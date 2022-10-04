Read full article on original website
WCTV
Leon Co. dispatchers in Southwest Florida
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the warmer forecast before another cold front arrives over the weekend. First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has your forecast for the rest of the work week. Rob’s Tropical Thoughts for Wednesday, Oct. 5. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. By...
WCTV
Drier conditions could lead to fire risk
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Big Bend and South Georgia has had a good taste of fall since early last week, but the drier conditions could lead to a wildfire risk as well as drought development. Tallahassee hasn’t received measurable rainfall since the middle of September. Through Tuesday, the city...
WCTV
Rob’s morning forecast Oct. 4, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunny and comfortable, and dry. Morning temperatures are in the 50s, and afternoon temps are in the low 80s. More of the same weather on Wednesday. Getting a little warmer on Thursday and Friday. Still no rain in the forecast anytime soon. Watch the attached video...
wtxl.com
Tropical Depression Twelve pops up west of Cabo Verde Islands
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The hurricane season's 12th tropical depression has struggled to maintain its strength in the eastern Atlantic Wednesday. Tropical Depression Twelve is located over 500 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands and is moving northwest at 13 mph. Its highest winds are at 35 mph,...
WCTV
FSU Emergency Management Drone Team assisting with search and rescue after Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Students in the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Program at Florida State University have been using drones to support FEMA Urban Search and Rescue in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian. Director of FSU EMHS Program and Center for Disaster Risk Policy, David Merrick, said the team...
bikepacking.com
Eastern Divide Trail (S8): Cypress
Segment 8 of the Eastern Divide Trail utilizes the entirety of the Florida Divide route to present riders with an all-encompassing experience of the state's vast diversity. This 1,150-mile journey starts in Tallahassee and takes riders to Key West using a multitude of dirt roads, forest roads, doubletrack, singletrack, and bike paths...
WCTV
Tallahassee man has been missing in Wakulla County for more than a month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a Tallahassee man missing in Wakulla county is searching for answers. 48-year-old Sean Reddish was last seen August 31 on surveillance camera inside Rocky’s Gas Station in Crawfordville, said his daughter Emilia Reddish. His vehicle was found abandoned two days later just...
WCTV
First responders working to address the mental health toll of Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Florida picks up the pieces after Hurricane Ian, many are working to process the emotional toll this disaster has taken. Storm victims--and the first responders who help them--can suffer PTSD for years after a major disaster. Tallahassee search and rescue teams working in Lee County...
WCTV
Leon Co. 911 dispatchers sent to DeSoto Co. to help in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Emergency dispatchers from Leon County are stepping in to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. A group of local dispatchers has been working in DeSoto County, northeast of Port Charlotte. They’re helping first responders handle a surge in 911 calls there. Four team members...
Woman dead following accident on County Road 268 in Gadsden County
One person died following an accident Thursday morning on County Road 268 just east of Glen Julia Road in Gadsden County.
Jackson County teens bringing relief to farmers hit by Ian
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local farmers in Jackson County are helping their own in the wake of Hurricane Ian. They are organizing targeted relief efforts for Southwest Florida ranchers and farmers affected by the storm. Garrison Glass and Bud Basford are just 18 years old. They have organized their own relief drive all by […]
WCTV
FSU professor gives insight into the Florida property insurance issues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to experts, the storm surge and flooding from Hurricane Ian is expected to create a financial burden on an already vulnerable home owner’s insurance market in Florida. We spoke to an FSU professor about the impacts and how things have already gotten so out...
WCTV
UPDATE: One dead after trailer detaches and hits a car in Gadsden County
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash on County Road 268 just east of Glen Julia Road Thursday morning in Quincy. According to FHP, a pickup truck was traveling westbound around 9:14 a.m. while towing a tandem farm trailer. For an unknown reason, the...
leoncountyfl.gov
County Chairman and Tallahassee Mayor Call for Southside Septic-to-Sewer Improvements
County Chairman and Tallahassee Mayor Call for Southside Septic-to-Sewer Improvements. Earlier today, Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor and City of Tallahassee Mayor John E. Dailey joined together in support of Southside septic-to-sewer improvements within the unincorporated area. "Today, the Mayor and I are calling for our community's leaders to...
WCTV
Kilgore family to rally on 8th anniversary of brother’s broad daylight murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of Wakulla County murder victim Jodi Kilgore plans to hold a courthouse rally on Thursday, the eighth anniversary of his killing. Jodi Kilgore was found stabbed to death in the front yard of his home on the morning of Oct. 6, 2014. His case has yet to be solved. Every year, his family, friends, and community members gather in front of the Wakulla County Courthouse off Crawfordville Highway to rally for ‘Justice for Jodi.’
Lakeland woman comes forward, claims $2M Powerball prize
A Lakeland woman is millions of dollars richer after she hit the jackpot while playing Powerball in June.
City of Tallahassee to host Halloween event 'Trunk or Treat'
With Halloween not being too far away, the City of Tallahassee is prepared for the holiday, hosting a "Trunk or Treat" event at the Jack McLean Community Center.
Gadsden County commissioner appointed by Gov. DeSantis resigns following alleged KKK costume
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Authorities and residents in Florida are keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbles through the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center said Sunday it expects Ian to rapidly strengthen and become a major hurricane by Monday as it passes over Cuba. Gov. DeSantis has declared a statewide emergency, expanding an order from Friday that had covered two dozen counties.
Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
WCTV
Courtney Penton of Chiles High School honored with Envision Credit Union and WCTV Teacher of the Month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Congratulations to Courtney Penton, a 9th-grade English teacher at Chiles High School, for being selected as the Envision Credit Union and WCTV Teacher of the Month for August 2022!. Courtney Penton was busy giving a quiz when we knocked on her door and surprised her with...
