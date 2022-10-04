Read full article on original website
Heavy police presence at Avenue K, Grant Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a house at Avenue K and Grant Street. A SWAT team is on scene, and WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said law enforcement is searching a house in the area. Two people found inside the home were taken...
Possible weapon prompts lockout at Hirschi
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A brief lockout was initiated at Hirschi High School after law enforcement received information that a 14-year-old student might have brought a weapon on campus. Wichita Falls Police Department officials said they were told the student had possibly stolen his father’s AR-15 and had possible...
Man arrested after September shooting on Glenwood Avenue
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man has been charged with aggravated assault - family violence with a weapon following a shooting investigation. The Wichita Falls Police Department said it started on Sept. 19 when 17-year-old woman showed up at United Regional with a gunshot wound. This case was originally reported as an accidental shooting.
WFPD hiring event set for Oct. 15
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking to hire more police officers. The department will be hosting a hiring event at the training center on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. “Applicants will have the opportunity to ask questions and get familiar with the...
Firefighters battle fire on Grandview E
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire Thursday in the 1600 block of Grandview E. Our photographer on scene could see smoke showing around 1 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel...
Bond reduced for suspect in 2020 murder
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man suspected of being involved in the 2020 murder of Carolyn High in Wichita Falls has been granted a lower bond. Shane Diaz’s bond was lowered from $1.5 million to $250,000 on Tuesday by 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy. His bond conditions require him to remain in Wichita County on 24-hour home detention and wear a GPS monitor at all times.
City of Wichita Falls declines Oncor rate increase
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Your electricity bill could soon be on the rise. Oncor has proposed around an 11% increase to City of Wichita Falls residents. After city officials rejected that offer, conversations for a new deal are ongoing. The current situation is pending litigation, according to City Attorney...
Wichita County successfully tests election equipment
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County underwent election equipment testing again on Wednesday after running into some issues last Friday. Everything ran smoothly this time around and the issues they ran into last week were fixed. Election officials said it was a user error last week when the wrong...
GoFundMe created for head-on crash survivor
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A GoFundMe account has been created for the woman hurt during Saturday’s head-on collision. 23-year-old Ebony Dove was taken to United Regional on Saturday after a car going north on the southbound lanes of Central Freeway crashed into her car. Dove was later flown...
CHC outreach director speaks to state lawmakers
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Here’s some exciting news for the Community Healthcare Center in Wichita Falls. David Preston, the Community Healthcare Center’s director of marketing and outreach, was invited to speak before state lawmakers in Austin on Tuesday. There is a huge problem statewide when it comes...
Cooler Days in the Horizon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cool front drops down our way on Thursday and Friday, bringing with it a nice drop in temperatures starting Friday and Saturday. There will be some added clouds into the mix with some rain chances starting on Friday and lasting into the weekend and next week. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s again, but cool into the 70s to near 80 on Friday and Saturday.
Rain chances are in the forecast
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Wednesday, we will have a high of 89 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 59 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 62 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 84 with partly cloudy skies.
Tracking Our Next Cool Front
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will remain fairly warm for this time of the year with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 through Thursday. By Friday, a fairly strong front brings cooler temperatures back to the area just in time for the weekend. We’ll also see a little increase in cloud cover with some possible showers by early next week.
Where to vote early for the November 2022 election
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early voting for the November 2022 election will kick off on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Election day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Here are all the early voting locations across Texoma:
Two Wichita Falls ISD elementary schools to be shut down
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two unnamed elementary schools in the Wichita Falls ISD will be shut down next year in an effort to consolidate campuses. The news from the WFISD follows the loss of 800 students in the district and a deficit in the millions. Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee...
Nonprofits gather for Texoma Gives wrap-up
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After almost a month since Texoma Gives, nonprofits and organizers were finally able to come together to celebrate the outcome of this year’s event. On Sept. 8, more than $2 million was raised through the biggest fundraising event in Texoma. It’s an event hosted...
Rain and cooler weather returns this weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Thursday, we will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 61 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 82 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 53 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 78 with cloudy skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 55 with partly cloudy skies.
ARPA fund applications open for nonprofits
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Many local nonprofits could soon be getting some relief as applications are officially open to receive part of the $1.5 million set aside from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The City of Wichita Falls is hoping to offset the big impact the pandemic had...
Iowa Park Meals on Wheels recipients to get paper Christmas trees
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Recipients of the Iowa Park Meals on Wheels program are in for a treat this year in the form of Christmas trees made out of magazines. It all started as a way for Kathy Richardson to help her mother. “Back in last year around Christmas...
High school volleyball - Oct. 4, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school volleyball scores from Tuesday night. Aledo - 3 (26,25,25,25), Rider - 1 (28,9,14,15) Windthorst - 3 (25,25,25), Archer City - 0 (23,12,19) City View - 0 (11,23,10), Holliday - 3 (25,25,25)
