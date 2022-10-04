ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owens & Minor Issues Call for Nominations for Annual Supplier Diversity Awards

 2 days ago
RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022--

Owens & Minor, a leading global healthcare solutions company, today opened up nominations for the 2022 Supplier Diversity Awards in honor of the legacy of Earl G. Reubel. The awards recognize people and organizations that demonstrate an active, sustained commitment to advocating for greater supplier diversity in the healthcare supply chain for diverse or underrepresented populations.

The Supplier Diversity Awards honoring Earl G. Reubel recognize people and organizations that demonstrate leadership and a commitment to diversity and inclusion in the healthcare supply chain. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Nominations can be submitted by visiting the awards page on the Owens & Minor website located at https://www.owens-minor.com/earl-g-reubel-award/#. Submissions are reviewed by the awards committee, with winners chosen across three categories: Civic Leader of the Year, Diverse Enterprise of the Year and Large Corporation of the Year. The deadline for nomination submissions is Nov. 18, 2022. Winners of all three categories will be announced at the Healthcare Supplier Diversity Alliance (HSDA) Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually on Dec. 8, 2022.

“We’re proud to once again honor Earl by helping to shine a light on the people and organizations that are as committed as he was to fostering greater diversity across all facets of the healthcare supply chain, including our suppliers,” said Edward A. Pesicka, President and CEO, Owens & Minor. “As long-time partners of the Reubel family and Kerma Medical, working with them to continue expanding supplier diversity in our industry is truly an honor.”

“As a veteran-minority owned company, promoting diversity for healthcare suppliers was always a passion for my uncle,” said Joe Reubel, President and CEO, Kerma Medical Products. “Our thirty-plus year relationship with Owens & Minor continues driving home the importance of keeping his legacy alive, and we look forward to learning how this year’s nominees are helping to fulfil that legacy.”

About the Supplier Diversity Awards Honoring Earl G. Reubel

Launched by Owens & Minor in 2012 in collaboration with Kerma Medical Products, Inc., and the Healthcare Supplier Diversity Alliance (HSDA), the Earl G. Reubel Awards recognize people and organizations that demonstrate leadership and a commitment to diversity and inclusion in the healthcare supply chain. The annual program honors the legacy of the late Earl G. Reubel, entrepreneur and co-founder of Kerma, a family-owned Veteran-Minority Owned Company (VOSB) with a direct sales division in Miramar, Florida. Founded by Joyce Kershaw-Reubel and Earl G. Reubel, Kerma began as a manufacturer in 1991 as a United States government supplier and today is one of the largest diversity manufacturer/supplier companies in the private sector.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a Fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company integrating product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. Owens & Minor drives visibility, control and efficiency for patients, providers and healthcare professionals across the supply chain with proprietary technology and solutions, an extensive product portfolio, an Americas-based manufacturing footprint for personal protective equipment (PPE) and surgical products, as well as a robust portfolio of products and services for patients managing chronic and acute conditions in the home setting. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Va., Owens & Minor is a 140-year-old company powered by more than 20,000 global teammates. Learn more at https://www.owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.

