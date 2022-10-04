ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

fox5ny.com

Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Rite Aid considering locking up all items in NYC due to shoplifting

NEW YORK - Rite Aid says shoplifting has gotten so bad in New York City that the company is considering putting everything into locked displays. The company recently reported $5 million in additional losses in the past 3 months due to what is referred to as "shrink" in the retail industry. That's another word for stolen items.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYPD car strikes crowd in the Bronx, pedestrians and cops hurt

NEW YORK - A total of ten people, including two NYPD officers were reportedly injured when a police squad car struck a crowd of people in the Longwood section of the Bronx on Thursday afternoon. Officers were reportedly responding to a report of a car being stolen not far from...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Uptick in assaults in NYC, including shocking attacks caught on video

NEW YORK - The shocking crimes in New York City just don't seem to stop. A homeless man chased down and viciously beat a woman in a subway station in Queens. Another man fatally slashed a rider on a subway in Brooklyn. A man who is believed to be mentally ill stabbed to death FDNY EMS veteran Alison Russo-Elling on a street. And women dressed in green costumes launched a wild brawl on a Times Square subway train, robbing and beating two young women.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC crime: Homeless man charged with Brooklyn subway murder

NEW YORK - A homeless man has been arrested and charged with murdering a Brooklyn man after a dispute on a subway train. The NYPD says that Alvin Charles, 43, was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with murder in the death of 43-year-old Tommy Bailey. Charles allegedly slashed Bailey in...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Armed men steal luxury cars from NYC parking garage

NEW YORK - 4 men stole luxury vehicles at gunpoint from a Manhattan parking garage early on Thursday morning. The men went into the garage off Greenwich St. in TriBeCa around 4 a.m. One of the men pulled a gun on the garage attendant and told him not to do...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Small plane crashes in East Hampton, Long Island, killing pilot

NEW YORK - One person is dead after a small plane crash in East Hampton, Long Island on Thursday afternoon. According to the East Hampton Town Police Department, at around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a call about a plane crash off of Springy Banks Road, on the water's edge of Three Mile Harbor.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
fox5ny.com

Uptick of assaults in NYC

The tragic murder of EMS Lt. Alison Russo is just one of many stabbings in New York in recent weeks. Her death is putting a spotlight on how serious violence in the city isn't limited to shootings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC holds hearing on possible fare hikes

A proposed rate hike would raise the base fare of taxis in New York City by 50 cents and other surcharges would increase as well. FOX 5 NY breaks down some of the arguments for and against.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Driver killed by falling tree on I-95

NEW YORK - A woman driving on I-95 in Westchester County died Tuesday night after a tree fell on her car. According to New York State Police, 34-year-old Susan Braga of Mount Vernon was heading southbound in the town of Harrison at around 6:30 p.m. when the tree fell and bounced off the roof of her 2009 Toyota Prius.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

'Aliens' in neon bodysuits assault teens on NYC subway train

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a bizarre subway attack and robbery involving a group of women wearing tight full-body neon green unitards. The incident took place at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, October 2nd. Officers responded to a 911 call of an assault in the Times Square subway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Pedestrians struck in the Bronx

A vehicle struck a crowd of people in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon. Several people were hurt, including two cops. Two vehicles -- a sedan and a police SUV -- were involved in the crash. The NYPD is investigating if the pedestrians were hit by the police SUV.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC proposes yellow cab taxi and limo rate hikes

NEW YORK - Yellow taxis have been a ubiquitous sight in New York City for well over a century. But the drivers who sit behind the wheel worry their jobs could one day become extinct--unless they're paid more. "Everything costs more than it did ten years ago," said Erhan Tuncel,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Amber Alert canceled for Maine boy and girl

NEW JERSEY - State police in Maine have canceled an AMBER Alert after a boy and a girl were allegedly taken by their mother in Maine and thought to possibly be in New Jersey. The Maine State Police announced late Tuesday afternoon that the children Aleeah Patrock, 8, and Vincent Patrock, 6, are safe and the mother, Alexandra Vincent, 27,, is in custody in Massachusetts.
SACO, ME
fox5ny.com

NYC Comic Con 2022

Cassandra 'Elvira' Peterson and Darryl 'D.M.C.' McDaniels showed up as the 2022 Comic Con event opened at the Javis Center in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

DEA finds candy-like fentanyl pills in LEGO box in NYC

NEW YORK - Federal authorities say they have arrested a New Jersey woman who was concealing colorful fentanyl pills in a LEGO box in order to hide them for distribution. The DEA calls it a "significant seizure" and the largest fentanyl pill bust ever in New York City. They say the approximately 15,000 fentanyl pills were imprinted with "M" and "30" to resemble "30 M", Oxycodone Hydrochloride 30 mg pills.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

New York Comic Con expected to draw crowds

NEW YORK - If there is a ghost that needs to be busted this weekend in New York City, Ron Maxwell is who ya gonna call. Decked out in "Ghostbusters" cosplay, Maxwell is attending New York Comic Con. "I'm here for the costumes, the cosplayers. I'm here for the other...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

