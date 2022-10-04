Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Veterans can apply for holiday food vouchers
Any Wood County veteran or surviving spouse of a veteran, who is in need of food for the holidays, should contact the Wood County Veterans Assistance Center at 419-354-9147 to schedule an appointment to apply for the holiday food program. Requests for food vouchers must be received no later than...
hometownstations.com
West Ohio Food Bank announces food distribution and resource fair at Allen County Fairgrounds
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Food Bank is preparing for one of their largest resource fair and food distributions of the year. The Allen County Fairgrounds will be the location of the event on Thursday, October 13th. They are currently looking for businesses or agencies that would like to set up for the resource fair. Organizers say it's a great opportunity for people to talk to each other about what services they offer to someone who may be in need of them.
Ada Herald
Ada in a Pickle
As there could be more street lightening, wider sidewalks, more downtown parking, “…and all kinds of other possibilities,” said an enthusiastic Village Administrator Jamie Hall during Tuesday night’s Ada Village Council Meeting. Mr. Hall said the village is in the initial brainstorming phase in regard to,...
Developments underway at St. John's via $15.8 million 'Campaign for Innovation'
TOLEDO, Ohio — St. John's Jesuit High School and Academy announced "The Campaign for Innovation" on Wednesday, a multi-million dollar program aimed at fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and student empowerment. The $15.8 million campaign will fund several new infrastructural developments at the school, including a "Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship"...
Hispanic Heritage Month mental health forum seeks to improve care in Latino communities
TOLEDO, Ohio — There is rich culture and diversity within the Latino community. You can find art as well as information and photos about local and national leaders on display inside the Jose Martinez Art Gallery at the Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center in Toledo’s Old South End.
cleveland19.com
Huron County officials share ‘urgent message’ following spike in overdoses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services issued an “urgent message” after noticing a spike in drug overdoses. The overdose spike alert came on Tuesday after at least three incidents in a 24-hour span were reported in Huron County. “Resources are...
Local jeweler holds raffle to benefit Morrissey family
OREGON, Ohio — Alan Miller Jewelers, on Navarre Avenue in Oregon, is hosting a raffle to benefit the loved ones of Ben and Max Morrissey, who died from injuries sustained in a fire at the BP-Husky Refinery on Sept. 20. In the weeks following the brothers' deaths, Oregon businesses...
hometownstations.com
ODOT to hold public meetings for U.S. 30 feasibility study
Press Release from ODOT District 1: Lima, Ohio (October 6, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a public meeting to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor. The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30...
WOWO News
Williams County school bus involved in a crash with a semi
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Williams County, Ohio school bus was involved a crash with a semi Thursday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. at County Road 16 and U.S. Highway 20 in Madison Township. The bus was southbound on County Road 16 and approached the stop sign at U.S. 20. When the bus entered the intersection from the stop sign, it was struck by a semi that was eastbound on U.S. 20.
westbendnews.net
New Paulding County Business Receives Support
A new barbershop will be opening in Paulding, OH. Trevor Speice, entrepreneur and owner of Speice’s Barbershop is a recipient of the Small Business Support Loan through the Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) office. This fund was made possible by the Paulding County Area Foundation and was established to help small businesses in Paulding County.
Hundreds of students visit TPS college fair to explore post-high school opportunities
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools representatives said more than 50 local, regional and state colleges, universities and career training programs attended the TPS College Day & Night fair on Monday to give local students insight into their career options. Students were encouraged to have their interests in mind...
putnamsentinel.com
"I'm The Commander Again"
OTTAWA – Tom “Duffer’ Rosenbauer is familiar with the duties required as a commissioner on the Putnam County Veterans Service Commission. Last week he was sworn in to serve on the board. “I was on the board once before,” Rosenbauer said. “I’m doing it again because I...
New business eyes ‘community pharmacy’ concept
LIMA — A new pharmacy opened its doors in Lima on Wednesday with the goal of returning to the days of a more personal relationship between health care providers and the patients they serve. As national chain stores have come to dominate the way medications and services are dispensed,...
This October is first ever Ohio School Safety Month
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — This month is the first ever School Safety Month in Ohio after being established earlier this year when Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 583. Perrysburg superintendent Tom Hosler said this is a positive thing but he also explained it's about more than just signing these bills.
Beacon
43rd Annual Oak Harbor Apple Festival; Paulette Weirich Memorial Grand Parade honors volunteer
Cooler temperatures across Ottawa County and the first glimpses of red in the trees means it is almost time for the 43rd annual Oak Harbor Apple Festival. The festival will be held in downtown Oak Harbor on Saturday and Sunsay, Oct. 8-9 and will offer a wide variety of events and entertainment.
Bowling Green transportation director evacuates residents from apartment fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Toby Snow has worked as Bowling Green City Schools' transportation director for years. "I get in to work about 5:30, quarter to 6 (a.m.)," Snow said. "Make sure our drivers show up, and make sure everything runs smooth during the day." Recently, Snow has had...
Habitat for Humanity joined by women of WTOL 11 to build house for survivor of domestic violence
TOLEDO, Ohio — A domestic violence survivor, mother and grandmother is getting a brand new home with the help of a new group of friends. On Saturday morning, Habitat for Humanity, with the help of a group of ladies from WTOL11 and other volunteers, raised the frame of Lisa Wittenberg's new house as part of a Women Build event.
Walbridge, Millbury, Lake Township could soon merge into one city
WALBRIDGE, Ohio — Walbridge and Millbury are both villages that exist inside the larger Lake Township. On paper, all three are technically different municipalities. But in practice, they have been sharing roads and resources for years. With three mayors, three city administrators and three separate police departments, Walbridge Mayor...
Crime Victim Services warns of scammers
LIMA — Crime Victim Services, through their Elder Victim Ministry, encourages members of the community to be aware of financial scams. According to the Elder Victim Ministry, scammers often use natural disasters as a way to target individuals. The program warns individuals to research the name of a charity before donating and check the contact information. CVS also recommends checking the way of donation. Legitimate non-profit organizations never request cash, gift cards, wiring money or cryptocurrency.
It's not just a chore: 11 year old builds local lawnmowing business
TOLEDO, Ohio — Tre'shawn Pittard is a decisive 11-year-old with a plan to make his dreams a reality. The young entrepreneur's day begins at Riverside Elementary School in north Toledo. But as soon as the bell rings, it's time for work. Mowing his neighbors' yards turned into cutting grass...
