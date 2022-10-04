Read full article on original website
Related
KKTV
‘It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye’: Pueblo Zoo announces death of pallas cat
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Zoo is grieving the loss of one of its beloved animals. “It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Mushdog, the pallas cat,” the zoo said in a social media post Wednesday. Mushdog was grumpy, but also very charismatic and...
KKTV
Green District opens their second location in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Green District, the Louisville, KY based salad company, has opened their second location in Colorado Springs in Northgate. Green District is a fast casual restaurant for salads, wraps, and grain bowls, said President and CEO Jordan Doepke. “This is our second one that we are...
KKTV
Largest indoor pickleball facility opens in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs Pickleball is having their grand opening, open play week, from Oct. 3-9. Springs Pickleball is the largest indoor pickleball facility in Colorado Springs with eight courts, a practice area, and a player’s lounge. Springs Pickleball was founded by Scott Evans and his wife.
KKTV
Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of killing 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson after Wilson’s body was discovered by hikers southwest of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Wilson’s body was found in the 4600 block of Old Stage Road on May 24....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Student in CSU death identified as Littleton teenager
The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.
thecomeback.com
Massive bear eats fermented apples, takes nap in neighborhood tree
Let he who hasn’t stuffed himself on fermented apples and napped in a tree afterwards offer the first criticism of a bear doing the same thing. On Tuesday in the census-designated place of Highlands Ranch in Douglas County, Colorado, a large brown bear provoked quite the commotion, smashing through a fence and climbing a tree before taking a nap. That reportedly came after some consumption of fermented apples.
DougCo Sheriff warns residents after two bear sightings reported
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports a bear was spotted near Highlands Ranch while another was spotted on camera in western Douglas County.
Is Parker the Lamest Town in Colorado?
For many years now, it has become a tradition for the movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show to be screened near Halloween in a fun, interactive way. Fans typically dress in costumes, shout at the screen during certain parts, and spray water into the air with squirt guns during the film's big rainstorm.
RELATED PEOPLE
KKTV
WATCH: New cancer center offers advanced treatment
WATCH: Colorado Springs dog finalist for 'Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers'. A Colorado Springs dog is a finalist for the 'Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers.'. Sergeant First Class Harold Nelson receives the Silver Star Award at Fort Carson 10/4/22. Updated: 7 hours ago. 10/4/22. Silver Star awarded to (ret.) Sergeant...
Winfield Scott Stratton statue returns to downtown Colorado Springs
The Winfield Scott Stratton statue is back on its pedestal in downtown Colorado Springs after a five month absence for repairs
“Miracle Moment” on Lake Pueblo for 95-year-old with passion for sailing
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Monday afternoon, Dr. Bill Plauth and his friend Harriet Weidner left StoneCreek of Flying Horse in Colorado Springs for a sail on Lake Pueblo. “It’s just the boat,” said Dr. Plauth. “Just seeing it, brings back memories.” His passion for sailing formed after his parents purchased him a boat at a […]
KKTV
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash after pickup truck ran red light in western Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a pickup truck ran a red light. Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard on a two-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they learned a pickup truck traveling north on Venetucci failed to stop at a red light and collided with a motorcycle traveling east on Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KKTV
Colorado Springs ranked No. 1 in country where homeowners stay put the shortest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs was ranked number one in the country where homeowners stay put the shortest. According to a new report by Realtor.com, Colorado Springs ranked No. 1; followed by Greenville, South Carolina, ranked No. 2; and Indianapolis, Indiana, and Knoxville, Tennessee, tied for the third and fourth ranking.
Missing Woodland Park girls found safe
UPDATE: TUESDAY 10/4/2022 7:11 p.m. (WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — The two girls have been found safe, according to WPPD. ORIGINAL STORY: Two girls missing from Gateway Elementary area in Woodland Park TUESDAY 10/4/2022 6:06 p.m. The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) is asking for the community’s assistance locating two missing girls. WPPD said in a […]
This Colorado City Is One Of The Best Places For A Cheap Vacation
U.S. News & World Report found the most affordable vacation destinations in the country.
KRDO
$10,000 reward offered in Colorado Springs homicide case
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the individual responsible for a homicide that occurred in Colorado Springs in November 2021. The family of 32-year-old Jessica Maez is desperate for answers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KKTV
El Paso County tops the state for highest number of fatal lane violation crashes
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County has earned the unwanted distinction of being the Colorado county with the highest number of traffic deaths related to lane violations. Colorado State Patrol said Thursday that fatal crashes involving drivers drifting out of their lane skyrocketed in 2021 -- itself...
A triple-dip La Niña winter: what it means for Colorado
For a rare third year in a row, a La Niña weather pattern is set to take hold of Colorado this winter.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at Venetucci and Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.
UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 10/5/2022 10:34 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said all lanes of Venetucci and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevards are back open. WEDNESDAY 10/5/2022 10:03 p.m. A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening at the intersection of Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers with […]
Help police locate missing 13-year-old boy in Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old boy. Israel Middlemiss is described with black hair and blue eyes. He is 5’05” and 150 pounds. He was wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans with a blue duffle bag. Middlemiss was last […]
Comments / 0