “Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall. Pitt then punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times, prompting Jolie to leave the bathroom.”

Court papers say a child tried to come to Angelina’s defense but Brad allegedly lunged at the child, causing Jolie to allegedly grab Pitt from behind. During the struggle Pitt reportedly “choked one of the children and struck another in the face.”

The papers also claim at one point “he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.”

The New York Times notes that federal investigators looked into the matter but chose not to bring criminal charges.

Jolie filed for divorce days after the trip.

Back in August, FBI records from the incident came to light. According to multiple outlets, the FBI documents showed Jolie accusing Pitt of laying his hands on her, spilling beer on her, and telling her one of her kids looked like a “Columbine kid,” an apparent reference to the 1999 Colorado school shooting.

At the time, a Pitt source told People, “This is not a factual document. This is what she claimed happened. It was investigated and there were no charges brought. It's standard for these types of things to not be released."

The insider added, "It's wave after wave of attempts to hurt him. He has remained virtually completely silent other than to acknowledge things he could do better. He has remained silent on this issue because he knows that's the best thing for his kids, what's best for everybody. He has maintained that stance despite a never-ending barrage of attacks and attempts made to use the courts against him."

In August, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Pitt at the Hollywood premiere of the movie “Bullet Train,” where he discussed his motto: “It’s gonna be alright, don’t sweat it. It’s gonna be alright, just let it go.”

Brad and Angelina were married in 2014 and split in 2016, they are the parents of Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.