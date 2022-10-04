ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Boxing Scene

De La Hoya Says Canelo ‘Will Never Fight’ Benavidez

Oscar De La Hoya is convinced a Canelo Alvarez versus David Benavidez showdown is nothing more than a pipe dream — and he pins the blame all on his former client. De La Hoya, the Hall of Famer and founder of Golden Boy Promotions, was recently prompted to offer his thoughts on a matchup between 168-pound undisputed champion Alvarez and longtime divisional contender Benavidez. An Alvarez-Benavidez fight is thought to be one of the best fights that can be made in the sport, but serious talks never seem to have taken place.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Adames: Charlo Got Cocky, Underestimated Montiel; That’s Why Fight Got More Complicated

Carlos Adames assumes the Jermall Charlo-Juan Macias Montiel fight was more about what Charlo didn’t do than what Montiel accomplished. The Dominican middleweight contender claimed an overconfident Charlo took Montiel lightly. That’s why, according to Adames, their 12-round middleweight title fight was more competitive than oddsmakers and virtually everyone else expected in June 2021.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Thurman on Crawford: Clearly, If He Can't Come Up With Something To Do, I'll Fill That Slot

Keith Thurman is ready to enter the equation if the world’s top two welterweights still aren’t ready to face each other. The sport still awaits the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford superfight that has been more than four years in the making but still without a finalized deal or fight date in place. There were hopes for the proposed undisputed welterweight championship to be signed and sealed in time to take place in November but that clearly is no longer the case.
COMBAT SPORTS
Sporting News

Anderson Silva net worth: purse history, career earnings for former MMA champion

One of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, Anderson Silva has left behind a legacy that can never be forgotten. “The Spider” made his MMA debut in in 1997 and joined the UFC in 2006. A former Cage Rage middleweight champion, Silva won the UFC middleweight title in 2006 and held onto it until 2012. During that period of time he defended the belt ten times.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Montiel: I Don't Begrudge Charlo For Not Giving Me Rematch; A Lot More To Lose Than To Gain

If Juan Macias Montiel conquers Carlos Adames on Saturday night, he’ll win the WBC’s vacant interim middleweight title. He also would move into a position where it’d be difficult for Jermall Charlo to avoid eventually fighting him again unless the WBC middleweight champion were to move up to the super middleweight division. Mexico’s Montiel still doesn’t think Charlo will grant him a rematch if he defeats Adames in a co-feature Showtime will air from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Four-man shortlist revealed for Andy Ruiz Jr. before retirement

Andy Ruiz Jr. wants to fight a quadrilogy of top stars before walking into the sunset as a former unified heavyweight champion. Ruiz has just turned 33 and has three or four years left in professional boxing, according to his father. “The Destroyer” has four rivals he wants to face...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Errol Spence Gives Assurance that Crawford Fight Is ‘Happening Next’

With speculation running rampant that one of the biggest full unification matches in boxing is in peril, one of the participants decided he needed to give anxious fans a show of confidence. Recent reports have indicated that negotiations for an undisputed welterweight showdown between WBO titlist Terence Crawford and WBA,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Benn: I'll Take Spence, Crawford Fights All Day Long; They're Only Human, Ain't They?

Confidence and ambition obviously aren’t issues for Conor Benn. The son of British boxing legend Nigel Benn agreed to move up two weight classes to challenge Chris Eubank Jr. - in a fight still scheduled to take place on Saturday night at O2 Arena in London. This bold jump up for a 12-round, 157-pound fight with Eubank came as a surprise to those that have watched Benn developed into a legitimate welterweight contender, but Benn believes he’ll upset the son of his father’s bitter rival.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Eubank Jr: Benn Has Escaped His Schooling... For Now

Chris Eubank Jr. has not ruled out a future meeting with a longtime bitter rival. For now, the second-generation grudge match between the younger Eubank and Conor Benn is on hold. A drug testing scandal has forced a postponement of their awaited grudge match, which was due to headline a DAZN Pay-Per-View event this Saturday from The O2 in London. Ilford’s Benn (21-0, 14KOs) produced a positive test in mid-September for the banned substance Clomiphene as discovered through testing contracted by VADA.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Stevenson Expects Lomachenko To Go ‘Haney Route’: He Wants Titles

Former junior lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson won’t begrudge Vasiliy Lomachenko for not necessarily counting him as his No. 1 option. While the two-division champion from Newark, New Jersey, is optimistic that he will eventually land a fight with the three-division titlist from Ukraine—both fighters have the same promoter in Top Rank—Stevenson understands that Lomachenko’s current goal is to win back the lightweight titles he formerly held. (Lomachenko lost his WBO and IBF 135-pound titles to Teofimo Lopez, the then IBF titleholder, in their unification match in 2020). That means, as Stevenson understands it, a Lomachenko showdown won’t happen quite that soon — not that he is complaining.
NEWARK, NJ
ESPN

Frankie Edgar books retirement fight at UFC 281, sources say

Former UFC lightweight champion and future Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar has booked the final fight of his career. Edgar (24-10-1) will face Chris Gutierrez in a bantamweight contest at UFC 281 on Nov. 12, according to multiple sources. The pay-per-view event will take place at Madison Square Garden, just north of Edgar's hometown of Toms River, New Jersey.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Eubank Jr. Says He Did Not Employ Nutritionist for Benn Catchweight Showdown

The prospect of having to endure the most strenuous weight cut of his career was apparently not reason enough for Chris Eubank Jr. to seek some outside help. The longtime middleweight and super middleweight contender has to make the 157-pound mark in order for his ballyhooed catchweight fight with welterweight countryman Conor Benn to take place as planned, without incurring any financial repercussions.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Arum Remains Optimistic Tyson Fury Will Face Oleksandr Usyk in Early 2023

Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, remains optimistic that his boxer will face unified champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed championship in the early months of 2023. Fury's handlers were recently in talks for a year-end clash with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Wilder 'Felt A Little Sluggish, A Little Heavy' In 3rd Fury Fight; Will Be In 220s For Helenius

Deontay Wilder was determined to add muscle mass before his third fight against Tyson Fury. The former WBC heavyweight champion came in at a career-high 238 pounds for that showdown last October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Despite that he stands 6-foot-7, the Tuscaloosa, Alabama native never officially weighed more than 231 pounds prior to last October 8.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Le’Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall Added To Paul-Silva Showtime PPV Card

Most Valuable Promotions and SHOWTIME SPORTS today announced that former NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell and elite mixed martial arts striker Uriah Hall will face off in a professional boxing match on Saturday, October 29 as part of the SHOWTIME PPV event headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul vs. UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva at Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) in Glendale, Ariz., just outside Phoenix.
GLENDALE, AZ

