EATERY’S ERA AT END: Galloway Grille Purchased by The Cranky Buzzard
Galloway Grille, a longtime eatery in downtown Eau Claire, has been purchased by The Cranky Buzzard. The Cranky Buzzard announced the news on social media Oct. 6, eliciting surprise from some diners, who did not know Galloway Grille (409 Galloway St.) was looking to sell. The Cranky Buzzard opened last...
WRAP SESSION: Wis. Regional Art Program Exhibit Slated for Heyde
A long-running program to foster emerging, nonprofessional, and student artists across the state will hold an exhibit in Chippewa Falls for the first time in its 82-year history. The Wisconsin Regional Art Program exhibit will be on display between Oct. 13 and Nov. 18 at the Heyde Center for the...
LGBTQ+ Center’s Second Census Open Through End of Year
The Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Center conducted its first LGBT+ census in 2021, garnering 125 respondents from around the Valley. Now working on its second census, the center has more than 100 respondents already and will continue collecting responses through the end of the year. As described in the 2021 report,...
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
wiproud.com
S.C. Swiderski hosts SCS Eau Claire groundbreaking ceremony
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – S.C. Swiderski held a groundbreaking ceremony for their SCS Eau Claire apartment homes on September 29th. They were joined by many partners on the project including Terry W. from the City of Eau Claire – Government, Jeff S. from Advanced Engineering Concepts, Brooke P. and other members of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, Daren P. and Kevin I. from Peoples State Bank, as well as other partners on the project and many city and community members.
Chippewa Valley Halloween Crossword | October 2022
The 15 clues below will test your knowledge of local hauntings, history, and hokum. You’ll find the puzzle on Page 12 of our Oct. 6 issue. CV Halloween Crossword (Oct. 6, 2022) Crossword via crosswordlabs.com.
OH BOYD! Check Out This Park
New renovations for Boyd Park in Eau Claire have been no walk in the park. But the folks working on them are happy to share how construction is truckin’ along. Since August, a new skatepark and playground have been under construction at Boyd Park, which lies just a few blocks from downtown Eau Claire in the Eastside Hill Neighborhood. Approval for the amenities goes back to 2020, but the park has been steadily making progress towards their end goal.
Scariest Haunted Trail EVER?!
The Twisted Tales of Horror at Govin’s Farm in Menomonie, Wisconsin, was voted the Favorite Northwest Haunted Attraction last year, so we sent our editors to check it out! Sawyer and McKenna braved the terrifying corn maze filled with killers, ghouls, and clowns and survived to tell about it. The trail is open every Friday and Saturday in October.
A LOVE-HEAT RELATIONSHIP: Taking on the Spiciest Food in the Chippewa Valley
Spiciness is subjective. Some hate it while others can only find joy in life when their tastebuds are left totally scorched and sweat is beading on their forehead. Technically, spiciness isn’t a flavor. Capsaicin (which is found in chili peppers) is a chemical that activates receptors in your body and tricks your nervous system into thinking you’re overheating. The sensitivity and amount of these receptors vary from person to person, so while some may find a dish with mild zing, it may be H-E-double-hockey sticks to another. I tend to sit closer to the sinful side of the spectrum – finding food just a bit more fun when it has that kick to it.
Wisconsin Home For Sale is a LEGO-Lover’s Dream (PEEK INSIDE)
One of my favorite toys as a kid has to be LEGOs. My brother and I had huge tubs on tubs of LEGOs. We'd get a new box, we'd build what the instructions tell us to build, and then we'd take it all apart and dump it into one big box to make whatever we want! LEGOs are the best and if you also loved or currently love LEGOs, this house for sale in Kenosha, Wisconsin is for you.
STAFF NOTE: It’s All Just a Bunch of Chippewa Valley Hocus Pocus
I’ve been waiting for this issue all year. Why? Because it’s the Halloween Hauntings special section issue of course! Halloween is my absolute favorite holiday and I made sure everyone in the office knew it. Not only is this the Halloween Hauntings issue, but this also happens to...
FMDown’s Latest a Sonic Bridge to the Land of Rock
Eau Claire’s FMDown offers a five-song blast of its trademark “loud, unabashed rock and roll” on its new EP, Paper Bridges. The four-piece officially released the EP Sept. 7, not long after closing out the last of Sounds Like Summer concert of the year at Phoenix Park. It includes two singles (and accompanying videos), “That’d Be Sad” and “Close (But No Cigar).”
cwbradio.com
22-Year-Old Man Charged with Kidnapping 15-Year-Old Chippewa County Girl
(Terry Bell, WRN) A man accused of kidnapping a teenage girl in Chippewa County is in court today. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn drove from Tennessee to northwest Wisconsin last weekend to take a 15-year-old girl from her home. The Chippewa County sheriff says it appears the two had been in a relationship, and she tried to break it off.
WSAW
1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 57-year-old Unity woman has died after crossing into the path of a train while operating a UTV. The fatal crash happened around noon Saturday. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Rec Warden Justin Bender said the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Riplinger Road.
drydenwire.com
Names, Information Released From Monday’s Vehicle Vs Train Crash In Barron County
BARRON COUNTY -- A 34-year-old male from Sarona, WI, and a 31-year-old female from Luck, WI, were involved in a crash that resulted in non-life threatening injuries for both. The male, identified as Leighton Givens, was apparently operating the vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, according to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP).
