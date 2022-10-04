ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Lead detected in water from 22 Delaware schools

The Delaware Department of Public Health found nearly two dozen schools in the state to have dangerous levels of lead coming from a water source. The building once known as Wallace Wallin School had the most violations at 17.

Inside the school, the sign above the water fountain reads "not for consumption." Water coolers are now stationed in the former Wallace Wallin School after the water sources were found with unsafe levels of lead.

"We think that we've identified, it could be from the water main from the building," said Superintendent of Colonial School District Jeffrey Menzer.

Menzer says the district is working to remediate all lead issues and likely will replace the main.

"It looks like it's going to be a pretty significant job in terms of fixing this issue," said Menzer.

The Wallin School is part of the larger William Penn High School campus, holding Driver's Ed and ROTC classes.

In total, 22 schools in Delaware had unsafe levels of lead detected from water sources.

"You would think like as a district you'd get this stuff tested on a regular basis," said Latonya Hines.

We looked over the report with Hines. Her students' middle school got the all-clear.

"That's definitely a relief," said Hines.

"While we don't have sufficient concern to warrant individual testing, any parents or guardians with concerns are encouraged to talk to their child's primary care provider," said the Department of Education.

Check here to see if your student's school was impacted.

