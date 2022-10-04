ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Leipzig beats Celtic 3-1 for 1st win in Champions League

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig earned its first win of the Champions League season by beating Celtic 3-1 on Wednesday thanks to two late goals from André Silva and a defensive error from visiting goalkeeper Joe Hart. The outstanding Christopher Nkunku also scored as Leipzig finally got off...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Champions League score predictions: Expert picks with Inter Milan-Barcelona, Chelsea-AC Milan the headliners

Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League group stage is upon us with 16 games across Tuesday and Wednesday. We are in the meat of the group stage schedule now, and this can make or break the European journey for any club. With teams facing the same opponents on Matchday 3 and Matchday 4, the opportunity to boost chances of advancing is there for the taking. Tuesday's slate is highlighted by Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, while Chelsea and AC Milan have a huge meeting on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 2 p.m. ET.
UEFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Liverpool, NY
City
Copenhagen, NY
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona score: Live Champions League Matchday 3 updates as Inzaghi's squad faces big test

Tuesday's UEFA Champions League slate features a doozy as Inter Milan host Barcelona on Matchday 3. These two sides will play each other on the following matchday next week. The next two showdowns could take one of these teams out of contention for the knockout stages with Bayern Munich expected to top the group. Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries which means young players with limited minutes may just have to step up in a big spot. You can watch the match live at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
UEFA
SkySports

Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up

Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maurice Edu
Person
Thierry Henry
Person
Kate Abdo
Person
Micah Richards
ESPN

Chelsea cruise past Milan to earn first Champions League win

Chelsea earned their first Champions League victory of the season as they cruised to a 3-0 win over AC Milan to move from bottom to second in Champions League Group E at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The Premier League side outclassed their Serie A counterparts throughout the encounter and grabbed...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Barcelona#Paramount#Uefa Champions League
The US Sun

Champions League top scorers 2022/23: Who is leading the race?

THERE’S only one thing forwards dream about other than securing a Champions League medal for their club - and that’s to be top goal scorer. Well, Karim Benzema did both last season as the Frenchman’s 15 goals secured the golden boot as well as contributing to Real Madrid's 14th triumph in club football's top-tier competition.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Manchester United Target Joins Atletico Madrid Permanently

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their squad in the two windows next summer. One player they had their eye on was a former World Cup winner. United manager Erik Ten Hag reportedly wanted to add a new attacking player to their squad. With the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo on the cards, this would be key.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Okafor scores again as Salzburg beats Dinamo Zagreb 1-0

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Noah Okafor earned Salzburg a 1-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday by rolling in a coolly taken penalty to score for the third straight group game. A tight match was ultimately decided by a loss of concentration by Dinamo right...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy