ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Green District opens their second location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Green District, the Louisville, KY based salad company, has opened their second location in Colorado Springs in Northgate. Green District is a fast casual restaurant for salads, wraps, and grain bowls, said President and CEO Jordan Doepke. “This is our second one that we are...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Largest indoor pickleball facility opens in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs Pickleball is having their grand opening, open play week, from Oct. 3-9. Springs Pickleball is the largest indoor pickleball facility in Colorado Springs with eight courts, a practice area, and a player’s lounge. Springs Pickleball was founded by Scott Evans and his wife.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Colorado Springs, CO
Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
thecomeback.com

Massive bear eats fermented apples, takes nap in neighborhood tree

Let he who hasn’t stuffed himself on fermented apples and napped in a tree afterwards offer the first criticism of a bear doing the same thing. On Tuesday in the census-designated place of Highlands Ranch in Douglas County, Colorado, a large brown bear provoked quite the commotion, smashing through a fence and climbing a tree before taking a nap. That reportedly came after some consumption of fermented apples.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Is Parker the Lamest Town in Colorado?

For many years now, it has become a tradition for the movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show to be screened near Halloween in a fun, interactive way. Fans typically dress in costumes, shout at the screen during certain parts, and spray water into the air with squirt guns during the film's big rainstorm.
PARKER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
KKTV

WATCH: New cancer center offers advanced treatment

WATCH: Colorado Springs dog finalist for 'Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers'. A Colorado Springs dog is a finalist for the 'Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers.'. Sergeant First Class Harold Nelson receives the Silver Star Award at Fort Carson 10/4/22. Updated: 7 hours ago. 10/4/22. Silver Star awarded to (ret.) Sergeant...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

“Miracle Moment” on Lake Pueblo for 95-year-old with passion for sailing

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Monday afternoon, Dr. Bill Plauth and his friend Harriet Weidner left StoneCreek of Flying Horse in Colorado Springs for a sail on Lake Pueblo. “It’s just the boat,” said Dr. Plauth. “Just seeing it, brings back memories.” His passion for sailing formed after his parents purchased him a boat at a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash after pickup truck ran red light in western Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a pickup truck ran a red light. Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard on a two-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they learned a pickup truck traveling north on Venetucci failed to stop at a red light and collided with a motorcycle traveling east on Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelter Dogs#Rescue Dog#Pet Lover#Dog Rescue Adoption#Tlc
KXRM

Missing Woodland Park girls found safe

UPDATE: TUESDAY 10/4/2022 7:11 p.m. (WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — The two girls have been found safe, according to WPPD. ORIGINAL STORY: Two girls missing from Gateway Elementary area in Woodland Park TUESDAY 10/4/2022 6:06 p.m. The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) is asking for the community’s assistance locating two missing girls. WPPD said in a […]
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO

$10,000 reward offered in Colorado Springs homicide case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the individual responsible for a homicide that occurred in Colorado Springs in November 2021. The family of 32-year-old Jessica Maez is desperate for answers...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
KXRM

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at Venetucci and Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 10/5/2022 10:34 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said all lanes of Venetucci and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevards are back open. WEDNESDAY 10/5/2022 10:03 p.m. A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening at the intersection of Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers with […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help police locate missing 13-year-old boy in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old boy. Israel Middlemiss is described with black hair and blue eyes. He is 5’05” and 150 pounds. He was wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans with a blue duffle bag. Middlemiss was last […]
CANON CITY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy