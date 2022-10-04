ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streak continues! Hilton Head Prep girls win another golf state championship

 2 days ago

For the fourth straight year, the Hilton Head Prep girls golf team is tops in the state.

The Dolphins won their fourth consecutive SC Independent Schools championship on Tuesday at Orangeburg Country Club.

Hilton Head Prep shot a 700 over the two-day tournament to win by 17 shots over Porter-Gaud. Palmetto Christian (774) was third, Trinity Collegiate (792) fourth, Cardinal Newman and Hilton Head Christian (811) tied for fifth.

Hilton Head Prep’s Bridget Wilkie won her second straight individual state championship after shooting a 7-over, 151. Wilkie won by one shot over Pinewood Prep’s Aubrey Merryman. The two golfers were tied going into the final nine holes.

Wilkie had a birdie on No. 11 and parred the final hole to clinch the win.

The rest of the all-state team, made of top six finishers, were Cardinal Newman’s Payton Burch (156), Trinity Collegiate’s Lina Polteraitis (157), Laurence Manning’s Summer Carey (161) and Hilton Head Christian’s Katie Ireland (163).

Hilton Head Prep’s Nina Morgan (166) was seventh and HHCA’s Jojo Wiktor (172) tied for ninth.

