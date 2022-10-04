ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Leon Co. dispatchers in Southwest Florida

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the warmer forecast before another cold front arrives over the weekend. First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has your forecast for the rest of the work week. Rob’s Tropical Thoughts for Wednesday, Oct. 5. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. By...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Drier conditions could lead to fire risk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Big Bend and South Georgia has had a good taste of fall since early last week, but the drier conditions could lead to a wildfire risk as well as drought development. Tallahassee hasn’t received measurable rainfall since the middle of September. Through Tuesday, the city...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Rob’s morning forecast Oct. 4, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunny and comfortable, and dry. Morning temperatures are in the 50s, and afternoon temps are in the low 80s. More of the same weather on Wednesday. Getting a little warmer on Thursday and Friday. Still no rain in the forecast anytime soon. Watch the attached video...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Tropical Depression Twelve pops up west of Cabo Verde Islands

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The hurricane season's 12th tropical depression has struggled to maintain its strength in the eastern Atlantic Wednesday. Tropical Depression Twelve is located over 500 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands and is moving northwest at 13 mph. Its highest winds are at 35 mph,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
bikepacking.com

Eastern Divide Trail (S8): Cypress

Segment 8 of the Eastern Divide Trail utilizes the entirety of the Florida Divide route to present riders with an all-encompassing experience of the state's vast diversity. This 1,150-mile journey starts in Tallahassee and takes riders to Key West using a multitude of dirt roads, forest roads, doubletrack, singletrack, and bike paths...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Jackson County teens bringing relief to farmers hit by Ian

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local farmers in Jackson County are helping their own in the wake of Hurricane Ian. They are organizing targeted relief efforts for Southwest Florida ranchers and farmers affected by the storm. Garrison Glass and Bud Basford are just 18 years old. They have organized their own relief drive all by […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
leoncountyfl.gov

County Chairman and Tallahassee Mayor Call for Southside Septic-to-Sewer Improvements

County Chairman and Tallahassee Mayor Call for Southside Septic-to-Sewer Improvements. Earlier today, Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor and City of Tallahassee Mayor John E. Dailey joined together in support of Southside septic-to-sewer improvements within the unincorporated area. "Today, the Mayor and I are calling for our community's leaders to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Kilgore family to rally on 8th anniversary of brother’s broad daylight murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of Wakulla County murder victim Jodi Kilgore plans to hold a courthouse rally on Thursday, the eighth anniversary of his killing. Jodi Kilgore was found stabbed to death in the front yard of his home on the morning of Oct. 6, 2014. His case has yet to be solved. Every year, his family, friends, and community members gather in front of the Wakulla County Courthouse off Crawfordville Highway to rally for ‘Justice for Jodi.’
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Gadsden County commissioner appointed by Gov. DeSantis resigns following alleged KKK costume

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Authorities and residents in Florida are keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbles through the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center said Sunday it expects Ian to rapidly strengthen and become a major hurricane by Monday as it passes over Cuba. Gov. DeSantis has declared a statewide emergency, expanding an order from Friday that had covered two dozen counties.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

