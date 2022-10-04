Read full article on original website
Forbes ‘30 Under 30 Summit’ is coming to Cleveland, other Ohio cities through 2025
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State and local officials converged in Cleveland on Wednesday morning with representatives from Forbes to make a “special announcement” aimed at attracting more entrepreneurs to the state. In 2023, the annual “30 Under 30 Summit” will be hosted by the city of Cleveland....
$30 million gift to Cleveland Clinic hopes to spark innovation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic announced it received a major gift hoping to spark innovation and solidify the chief executive officer’s position. The $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation means the exact title of the Clinic’s CEO will now be the Morton L. Mandel CEO chair.
Gill-ty? Prosecutor to meet Tuesday with ODNR over fishing tournament controversy
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men who allegedly used lead weights to win the Lake Erie Walleye Trail competition may soon be gutted by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor. “My staff will be meeting with officers from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources today regarding this matter,” according to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “I take all crime seriously including attempted felony theft at a fishing tournament. These individuals will be held accountable.
Death row survivors urge end to death penalty
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 11 people have been freed from Ohio’s death row based on evidence of their innocence they are among the 190 individuals who have been exonerated nationwide, according to The Ohio Innocence Tour. The tour will be in Cleveland at the Dolan Science Center on the...
Cleveland neighborhood left with orange barrels for months after sidewalk project never finished
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amos and Nyasha Muhammad have taken pride in not only their home, but their neighborhood for 38 years. They tell 19 News that keeping things clean and safe has become difficult because of the large holes on their sidewalk. About four months ago, the Muhammads said...
Cleveland goes high tech as it looks to improve snow removal process
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite a recent stretch of beautiful fall weather, we all know it will be here soon enough. The cold and blowing snow will move into Northeast Ohio, and the city of Cleveland is hoping to eliminate the complaints that traditionally come when the streets are slow to be plowed.
15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 6 to help find missing 15-year-old Kotayana Bolden. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, 120 pounds, and she was last seen wearing gray pants and a red jacket. Call Cleveland Division of Police Second District...
Akron police launch new anonymous tip app developed by tip411
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A new app is being used by the Akron Police Department in an effort to help residents connect with the department to find information, view alerts and submit anonymous tips. The Akron PD app, developed by tip411, is available for free on the Google Play Store,...
Leaders with ICAC warn Dover Intermediate School students dangers of social media
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parents’ number one goal is to keep their children safe, and officers with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force said the world of social media can be a dangerous place. Local students received tips from police for what to look out for online.
Akron man pleads no contest to punching Black woman, yelling racial slurs in viral assault
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 27-year-old Kent man caught on video punching a Black woman and yelling racial slurs, pleaded no contest in Akron Municipal Court Wednesday morning to one count of assault and one count of disorderly conduct. Andrew Walls was originally charged with two counts of assault and...
Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family from Solon says they’re lucky to be alive after riding out the eye of Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral. “It’s a war zone here,” said Lin Laudel. This was Laudel and her husband’s first major hurricane since moving to the sunshine...
Jury convicts Akron woman of killing another woman with scissors, knife
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman who fatally stabbed another woman to death with scissors and a knife was found guilty by a jury Wednesday afternoon. Rochelle Paul was convicted of murder and felonious assault. Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux then sentenced Paul to 15...
Bond hearing for 17-year-old accused of killing Parma teenager
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A now 17-year-old male accused of a deadly shooting in Parma in June has a bond hearing in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday afternoon. Gunnar Galaszewski is being tried as adult for the murder of Lawrence Morgan, 17. Parma police said Morgan was shot...
Missing 44-year-old Garfield Heights man last seen in North Randall on Oct. 4
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Police asked the community to help find missing 44-year-old Martell ‘Telle’ Goods. Police said he left his workplace in North Randall at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, and has not been seen or heard from since. Goods was described by police as...
Missing 26-year-old Solon woman last seen Sept. 30
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police asked the community to help find missing 26-year-old Amineh AlBashaireh, who was last seen on Sept. 30. She said she was going to visit friends in Euclid on that date, according to police. Call Solon Police at 440-248-1234 if you see her or know...
18-year-old murdered at Cleveland intersection, mother demands justice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother is demanding justice after her 18-year-old son was murdered at an intersection in Cleveland on Saturday night. Police found the man inside of a car near the intersections of Euclid Avenue and Green Road with a gunshot wound to the face on Oct. 1, according to previous reports.
Akron man shot after altercation, investigation underway
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after a homicide took place Wednesday around 1 p.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Sumner Street, according to Akron Police. The victim, a 58-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound. Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived. Akron...
Akron Children’s Hospital kicks off ‘SocktoberFest’ drive for patients
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - When you think of October, getting warm and cozy may be one of the first things to come to mind... But that feeling of comfort is harder to come by for children spending their Fall in the hospital. That’s why Volunteer Services at Akron’s Children’s Hospital...
Cleveland man who went missing for over a week has been found in Geauga County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and family members searched for a man with mental health issues for over a week. His family told 19 News on Thursday that Teshawn Cromity has been found safe. According to the family, Cromity was found after he walked to Geauga County. He is...
Suspect breaks into Solon High School stadium concession stand, police say
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into the Solon High School stadium concession stand early Saturday morning is on the loose, police confirmed, and officers need the community’s help identifying them. Solon Police said workers reported the break-in when they saw damage to the concession stand door...
