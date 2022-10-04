Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Says Canelo ‘Will Never Fight’ Benavidez
Oscar De La Hoya is convinced a Canelo Alvarez versus David Benavidez showdown is nothing more than a pipe dream — and he pins the blame all on his former client. De La Hoya, the Hall of Famer and founder of Golden Boy Promotions, was recently prompted to offer his thoughts on a matchup between 168-pound undisputed champion Alvarez and longtime divisional contender Benavidez. An Alvarez-Benavidez fight is thought to be one of the best fights that can be made in the sport, but serious talks never seem to have taken place.
Boxing Scene
Adames: Charlo Got Cocky, Underestimated Montiel; That’s Why Fight Got More Complicated
Carlos Adames assumes the Jermall Charlo-Juan Macias Montiel fight was more about what Charlo didn’t do than what Montiel accomplished. The Dominican middleweight contender claimed an overconfident Charlo took Montiel lightly. That’s why, according to Adames, their 12-round middleweight title fight was more competitive than oddsmakers and virtually everyone else expected in June 2021.
Boxing Scene
Thurman on Crawford: Clearly, If He Can't Come Up With Something To Do, I'll Fill That Slot
Keith Thurman is ready to enter the equation if the world’s top two welterweights still aren’t ready to face each other. The sport still awaits the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford superfight that has been more than four years in the making but still without a finalized deal or fight date in place. There were hopes for the proposed undisputed welterweight championship to be signed and sealed in time to take place in November but that clearly is no longer the case.
Sporting News
Anderson Silva net worth: purse history, career earnings for former MMA champion
One of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, Anderson Silva has left behind a legacy that can never be forgotten. “The Spider” made his MMA debut in in 1997 and joined the UFC in 2006. A former Cage Rage middleweight champion, Silva won the UFC middleweight title in 2006 and held onto it until 2012. During that period of time he defended the belt ten times.
Boxing Scene
Montiel: I Don't Begrudge Charlo For Not Giving Me Rematch; A Lot More To Lose Than To Gain
If Juan Macias Montiel conquers Carlos Adames on Saturday night, he’ll win the WBC’s vacant interim middleweight title. He also would move into a position where it’d be difficult for Jermall Charlo to avoid eventually fighting him again unless the WBC middleweight champion were to move up to the super middleweight division. Mexico’s Montiel still doesn’t think Charlo will grant him a rematch if he defeats Adames in a co-feature Showtime will air from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
worldboxingnews.net
Four-man shortlist revealed for Andy Ruiz Jr. before retirement
Andy Ruiz Jr. wants to fight a quadrilogy of top stars before walking into the sunset as a former unified heavyweight champion. Ruiz has just turned 33 and has three or four years left in professional boxing, according to his father. “The Destroyer” has four rivals he wants to face...
Boxing Scene
British Boxing Board of Control Won’t Allow Eubank-Benn Bout To Move Forward
The fate of Saturday’s fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn now seems to be in the hands of lawyers after the British Boxing Board of Control had seemingly pulled the plug on the fight in the wake of a positive drugs test by Benn. Promoters Matchroom and...
Boxing Scene
Errol Spence Gives Assurance that Crawford Fight Is ‘Happening Next’
With speculation running rampant that one of the biggest full unification matches in boxing is in peril, one of the participants decided he needed to give anxious fans a show of confidence. Recent reports have indicated that negotiations for an undisputed welterweight showdown between WBO titlist Terence Crawford and WBA,...
Boxing Scene
Ocampo ‘Definitely Feeling Underestimated; Completely Different’ From Spence Fight
Carlos Ocampo cannot believe how one defensive mistake has essentially made many boxing fans dismiss him as an overmatched opponent that has no chance to upset Sebastian Fundora. The Mexican veteran senses that his only loss, a first-round knockout against Errol Spence Jr. four years ago, is the only thing...
Caleb Plant primed for comeback fight against Anthony Dirrell on Oct. 15
Caleb Plant evidently hasn’t loss his confidence. The last time we saw him in the ring he came up short against pound-for-pounder Canelo Alvarez, who stopped the Tennessean in the 11th round to become undisputed super middleweight champion last November in Las Vegas. Plant returns against veteran Anthony Dirrell...
