Cristiano Ronaldo Needs To Leave Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo needs to leave Manchester United as soon as possible and heres why.
Liverpool v Rangers: Team News & Where To Watch / Live Stream, UEFA Champions League
All the latest team news and details of how to watch Liverpool take on Rangers.
Leipzig beats Celtic 3-1 for 1st win in Champions League
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig earned its first win of the Champions League season by beating Celtic 3-1 on Wednesday thanks to two late goals from André Silva and a defensive error from visiting goalkeeper Joe Hart. The outstanding Christopher Nkunku also scored as Leipzig finally got off...
CBS Sports
Champions League score predictions: Expert picks with Inter Milan-Barcelona, Chelsea-AC Milan the headliners
Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League group stage is upon us with 16 games across Tuesday and Wednesday. We are in the meat of the group stage schedule now, and this can make or break the European journey for any club. With teams facing the same opponents on Matchday 3 and Matchday 4, the opportunity to boost chances of advancing is there for the taking. Tuesday's slate is highlighted by Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, while Chelsea and AC Milan have a huge meeting on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 2 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona score: Live Champions League Matchday 3 updates as Inzaghi's squad faces big test
Tuesday's UEFA Champions League slate features a doozy as Inter Milan host Barcelona on Matchday 3. These two sides will play each other on the following matchday next week. The next two showdowns could take one of these teams out of contention for the knockout stages with Bayern Munich expected to top the group. Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries which means young players with limited minutes may just have to step up in a big spot. You can watch the match live at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
SkySports
Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up
Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
Liverpool report: 'The Ghanian Mané' set for sensational Anfield move
Liverpool are poised to land a player compared favourably with Sadio Mane, in a move that could rejuvenate Jurgen Klopp's side
MLS・
Champions League roundup 5/10/22: Man City & Chelsea win, PSG held by Benfica
Roundup of all the Champions League results from 5 October 2022 - including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Man City & PSG.
Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa LIVE: Latest Champions League updates – stream, TV channel info
JUVENTUS host Maccabi Haifa in Champions League action with both sides desperately searching for their first points in the group. Suffering an embarrassing 2-1 defeat at home to Benfica last time out, Juventus were also beaten by PSG in their opening match of the group. Maccabi Haifa share similar woes,...
ESPN
Chelsea cruise past Milan to earn first Champions League win
Chelsea earned their first Champions League victory of the season as they cruised to a 3-0 win over AC Milan to move from bottom to second in Champions League Group E at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The Premier League side outclassed their Serie A counterparts throughout the encounter and grabbed...
MLS・
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: Player ratings as Los Blancos extend perfect group stage start
Match report and player ratings from Real Madrid's Champions League meeting with Shakhtar Donetsk
England vs USA Women: Live stream FREE, TV channel, kick-off time and team news for HUGE Wembley clash
ENGLAND's heroic Lionesses host USA at Wembley tonight in nothing short of a mammoth clash. All eyes will be on the mouth-watering friendly as England return to the sold-out stadium for the first time since their Euro 2022 triumph to face the World Champions. England boss Sarinna Wiegman said: "The...
PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
Predicting the PSG lineup to face Benfica in the Champions League.
Champions League top scorers 2022/23: Who is leading the race?
THERE’S only one thing forwards dream about other than securing a Champions League medal for their club - and that’s to be top goal scorer. Well, Karim Benzema did both last season as the Frenchman’s 15 goals secured the golden boot as well as contributing to Real Madrid's 14th triumph in club football's top-tier competition.
Sporting News
Benfica vs. PSG result, highlights & analysis as goalkeepers come out on top in Champions League draw
Benfica dug deep late on to secure a battling 1-1 draw against PSG at the Estadio da Luz in Champions League action. Lionel Messi's fantastic curled strike from the edge of the box put the visitors ahead, on the back of Benfica's impressive start, before Danilo's bizarre own goal levelled the tie before the break.
Report: Erling Haaland's Remarkable Salary At Manchester City Has Been Revealed
Man United, Arsenal win in EL; fireworks halt Berlin game
LONDON (AP) — Manchester United overcame an early deficit to beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday and begin the healing process after a humiliating derby loss in the Premier League. Seeking some respite in Cyprus following a 6-3 loss at Manchester City on Sunday, United...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Target Joins Atletico Madrid Permanently
Manchester United are looking to strengthen their squad in the two windows next summer. One player they had their eye on was a former World Cup winner. United manager Erik Ten Hag reportedly wanted to add a new attacking player to their squad. With the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo on the cards, this would be key.
Arsenal v Liverpool: Three Big Decisions For Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Crucial Premier League Clash
Liverpool will face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League.
FOX Sports
Okafor scores again as Salzburg beats Dinamo Zagreb 1-0
SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Noah Okafor earned Salzburg a 1-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday by rolling in a coolly taken penalty to score for the third straight group game. A tight match was ultimately decided by a loss of concentration by Dinamo right...