Boxing Scene
Janibek Craves Canelo Alvarez Showdown: "Easy Work, He's Not At His Best Anymore"
Janibek Alimkhanuly ditched his traditional clothing on September 17th, in favor of rocking Gennadiy Golovkin’s gear. On the night, the current unified middleweight champion competed for the first time in his career at the 168-pound limit against Canelo Alvarez. Though Alimkhanuly screamed at the top of his lungs, his...
Boxing Scene
Benn: I'll Take Spence, Crawford Fights All Day Long; They're Only Human, Ain't They?
Confidence and ambition obviously aren’t issues for Conor Benn. The son of British boxing legend Nigel Benn agreed to move up two weight classes to challenge Chris Eubank Jr. - in a fight still scheduled to take place on Saturday night at O2 Arena in London. This bold jump up for a 12-round, 157-pound fight with Eubank came as a surprise to those that have watched Benn developed into a legitimate welterweight contender, but Benn believes he’ll upset the son of his father’s bitter rival.
Boxing Scene
Eubank Jr: Benn Has Escaped His Schooling... For Now
Chris Eubank Jr. has not ruled out a future meeting with a longtime bitter rival. For now, the second-generation grudge match between the younger Eubank and Conor Benn is on hold. A drug testing scandal has forced a postponement of their awaited grudge match, which was due to headline a DAZN Pay-Per-View event this Saturday from The O2 in London. Ilford’s Benn (21-0, 14KOs) produced a positive test in mid-September for the banned substance Clomiphene as discovered through testing contracted by VADA.
Boxing Scene
Stevenson Expects Lomachenko To Go ‘Haney Route’: He Wants Titles
Former junior lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson won’t begrudge Vasiliy Lomachenko for not necessarily counting him as his No. 1 option. While the two-division champion from Newark, New Jersey, is optimistic that he will eventually land a fight with the three-division titlist from Ukraine—both fighters have the same promoter in Top Rank—Stevenson understands that Lomachenko’s current goal is to win back the lightweight titles he formerly held. (Lomachenko lost his WBO and IBF 135-pound titles to Teofimo Lopez, the then IBF titleholder, in their unification match in 2020). That means, as Stevenson understands it, a Lomachenko showdown won’t happen quite that soon — not that he is complaining.
ESPN
Frankie Edgar books retirement fight at UFC 281, sources say
Former UFC lightweight champion and future Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar has booked the final fight of his career. Edgar (24-10-1) will face Chris Gutierrez in a bantamweight contest at UFC 281 on Nov. 12, according to multiple sources. The pay-per-view event will take place at Madison Square Garden, just north of Edgar's hometown of Toms River, New Jersey.
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Eubank Jr. Says He Did Not Employ Nutritionist for Benn Catchweight Showdown
The prospect of having to endure the most strenuous weight cut of his career was apparently not reason enough for Chris Eubank Jr. to seek some outside help. The longtime middleweight and super middleweight contender has to make the 157-pound mark in order for his ballyhooed catchweight fight with welterweight countryman Conor Benn to take place as planned, without incurring any financial repercussions.
Boxing Scene
Arum Remains Optimistic Tyson Fury Will Face Oleksandr Usyk in Early 2023
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, remains optimistic that his boxer will face unified champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed championship in the early months of 2023. Fury's handlers were recently in talks for a year-end clash with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua...
BoxingNews24.com
George Kambosos Jr will improve against Devin Haney in rematch says Teddy Atlas
By Sean Jones: Teddy Atlas expects former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr to improve on his previous performance against Devin Haney from last June when he faces him on October 16yth in a rematch at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Atlas feels that Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs)...
Boxing Scene
Wilder 'Felt A Little Sluggish, A Little Heavy' In 3rd Fury Fight; Will Be In 220s For Helenius
Deontay Wilder was determined to add muscle mass before his third fight against Tyson Fury. The former WBC heavyweight champion came in at a career-high 238 pounds for that showdown last October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Despite that he stands 6-foot-7, the Tuscaloosa, Alabama native never officially weighed more than 231 pounds prior to last October 8.
Boxing Scene
Le’Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall Added To Paul-Silva Showtime PPV Card
Most Valuable Promotions and SHOWTIME SPORTS today announced that former NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell and elite mixed martial arts striker Uriah Hall will face off in a professional boxing match on Saturday, October 29 as part of the SHOWTIME PPV event headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul vs. UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva at Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) in Glendale, Ariz., just outside Phoenix.
